Friday’s Kansas girls high school basketball scores (Nov. 30)

Girls
Carroll at Heights
East at Kapaun
North at Northwest
South at Southeast
Andover Central at Campus
Arkansas City at Winfield
Augusta at Mulvane
Dodge City at Goddard
Eisenhower at Salina South
Maize at Emporia (boys)
Maize South at Andover
Manhattan at Derby
McPherson at Salina Central
Abilene at Smoky Valley
Ellsworth at Lyons
Garden City at Pratt
Pretty Prairie at Haven
Remington at Halstead
Sterling at Berean Academy
Belle Plaine at Bluestem
Chaparral at Cheney
Independent at Douglass
Medicine Lodge at Conway Springs
Trinity Academy at Garden Plain
Argonia at Attica
Caldwell at South Barber
Caney Valley at Sedan
Canton-Galva at Elyria Christian
Cedar Vale-Dexter at West Elk
Chase at Burrton
Elk Valley at Central-Burden
Humboldt at Eureka
Hutch Central Christian at Fairfield
Hutch Trinity at Ell-Saline
Inman at Goessel
Marion at SE-Saline
Minneola at Cunningham
Moundridge at Little River
Olpe at Sedgwick
Peabody-Burns at Chase County
Pratt Skyline at St. John
Pretty Prairie at Haven
Remington at Halstead
St. Xavier at Centre
Sterling at Berean Academy
Udall at South Haven
xxx
Comments