November 30, 2012 3:26 PM

Friday’s Kansas girls high school basketball scores (Nov. 30)

Girls

Carroll at Heights

East at Kapaun

North at Northwest

South at Southeast

Andover Central at Campus

Arkansas City at Winfield

Augusta at Mulvane

Dodge City at Goddard

Eisenhower at Salina South

Maize at Emporia (boys)

Maize South at Andover

Manhattan at Derby

McPherson at Salina Central

Abilene at Smoky Valley

Ellsworth at Lyons

Garden City at Pratt

Pretty Prairie at Haven

Remington at Halstead

Sterling at Berean Academy

Belle Plaine at Bluestem

Chaparral at Cheney

Independent at Douglass

Medicine Lodge at Conway Springs

Trinity Academy at Garden Plain

Argonia at Attica

Caldwell at South Barber

Caney Valley at Sedan

Canton-Galva at Elyria Christian

Cedar Vale-Dexter at West Elk

Chase at Burrton

Elk Valley at Central-Burden

Humboldt at Eureka

Hutch Central Christian at Fairfield

Hutch Trinity at Ell-Saline

Inman at Goessel

Marion at SE-Saline

Minneola at Cunningham

Moundridge at Little River

Olpe at Sedgwick

Peabody-Burns at Chase County

Pratt Skyline at St. John

St. Xavier at Centre

Udall at South Haven

