City League boys swimming: Deep Carroll team ready for season

Last season, Bishop Carroll was able to get a taste of success at the state boys swim meet, finishing second in Class 5-1A.

What’s more, champion Blue Valley moved up to 6A this season, paving the way for the Golden Eagles.

But veteran coach Andrea Ellsworth knows better.

“We took quite a hit,” she said of graduation, which cost Carroll three key senior swimmers and its top diver.

However, Ellsworth and the Eagles have a talented core to build around, and Carroll will also have quantity this season. She carries a squad of 32 this season after having 19 a year ago. The most she has had previously was 24.

“We’ve got lots of new guys,” she said. “We have a bigger team than I’ve ever had. It’s a huge jump; so many new people.

“We’ll just have to see how it pans out.”

She likened this season to the 2004-05 season, her first at Carroll.

“I was new and so many were new,” she said. “It was like starting from scratch.”

Leading Carroll’s returning swimmers is senior Alex Vulgamore, who was third in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 freestyle at state.

“He’s just so fun to watch,” Ellsworth said. “He came in without a lot of swimming experience, but decided he wanted to do the butterfly. It’s just a great race that is phenomenal for him.”

Ellsworth said that Vulgamore’s butterfly stroke has become so strong that it really makes a difference in the 200 medley relay, where he swims the third leg. As one of the key seniors, he also has assumed more of a leadership role, she said.

“He’s been really good at helping with the new guys to bond everybody as a team,” Ellsworth said.

Ellsworth is also hoping for good things from a couple of other seniors, Ryan O’Neal and Shawn Righetti, who will compete in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Both qualified for state a year ago.

She has also watched steady improvement from junior Will Smith, a three-sport athlete.

“He does everything well,” Ellsworth said of Smith, who will be the principal breaststroker for Carroll. “He came on strong for us last year and has gotten stronger as the years have gone on.”

Sophomore Jace Hilger is a year-round swimmer who will contribute in the backstroke, Ellsworth said. When he came to Carroll as a freshman, he already had significant club experience, she said.

“He was a little shy last year, and the older guys gave him a hard time,” she said. “But this year he is starting to take on more of a leadership role.”