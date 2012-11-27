Area swimming: Maize’s Popp has his future set

Maize’s Lucas Popp didn’t just have a good Class 6A state swimming meet a year ago – he had a superb one.

All the Eagles junior did was capture the 50 and 100 freestyle titles and anchor Maize’s medley relay team to a state record.

So what is there to accomplish in his senior season?

“I guess I’ll just go out and defend my titles,” he said.

Those who know him say that’s totally in character for the modest Popp (6-foot-4, 200 pounds).

“He’s been an inspiration to work with,” Maize coach Hussein Yassine said. “He’s not outspoken. The world is at his feet. He can probably do anything he puts his mind to.”

That world got a little larger recently, when Popp recently signed a letter of intent with North Carolina. He called it the best fit for him – especially because there are no Division I men’s swimming programs in Kansas.

Tar Heels coach Rich DeSelm is already looking forward to having Popp on his team.

“Athletically, he’s big and strong, and he’s got a lot of speed,” DeSelm said. “I think he’s just beginning to tap into his potential.

“When he visited, he clicked well with the group and we’re looking forward to watching him develop.”

Academics were a big part of Popp’s decision. North Carolina has a good program in his major, biomedical engineering. After that, he said he plans to attend medical school and aspires to become a cardiologist.

“He’s probably more concerned with academics than athletics,” Yassine said.

Popp, who carries a 4.3 weighted grade-point average and 4.0 overall, said he first started to consider the Tar Heels last summer during the Summer Junior Nationals in Indianapolis.

“We started talking, and I ended up signing with them,” said Popp, who also considered Indiana, Virginia and UNLV.

Popp has been swimming for about 10 years after first joining a swim club at age 8. He played basketball as well in his freshman year, but in the summer before his sophomore year, swimming moved to the front.

“I started doing harder workouts and more practices, and it started showing (results),” he said. “So I kept doing it.”

Popp does weight training and technical work in the pool in the morning on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. He follows that up with sprint workouts and distance training after school.

When he isn’t swimming or studying, Popp said he likes to play trumpet – he was in the Maize band as a freshman – and piano.

With North Carolina in the future, Popp said he’d just like to have fun with his senior season, maybe trying a few different races.

“That’s the great part about the Maize team,” he said. “We can have fun and mix it up at different meets – whatever the coach feels like putting us in.”