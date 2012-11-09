Shantz, Derby run over Dodge City

When it was announced renowned gunslinger Chandler Shantz was transferring to Derby for his senior football season, it was a common thought the Panthers had just added one of the best aerial threats in the state.

Coach Brandon Clark knew Shantz could unlock another level of potential in his offense, but in a different way. Since Shantz (6-foot-4, 215 pounds), showed up to the first practice, Clark envisioned what played out Friday night.

Shantz took snap after snap in the shotgun, faked a handoff and plunged forward 26 times for 186 rushing yards and added four scores in Derby’s 42-19 victory to advance to the Class 6A semifinals — where Hutchinson stands in its way.

“Just look at him,” Clark said standing next to the victorious Shantz. “You’d be dumb not to run him. He’s like a fullback that can throw the ball.”

With Tyler West, a bruising 210-pound back, standing next to him ready for the carry, Shantz seemed like the poison Dodge City wanted to take.

“We wanted the ball in his hands, to be honest,” coach Dave Foster said. “We wanted to take away the running back on the perimeter and force him to continue to run and take shots. Quarterback, that’s a pretty fragile position.”

Shantz was anything but fragile. He absorbed Dodge City’s hits and then delivered some of his own, picking up nine first downs.

The bread-and-butter play for the Panthers throughout the night was that stretch read option. West finished with 96 yards and a touchdown.

“I wasn’t great at it right off the bat,” said Shantz, who was mostly under center at Buhler the last three years. “Coach Clark had some patience with me coming in and teaching me until I felt comfortable doing it. I just try to stay cool and make my reads and not try to do too much.”

Once Derby took the lead, 14-7 in the first quarter, it never relented. Dodge City (5-6) trimmed the margin to two points at the beginning of the third quarter, but the Panthers (10-1) handled the adversity by scoring three straight touchdowns.

“They’re confident in themselves,” Clark said, “and in close games like this, you need that. You’ve got to believe in yourself before you can go out there and do it.”

This is the fourth time in the last five years Derby is among the final four teams remaining in 6A. But it is 0 for 3 in the semifinals and to break that spell it will have to defeat Hutchinson, which beat the Panthers 31-28 on Oct. 5.

“I’ve never beat Hutch before, not even in like junior football,” said Derby senior Reed Trease, who finished with a fumble recovery and an interception. “I want to beat them so bad.”

For Dodge City, an up-and-down season concludes with a respectable finish.

“We knew we were going to hit a point where we would be overmatched, but we weren’t going to admit it,” Foster said. “What do you say, it’s deer season now.”

Derby 14 7 14 7 — 42 Dodge City 7 6 6 0 — 19

DC — P. Davis 61 run (Burkhard kick)

D — Sims 96 kick return (Williamson kick)

D — Shantz 18 run (Williamson kick)

DC — Burkhard 34 FG

DC — Burkhard 28 FG

D — Goolsby 8 pass from Shantz (Williamson kick)

DC — Duckett 9 pass from Newton (P. Davis run failed)

D — Shantz 3 run (Williamson kick)

D — Shantz 1 run (Williamson kick)

D — West 5 run (Williamson kick)