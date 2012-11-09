Varsity Kansas

November 09, 2012 10:21 PM

Kansas high school football playoff scoreboard (Nov. 9)

Class 6A

Lawrence Free State 28, Olathe East 17

SM West 21, Lawrence 14

Derby 42, Dodge City 19

Hutchinson 42, Topeka 33

Lawrence Free State (10-1) at SM West (10-1)

Hutchinson (9-2) at Derby (10-1)

Nov. 24 at Yager Stadium, Topeka, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas 23, Blue Valley 22

Bishop Miege 38, BV West 37 (2 OTs)

Bishop Carroll 49, Andover 14

Salina South 35, Emporia 20

Bishop Miege (6-5) at St. Thomas Aquinas (10-1)

Salina South (10-1) at Bishop Carroll (11-0)

Nov. 24 at Welch Stadium, Emporia, 1 p.m.

KC Piper 24, Chanute 22

Eudora 19, Louisburg 0

Holton 31, McPherson 27

Mulvane 15, Buhler 0

KC Piper (10-2) at Eudora (11-1)

Holton (12-0) at Mulvane (11-1)

Nov. 24 at Salina Central, 1 p.m.

Silver Lake 40, Caney Valley 0

Rossville 17, Pittsburg Colgan 7

Scott City 49, Garden Plain 0

Beloit 52, Sedgwick 24

Rossville (11-1) at Silver Lake (12-0)

Scott City (12-0) at Beloit (12-0)

Nov. 24 at Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson, 1 p.m.

Centralia 28, Olpe 0

Lyndon 39, McLouth 6

La Crosse 20, Oakley 8

Meade 32, Sterling 14

Lyndon (11-0) at Centralia (11-0)

La Crosse (11-0) at Meade (10-1)

Nov. 24 at Lewis Stadium, Hays, 1 p.m.

Ness City 48, Solomon 0

Rock Hills 36, Madison-Hamilton 20

Ness City (12-0) vs. Rock Hills (11-1), 3 p.m.

Baileyville 50, Hanover 20

Thunder Ridge 44, Wallace County 22

Baileyville (12-0) vs. Thunder Ridge (11-10, 11 a.m.

