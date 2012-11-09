Kansas high school football playoff scoreboard (Nov. 9)

Class 6A
Lawrence Free State 28, Olathe East 17
SM West 21, Lawrence 14
Derby 42, Dodge City 19
Hutchinson 42, Topeka 33
Lawrence Free State (10-1) at SM West (10-1)
Hutchinson (9-2) at Derby (10-1)
Nov. 24 at Yager Stadium, Topeka, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas 23, Blue Valley 22
Bishop Miege 38, BV West 37 (2 OTs)
Bishop Carroll 49, Andover 14
Salina South 35, Emporia 20
Bishop Miege (6-5) at St. Thomas Aquinas (10-1)
Salina South (10-1) at Bishop Carroll (11-0)
Nov. 24 at Welch Stadium, Emporia, 1 p.m.
KC Piper 24, Chanute 22
Eudora 19, Louisburg 0
Holton 31, McPherson 27
Mulvane 15, Buhler 0
KC Piper (10-2) at Eudora (11-1)
Holton (12-0) at Mulvane (11-1)
Nov. 24 at Salina Central, 1 p.m.
Silver Lake 40, Caney Valley 0
Rossville 17, Pittsburg Colgan 7
Scott City 49, Garden Plain 0
Beloit 52, Sedgwick 24
Rossville (11-1) at Silver Lake (12-0)
Scott City (12-0) at Beloit (12-0)
Nov. 24 at Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson, 1 p.m.
Centralia 28, Olpe 0
Lyndon 39, McLouth 6
La Crosse 20, Oakley 8
Meade 32, Sterling 14
Lyndon (11-0) at Centralia (11-0)
La Crosse (11-0) at Meade (10-1)
Nov. 24 at Lewis Stadium, Hays, 1 p.m.
Ness City 48, Solomon 0
Rock Hills 36, Madison-Hamilton 20
Ness City (12-0) vs. Rock Hills (11-1), 3 p.m.
Baileyville 50, Hanover 20
Thunder Ridge 44, Wallace County 22
Baileyville (12-0) vs. Thunder Ridge (11-10, 11 a.m.
Comments