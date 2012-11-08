The Eagle’s 2012 All-Metro boys soccer team

The Eagle's All-Metro team recognize the best high school athletes in team sports throughout Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.

In October, The Eagle sent nomination ballots to all volleyball coaches at the 40 high schools in those counties.

Coaches were asked to return the ballots with nominations of the best players within those counties that they saw this season, including their own players.

The team was selected by Paige Feikert after tabulating nominations, her own evaluation of players and additional input from coaches.

Rhys Allen

Allen scored 22 goals and assisted seven. Allen scored in each of Kapaun’s five postseason games, including two hat tricks, and the lone goal in the Class 5A semifinal game against Bishop Miege. Allen’s work ethic was key in creating scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates this season, as Kapaun’s strength was its midfield.

Jake Carter

Carter controlled Northwest’s defense this season, finishing with 10 shutouts, and holding its opponents to one goal each in six games. As one of only three senior starters for Northwest, Carter led the Grizzlies to the Class 6A championship game for the second consecutive year. Carter played on varsity since his freshman year.

Ian Daley

Daley was an important role in Kapaun’s shared City League title, as well as its third consecutive Class 5A third place. Daley scored 12 goals for the Crusaders with three assists.

Maurice Diaz

Despite an early injury keeping Diaz off the field for six games, he finished the season with 11 goals and five assists. Diaz worked closely with South’s midfield to create goal-scoring opportunities often. Under his leadership, Diaz helped lead South to a regional final game against North after upsetting Maize in the regional semifinal.

Luis Fernandez

Fernandez was a captain on this season’s Carroll team that made school history by finishing the season 14-2-2, sharing the City League title with Kapaun and finishing its season in a Class 5A quarterfinal. Fernandez’s record was 9-1-1, and he gave up three goals all season. He finished with a 0.25 goals against average and a .900 save percentage.

Daniel Kelly

Kelly helped Kapaun to a Class 5A tournament this season. He helped Kapaun earn key shutouts against quality teams such as Northwest, Olathe Northwest, West and North during the regular season. He also helped Kapaun with a seven-game win streak toward the end of the season. Kelly is a strong tackler with great vision and one of Kapaun’s best defenders, according to coach Alan Shepherd.

Andres Lleras

Lleras led the City League in scoring, finishing with 24 goals and four assists. He scored key goals to progress Northwest (15-6) both in overtime of its quarterfinal game against North, and its semifinal game against Blue Valley Northwest. His speed made him a serious threat on offense for the Grizzlies.

Abel Madrigal

This season was Madrigal’s first at East (13-5), after moving to Wichita from Seattle in the summer. He was the strength in East’s center midfield, and excelled in distributing the ball to his teammates all over the field. He finished the season with 10 goals, three from free kicks and two game winners, as well as seven assists. Madrigal played all but 20 minutes the entire season.

Hayden Morrison

Morrison was the only returning starter on Maize’s defense, and helped restructure the back line as well as work with Maize’s first-year goalkeeper. Morrison was an All-Metro selection last season as a junior. He scored three goals for Maize from defense, and added three assists, while keeping seven of Maize’s opponents scoreless.

Isaac Reyes

Reyes led North (12-5-2) in scoring with nine goals, while also adding four assists. He helped North finish fourth in the City League and return for a Class 6A quarterfinal for the second consecutive year. North depended on a strong midfield to hold the ball into its offensive third, while maintaining solid defense that allowed 14 goals all season.

Jose Vaquera

Vaquera scored six goals and added two assists for Derby (13-6) this season, while carrying it to its Class 6A quarterfinal game — something Derby hasn’t done in five years. Vaquera started all four years at Derby, and was the leader for the Panthers’ midfield. Vaquera controlled the field and pace of important games, and focused on patiently stringing passes together, which helped Derby finish first in AV-CTL I.

Bobby Bribiesca

Bribiesca coached Northwest to its second consecutive Class 6A championship game. Despite odds working against Northwest’s team this year, such as the loss of 13 talented players from last season’s championship team, Bribiesca convinced his team to believe it could defend its title, and his coaching philosophy worked.