2012 All-Metro volleyball team

The Eagle's All-Metro team recognize the best high school athletes in team sports throughout Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.

In October, Eagle high school beat writer Joanna Chadwick sent nomination ballots to all volleyball coaches at the 40 high schools in those counties.

Coaches were asked to return the ballots with nominations of the best players within those counties that they saw this season, including their own players.

The team was selected by Chadwick after tabulating nominations, her own evaluation of players and additional input from coaches.

AUDREY GRANT

Kapaun Mount Carmel

Junior hitter

Grant, an outside hitter who has made an oral commitment to play at Tulsa, helped the Crusaders to a 35-9 record, fourth in Class 5A and the City League title. She has a strong arm and powerful hits. She had a team-high 413 kills, a .371 hitting percentage, a 2.06 passing rating, and 301 digs.

EMILY HIEBERT

Newton

Senior setter/hitter

Hiebert, a two-time All-Metro selection who has made an oral commitment to Wichita State, led Newton to a 34-11 record and a berth in the 5A tournament. Hiebert had 420 kills, 351 assists, 119 aces and a 2.46 passer rating with 79 stuff blocks.

SYDNEY KUHN

Kapaun Mount Carmel

Junior hitter

Kuhn, a middle hitter who has made an oral commitment to play at Notre Dame, was a dominating force in the middle, whether on the block or hitting. She had 385 kills, a .378 hitting percentage, 45 aces, a 2.31 passing rating and 413 digs.

JODY LARSON

Maize South

Senior hitter

Larson, a three-time All-Metro selection who has made an oral commitment to play at Oklahoma, missed six matches but still finished with 505 kills, 1,964 for her career. She had a .559 kill percentage, 48 stuff blocks, 41 aces, a 2.65 pass rating and was also a setter with 173 assists.

REGAN PEARE

Andover

Junior setter/hitter

Peare was a versatile player for Andover, helping the Trojans to a 26-11 record, an improvement of 21 wins from 2011. Peare was a strong setter, who had 402 assists and was also one of Andover’s top hitters with 274 kills. She had a .410 kill percentage, 257 digs, 46 aces and 80 stuff blocks.

HANNA SHELTON

Valley Center

Libero

Shelton, who has made an oral commitment to play at Wichita State, was the key to Valley Center’s defense. She averaged 7.61 digs per set, 677 for on the season. She passed at a rate of 2.47 on a scale of 3.0. She helped lead Valley Center to a 37-5 record and a 5A tourney berth.

BRYNA VOGEL

Clearwater

Junior hitter

Vogel, who has made an oral commitment to play at Kansas State, has a ferocious swing and is able to power through blocks. She had 367 kills and 52 blocks. Vogel also served 98 percent, had 28 aces and 245 digs.

SUE COFFMAN

Andover coach

A year ago, Andover won five matches. The Trojans improved to 26-11 this season and played in the Class 5A sub-state final. Coffman, who is 501-337 in 22 years at Andover, won her 500th match in the Trojan’s regular-season finale. She was the All-Metro coach of the year in 2004 after the Trojans won the 4A title.