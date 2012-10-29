Derby boys soccer relishes underdog role

If there’s a situation Derby boys soccer team is familiar with, it’s going into a game with the disadvantage.

In the first game of Class 6A regional play, Derby faced Hutchinson a week after losing to the Salthawks 1-0. But Derby won that and then beat top-seeded Garden City and won 4-3 in double overtime.

Derby (13-5) will find itself in the same position Tuesday, as it travels to Washburn Rural (15-2-1) for its quarterfinal game.

“It was the same thing with Garden City, we played the first team and it was an upset, but I don’t think it was an upset,” senior Jose Vaquera said. “Whoever they throw at us we’re going to go at them, it doesn’t matter if they’re No. 1 in Kansas. If we work hard, I think that we deserve to be up there, too.”

The quarterfinal game Tuesday will be Derby’s first since 2007, when it fell 4-0 to Washburn Rural. But that does not bother first-year coach Paul Burke, who has convinced players they can win any game.

“We do take a lot of pride in being very confident no matter if we win or lose, we’re going to be very confident in what we do,” Burke said. “We focus a lot more on the mental side of soccer. We have the physical side, but the reason we are where we’re at is breaking down the mental side, being focused and dealing with challenges.”

Vaquera said the team will rely on goalkeeper Edgar Vaquera, who had 106 saves during the regular season on 128 shots on goal.

“It’s going to come down to our keeper Edgar, if he can make those critical saves in the game,” Vaquera said. “That’s what happened in Garden City, if we didn’t have him we wouldn’t have won that game. He stopped everything.”

Finishing shots on goal will be key for Derby Tuesday as well. Alan Flores leads the team with 18 goals, followed by Vaquera with six and Julio Vielmas with six goals and 10 assists. Vielmas scored the winning goal in overtime against Garden City.

Junior Austin Swindler relates Derby’s success to its leadership, particularly in Vaquera, who has started for the Panthers all four years.

“I’m going to tell them that we have never made it this far and this could be our last chance up there, so we might as well just take it all,” Vaquera said. “There’s nothing really to say, they should have it in them. If they really love the sport, they should have it in them.”