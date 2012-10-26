North’s first win worth a playoff berth

Winning wasn’t enough for North. A trip to the postseason for the Redskins required winning by more than nine points at Campus on Friday, a tough task for a team entering the game with a record of 0-8.

But a quick, 14-0 start helped, and North defeated Campus 42-27 to earn a playoff berth out of Class 6A-District 7.

The Redskins will play at Derby on Friday.

“I think that’s the biggest thing for us — something big happening early,” North coach Kelley Sayahnejad said of the early lead. “Say what you will about the system — the system is what it is. Win by nine and we’re in. So we spent this week at practice talking about nine — got to get the nine. We played with these guys last year and got a win. We felt like we could play with them if we played like we are capable.”

Despite a slow start, Campus (1-8) made a game of it .

Trailing 21-7 at halftime, Campus capitalized on a North fumble early in the third quarter, giving the Colts the ball at the North34-yard line. The Colts scored on the next play, a JT Harlmon pass to Gabe Chavez.

The next Campus drive went 82 yards in two plays, finishing with a 15-yard touchdown run by Harlmon. That cut the Colt deficit to 21-19.

Two possessions later, Campus had the ball back with a chance to take the lead. Instead, running back Kaiden Ivy fumbled the ball at the Colts’ own goal line and North’s Daniel Mathiasen recovered it for a touchdown.

“When I got in there I just saw my guys holding him up. My first instinct was go for the ball. When I ripped it out I just grabbed onto it, tumbled into the end zone,” Mathiasen said.

Campus answered midway through the fourth quarter with a Harlmon 2-yard touchdown run. The score cut the Colts’ deficit to eight points, which would have been enough for Campus to sneak into the playoffs.

Facing a fourth and long with less than two minutes to play, North needed a big play to stay alive. That play turned out to be a 49-yard touchdown pass from Torian Gonzalez to Kaelen Elliott — the play that clinched a playoff spot for North.

“I’m happy for our kids,” Sayahnejad said. “They’ve continued to work hard every week and bought into what we are trying to do. I’m just proud of them for staying with it.”

Campus had a chance to get the deficit back below nine points, but Junior Guerrero dropped a would-be touchdown pass with less than 10 seconds to play, effectively ending the game.

“We are in there,” Mathiasen said. “I’m excited. That’s all I can say. Just got to keep smiling, keep playing hard. That’s all we can do.”

North 14 7 7 14 — 42 Home 0 7 12 8 — 27

N—Franklin 2 run (Bogle kick)

N—Muci 14 pass from Beard (Bogle kick)

C—Chavez 22 pass from Harlmon (Martinez kick)

N—Galyardt 5 pass from Gonzalez (Bogle kick)

C—Chavez 34 pass from Harlmon (conversion failed)

C—Harlmon 2 run (conversion failed)

N—Mathiasen 1 fumble recovery (Bogle kick)

N—Beard 1 run (Bogle kick)

C—Harlmon 10 run (Scott pass from Harlmon)

N—Elliott 49 pass from Gonzalez (Bogle kick)

Rushing—North, Elliott 13-60, Franklin 14-41, Bernard 9-33, Williams 7-33, Gonzalez 8-24, Beard 4-5; Campus, Ivy 14-114, Harlmon 14-21, Guerrero 1-4

Passing—North, Gonzalez 4-9-86-2, Beard 4-5-22-1; Campus, Harlmon 9-20-171-2

Receiving—North, Elliott 2-76, Muci 1-14, Franklin 1-5, Galyardt 1-5, McBride 1-4, Williams 1-4, Robinson 1-0; Campus, Chavez 6-112, Scott 3-59