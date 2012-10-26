Goddard wins first meeting with rival Eisenhower

Goddard and Eisenhower entered Friday night’s game with losing records, yet both played with the intensity of teams with at least a shot at a playoff spot.

Goddard (4-5) shook off a fired-up Eisenhower squad, using a bruising second-half rushing attack and advanced with a 27-17 Class 5A-District 8 victory.

Goddard advance to a first-round playoff game next Friday at Emporia.

“When we looked at the schedule at the start of the year, we knew we had a shot to have a winning record and make it to state,” first-year Goddard coach Scott Vang said.

“We don’t have a winning record yet, but we made it to state, so we accomplished one of two goals.”

Seniors Devin Bultmann (145 yards) and Collin Nevil (85 yards) did the heavy lifting, rushing for three of Goddard’s four touchdowns. The left-handed Nevil passed for 107 more, including a 3-yard third-quarter score to Josh Gilchrist that gave its first lead of the game.

Eisenhower (1-7) struck the first blow in the initial matchup of rivals, scoring on its first series when quarterback Blake Ramey lofted a pass over the Goddard secondary to Jacob Richardson, who completed the 66-yard scoring play.

Eisenhower extended its lead to 10-0 in the second quarter on Blake Lynch’s 33-yard field goal, but Nevil got the Lions on the board just before halftime, scoring on a 14-yard bootleg, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 10-7.

“We tried to chase Nevil to the right, but I guess that was the wrong thing, because he ran better to the right,” said Eisenhower coach Charlie Nally, who coached Goddard a year ago. “Maybe that was the wrong thing to do.”

Nevil’s pass to Gilchrist put Goddard ahead, 13-10, but Eisenhower regained the lead, driving 65 yards in 10 plays and taking a 17-13 lead. However, that would be all the Tigers could muster, as Goddard dominated the final quarter.

After Bultmann scored on a 17-yard run, Nevil kept his foot on the throttle, carrying on three of four plays and going the final 16 yards to put the game out of reach.

“I knew if we took care of our business, we’d come out on top,” Vang said.

Goddard 0 7 6 14 — 27 Eisenhower 7 3 7 0 — 17

E – Richardson 66 pass from Ramey (Lynch kick)

E – FG Lynch 33

G – Nevil 14 run (Roland kick)

G – Gilchrist 3 pass from Nevil (kick failed)

E – Hughes 5 run (Rankin kick)

G – Bultmann 17 run (Roland kick)

G – Nevil 16 run (Roland kick)