Andover Central rallies into playoffs, knocks Kapaun out

In order for Andover Central to have a chance to play another game this season, it didn’t have to just beat Kapaun Mount Carmel on Friday. It had to win by 12 or more points.

A 21-7 road win over the Crusaders did the trick.

The victory clinched second place in Class 5A-Districk 6 for the Jaguars, who will play at Emporia next Friday.

“We were in this situation years ago. It was against Kapaun, and we had to win by 10 in the first year the school was open. It was a similar deal and we came back and won the district,” Andover Central coach Tom Audley said. “They believed, that was the key thing. Our kids believed and it was a great win for us.”

If Kapaun won or lost by less than 12 points Friday, it would have been in the 5A playoffsinstead of Andover Central.

The Crusaders led 7-0 after the first quarter thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by Nick Heiland, and intercepted Andover Central’s Blake Meier at the Kapaun 17-yard line.

“The thing we did is we didn’t panic, and that’s what helped us get this win,” Meier said.

That showed when Andover Central recovered a fumble to end Kapaun’s next drive.

Meier converted a 4th-and-8 with a 22-yard pass to Zach Lock and then tied the score at 7-7 with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Hurley with 3:02 left in the second quarter.

The two teams went into halftime tied 7-7.

“I kind of thought to finish the first half we had to score late, and we had the momentum and we talked (at halftime) about ‘Hey, we’re down by 13, we need to play like it,’ and we did,” Audley said.

Lock returned the opening kickoff of the second half 77 yards for a touchdown to give the Jaguars a 14-7 lead.

“We had momentum going into half, and (Lock’s touchdown) sparked it,” Meier said. “Right then we knew we weren’t going to give this game away.”

Meier and Hurley hooked up for another touchdown — this one from 16 yards out — with 6:26 left in the third quarter.

Andover Central’s defense did the rest. The Jaguars forced five turnovers — three interceptions and two fumbles — after Kapaun scored on its opening drive. .

“After the first drive I thought we played real well,” Audley said. “We put (Kapaun) in situations where they had to throw on first down. That first drive they just pounded and pounded, and our kids figured out what was going on.”

Kapaun finished the season 3-6.

Andover Central 0 7 14 0 — 21 Kapaun 7 0 0 0 — 7

K—Heiland 1 run (Bombardier kick)

A—Hurley 26 pass from Meier (Holinde kick)

AC—Lock 77 kick off return (Holinde kick)

AC—Hurley 16 pass from Meier (Holinde kick)

Rushing—Andover Central, Milner 15-38, Meier 6-13, T. Brown 4-16, Lock 1-77. Kapaun, Heiland 22-115, Monty 12-14, Young 6-22, Dempsey 5-14.

Passing—Andover Central, Meier 10-20-143-1. Kapaun, Monty 8-23-94-3.

Receiving—Andover Central, Holinde 5-69, Hurley 4-52, Lock 1-22. Kapaun, Baxter 2-35, Puritty 2-28, Heiland 2-15, S. Young 1-8, Dempsey 1-8.