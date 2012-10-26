Varsity Kansas

October 26, 2012 7:20 AM

First-round 4A, 3A, 2-1A, 8-Man football playoff matchups

Tuesday’s Class 4A

Jefferson West (5-4) at KC Piper (7-2)

Baldwin (6-3) at Spring Hill (5-4)

Chanute (5-4) at Paola (5-4)

Columbus (4-5) at Girard (8-1)

Atchison (6-3) at Tonganoxie (4-5)

DeSoto (4-5) at Eudora (8-1)

Louisburg (5-4) at Fort Scott (9-0)

Frontenac (5-4) at Coffeyville (7-2)

Hesston (5-4) at Holton (9-0)

Winfield (4-5) at Wichita Collegiate (8-1)

Hugoton (4-5) at Andale (8-1)

Clay Center (6-3) at McPherson (8-1)

Topeka Hayden (4-5) at Maize South (8-1)

Rose Hill (4-5) at Mulvane (8-1)

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Buhler (6-3) at Ulysses (6-3)

Abilene (2-7) at Concordia (7-2)

Tuesday’s Class 3A

Nemana Valley (7-2) at Hiawatha (7-2)

St. Marys (4-5) at Silver Lake (9-0)

Burlington (4-5) at Wellsville (4-4)

Galena (6-3) at Caney Valley (8-1)

Sabetha (4-5) at Riley County (5-4)

Pleasant Ridge (4-5) at Rossville (8-1)

Central Heights (4-5) at Humboldt (7-2)

Neodesha (7-2) at Pittsburg Colgan (6-3)

Independent (6-3) at Conway Springs (8-1)

Marion (4-5) at Garden Plain (9-0)

Norton (7-2) at Sacred Heart (8-1)

Cimarron (7-2) at Scott City (9-0)

Chaparral (4-5) at Sedgwick (8-1)

Haven (5-4) at Hillsboro (9-0)

Ellsworth (5-4) at Beloit (9-0)

Hoisington (5-4) at Holcomb (8-1)

Friday’s Class 2-1A

Jefferson North (6-3) at Centralia (8-0) or Jackson Heights (6-2)

Olpe (6-2) at Onaga (5-3)

Centralia (8-0) or Jackson Heights (6-2) at McLouth (7-1)

Wabaunsee (2-6) or Northern Heights (4-4) at Lyndon (8-0)

Ell-Saline (7-2) at LaCrosse (8-0)

Stanton County (7-1) at Oakley (5-2) or Ellis (4-4)

Sterling (3-5) at Smith Center (5-3)

Oakley (5-2) or Ellis (4-4) at Meade (7-1)

Tuesday’s 8-Man Division I

Marais des Cygnes (6-3) at South Haven (9-0)

Clifton-Clyde (5-2) at Madison-Hamilton (8-1)

Udall (7-2) at Marmaton Valley (9-0)

Peabody-Burns (6-3) at Rock Hills (8-1)

Kiowa County (6-3) at Solomon (8-1)

Hoxie (7-2) at Hodgeman County (7-2)

Pretty Prairie (7-2) at St. John (8-1)

Minneola (8-1) at Ness City (9-0)

Tuesday’s 8-Man Division II

Goessel (6-3) at Baileyville (9-0)

Caldwell (5-4) at Waverly (9-0)

Hanover (7-2) at Chase (7-2)

Crest (6-3) at South Barber (7-2)

Weskan (8-1) at Thunder Ridge (8-1)

Rolla (7-2) at Otis-Bison (8-1)

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton (8-1) at Wallace County (8-0)

Victoria (6-3) at Fowler (8-1)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

View More Video