Carroll’s Balch runs for fun ... and success

The most pressing decision for Kaelyn Balch each morning when she awakens is choosing a color scheme from her closet that could double as a Nike outlet store.

Running is a given.

Balch begins each morning with a run before going to school at Bishop Carroll. Next up is cross country practice. She goes from there straight to work, and is it any surprise that her place of employment is GoRun Wichita?

“Running is my life,” Balch said.

As Balch prepares for her final high school cross country meet Saturday at the Class 5A championship at Lawrence’s Rim Rock course, she is enjoying life as it comes.

“When I first started running in the fourth grade, I never knew it would take me this far,” said Balch, the defending 5A champion. “I’ve met all sorts of cool people, I’ve gone to so many awesome places and I have a job I wouldn’t trade for the world, all because of running.”

Along with her state title from last year, Balch has also run a leg on a winning track relay team, been a part of three team titles and individually been runner-up five times.

Even in a prestigious program such as Carroll’s, Balch has distinguished herself.

“She’s a workaholic and does everything that is going to help her do her very best,” said Ran Nielsen, Carroll’s girls coach. “She’s going to get her college education paid for running, and as far as her future with jobs, she’s probably going into sports. Running has been her payday.”

Balch’s dedication has been contagious. She has been the driving force behind Carroll’s state championships the last two seasons and the reason why they are poised for three in a row.

“She helps the rest of the team be that dedicated by her example,” said Katherine Dillard, a senior teammate who finished fourth last year in 5A. “Having her in the lead makes all of us want to run faster.”

Division I colleges have taken notice. Balch said she is in the process of choosing between Wichita State, Missouri, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Texas Christian and Colorado State.

A second individual state title on her resume would look nice, Balch said.

“I’m feeling a little pressure going into it,” Balch said, “but I’m still really confident because of my training. I definitely want to end my high school cross country career with another state title.”

But she knows life — and running — will go on after this weekend.

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle State cross country notes

“I’ve fallen in love with running,” Balch said. “If I have a bad day, I go run and everything becomes better. It’s definitely always going to be a part of my life. Even when I’m really old and like 60, I can still be running. I can’t imagine my life without it.”