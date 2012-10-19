Andover Central defeats West

After dropping their homecoming game a week ago, Andover Central players weren’t about to let West ruin Senior Night.

“Our backs were up against the wall; we needed a win here,” junior running back Lucas Milner said.

“Senior Night … I’ll take that,” said junior quarterback Blake Meier.

And the juniors made it happen: Milner carried 18 times for 92 yards and three touchdowns, and Meier passed for 204 yards in the Jaguars’ 39-16 Class 5A District 6 victory.

Andover Central (3-5) never trailed in the game in snapping a four-game losing streak, but didn’t really hit its stride until the second and third quarters, scoring 26 of its points in those periods.

And, when West put together a drive, the Jaguars defense, led by senior Derek Honeywell, managed to repeatedly thwart the Pioneers.

“That was the point of this week,” Honeywell said. “If they get a rally and get a play, we have to get another play.”

The Jaguars’ offense really began to click, and they managed to score by grinding out long drives or twice on just four plays from scrimmage.

“Our kids played well, and I thought our offensive line played very physical,” Andover Central coach Tom Audley said. “Once we got some momentum, our kids fed off of it. We’ve had a tough 3-4 weeks here – we’re not used to that. I give all the credit to the kids as far as still believing and fighting.”

He said it was a matter of just keeping to the plan and plugging away.

“The thing I’m probably proud of is when we had some big plays called back (including a Milner scoring run), we reset and came down (to score),” Audley said. “We had some home run plays that were called back, but it was a good win for us.”

Audley said he liked the mixing of passes and runs the Jaguars showed.

“We had really good balance,” he said. “It’s only a good call when it works. I thought we mixed it up pretty good and got a lot of good help from (assistant coaches in) the press box.”

West 3 7 0 6 — 16 Andover Central 6 13 13 7 — 39

AC – Milner 4 run 5:49 (kick blocked)

W – Daignault FG 24 1:01

W – Reed 2 run (Daignault kick) 9:14

AC – Milner 1 run (Holinde kick) 2:49

AC – Schulte 9 pass from Meier (run failed) 0:21

AC – T. Brown 25 run (Holinde kick) 10:31

AC – T. Brown 6 run (kick failed) 2:42

W – Malcolme 11 pass from Capps (kick failed)

AC – Milner 1 run (Holinde kick)