Derby too much for East

Derby’s Devin Peter had long kick off returns before, but none this year. And on senior night, the opportunity seemed right.

Peter broke through East’s kickoff team for an 82-yard touchdown, topping off Derby’s 48-6 victory Friday in Derby.

“I’m one of the faster kids on the team, I run track too. Everyone is kind of surprised by it because I’m so small, but it’s what I’m known for around here,” Peter said. “I’ve got to look for a hole, and once I find it I just use my speed to get through it.”

Only13 seconds before Peter’s long touchdown, East scored its lone touchdown on a 47-yard pass from Alec Schillings to Garrett Gates. East’s starting quarterback T.J. Sparr sprained his knee early in the game.

“What we had to do was go away from our game plan a little bit because we were planning on running TJ quite a bit tonight,” East coach Brian Byers said. “We needed to settle down so that Alec could get some plays under him before we turned everything over full speed at him.”

East had difficulty getting through Derby’s defense, despite the Panthers playing backup players starting in the second quarter — although the Panthers’ backups are no pushovers.

When linebacker CJ Davis came into the game in the third quarter, he intercepted East two plays after Derby quarterback Kellen Sims scored the Panthers’ fifth touchdown. Four seconds later, Peter ran in a four-yard touchdown.

“Our defense, we’re undersized, but there’s a lot of kids that believe in each other and play fast and play very aggressive and play sound defense,” Derby coach Brandon Clark said. “CJ came in backing up my linebacker in the third quarter.… There are times where kids get hurt and we put him in and he’s made plays like that.”

Even though Sims and running back Tyler West had a role in Derby’s first five touchdowns, Sims thought the team could have played better in the first half.

“Our effort was always there, but actually going through with what we had to do, like making blocks, or making a throw on my part, in the beginning it wasn’t too great,” Sims said. “Towards the end we started picking up and getting where we needed to be.”

Sims and West combined for 37 carries and 238 rushing yards before coming out of the game late in the third quarter. Derby is now 2-0 in Class 6A-District 6 play, and Sims started at quarterback in place of Chandler Shantz, who was injured in a loss to Hutchinson.

“When teams defend us we just figure out how they’re going to defend us,” Clark said. “We had some wide open receivers we just didn’t hit them down the field, but when the offensive line is blocking like that, and the kids are running like that, it’s awesome.”

East 0 0 0 6 — 6 Home 7 13 21 7 — 48

D—Sims 40 run (Moeder kick)

D—Fowler fumble recovery (kick failed)

D—Goolsby 27 pass from Sims (Moeder kick)

D—West 6 run (Moeder kick)

D—Sims 1 run (Moeder kick)

D—Peter 4 run (Moeder kick)

E—Gates 47 pass from Schillings (kick failed)

D—Peter 82 kick return (Moeder kick)

Rushing—East, Thomas 12-31, Schillings 11-43, Hisken 10-48, Sparr 1-8, Le 2-(-4). Derby, West 21-97, Sims 16-141, Peters 8-29, Crossman 3-17, Peter 2-86, Davis 1-16.

Passing—East, Schillings 5-7-77-0, Sparr 0-1-0-0, Thomas 0-2-0-1. Derby, Sims 3-12-78-1, Peters 0-1-0-0.

Receiving—East, Gates 1-47, Normore 3-26, Adams 1-4. Derby, Palmer 1-45, Goolsby 1-27, Peter 1-6.