Carroll defeats Goddard, earns playoff berth

Bishop Carroll’s 70-13 rout of Goddard in a Class 5A-District 8 game on Friday didn’t prove anything to either team.

“I’ve watched a bunch of (Carroll’s) film — that’s as well as they’ve played all year,” Goddard coach Scott Vang said. “We are just not at their level yet. I thought our kids played hard and competed.”

Carroll, the No. 1-ranked team in the state, controlled Goddard from the beginning. A combination of passing and running had the Eagles up 28-0 late in the first quarter.

Then, with less than 20 seconds to play in the quarter, Goddard showed some fight. Lion’s quarterback Collin Nevil found wide receiver Austin Chippeaux for a 61-yard touchdown.

The Eagles answered a few minutes into the second quarter with Jalen Hernandez’s 5-yard run and quickly followed that with a 2-yard touchdown run from quarterback Zeke Palmer.

Palmer finished the game with only one incompletion on 15 pass attempts, amassing 209 yards.

“He makes our offense go, but we have some good skilled kids around him and our offensive line has done a good job, too,” Carroll coach Alan Schuckman said. “I thought our kids played well. They came out and played well on both sides of the football.”

Carroll led 49-13 at halftime.

The Eagles opened the second half with a defensive score, a 30-yard interception return by Anthony Troilo for a touchdown. Carroll’s defense didn’t allow a second-half point.

“They loaded the box. At one time they had nine guys in the box. So we had to start throwing the ball,” Vang said. “I saw on film that we could throw on them. But we couldn’t sustain it and we couldn’t stop them on defense. They just had too many athletes.”

Carroll clinches a spot in the Class 5A playoffs.

Goddard will face Goddard Eisenhower next week with each team’s playoff life on the line.

“We are going to go and get after it,” Vang said. “If we win that game we are going to the playoffs. That would be a big step for these kids. They haven’t made the playoffs in a couple of years.”

Carroll (8-0) 28 21 14 7 — 70 Goddard (3-5) 7 6 0 0 — 13

BC—Armstrong 20 pass from Palmer (Martinez kick)

BC—Smith 2 run (Martinez kick)

BC—Denning 7 pass from Palmer (Martinez kick)

BC—Smith 9 run (Martinez kick)

G—Chippeaux 61 pass from Nevil (Roland kick)

BC—Hernandez 5 run (Martinez kick)

BC—Palmer 2 run (Martinez kick)

G—Nevil 1 run (conversion fail)

BC—Newell 4 pass from Palmer (Martinez kick)

BC—Troilo 30 interception return (Martinez kick)

BC—Hernandez 12 run (Martinez kick)

BC—Weber 46 run (Martinez kick)