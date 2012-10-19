Friday’s area box scores

McPherson 47, Abilene 14
|Abilene
|7
|7
|0
|0
|—
|14
|McPherson
|7
|19
|21
|0
|—
|47
|Arkansas City
|0
|6
|6
|0
|—
|12
|Kapaun
|14
|10
|0
|7
|—
|31
|West
|3
|7
|0
|6
|—
|16
|A. Central
|6
|13
|13
|7
|—
|39
|Newton
|0
|16
|0
|7
|—
|23
|Valley Center
|6
|0
|6
|0
|—
|12
|SE-Saline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Lyons
|0
|0
|7
|6
|—
|13
|Ulysses
|7
|29
|0
|0
|—
|36
|Pratt
|0
|0
|0
|14
|—
|14
|Marion
|7
|14
|0
|0
|—
|21
|Hillsboro
|7
|13
|6
|14
|—
|40
|Haven
|0
|14
|6
|14
|—
|34
|Kingman
|0
|7
|6
|14
|—
|27
|Winfield
|0
|6
|7
|0
|—
|13
|Clearwater
|13
|7
|0
|7
|—
|27
Trinity 42, Augusta 21
|Trinity
|0
|7
|21
|14
|—
|42
|Augusta
|14
|7
|0
|0
|—
|21
|Garden City
|7
|0
|7
|0
|—
|14
|Hutchinson
|14
|21
|14
|7
|—
|56
|Rose Hill
|7
|10
|3
|0
|—
|20
|Collegiate
|7
|14
|6
|14
|—
|41
|Wellington
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
|Mulvane
|0
|19
|7
|7
|—
|33
|Great Bend
|0
|6
|0
|7
|—
|13
|Salina Central
|7
|0
|6
|7
|—
|20
|Bluestem
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Sedgwick
|26
|13
|12
|0
|—
|51
|Pratt Skyline
|8
|6
|6
|—
|20
|Macksville
|14
|28
|24
|—
|66
P — Patterson 14 pass from Baird (Baird run)
M — Tranbarger 47 run (Burnett from Tranbarger)
M — Al. Ibarra 41 pass from Tranbarger (run failed)
M — Tranbarger 1 run (run failed)
M — Tranbarger 32 run (pass failed)
M — Burnett 60 pass from Tranbarger (Tranbarger run)
P — Baird 43 run (run failed)
M — Tranbarger 5 run (Tranbarger run)
M — Tranbarger 4 run (Tranbarger run)
M — Tranbarger 45 int. ret. (Al. Ibarra run)
P — Baird 75 KO ret. (run failed)
M — Ibarra 6 run (Ibarra run)
|Argonia
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Caldwell
|22
|13
|14
|—
|49
C — Ward 15 run (Kendrick run)
C — Ward 30 run (PAT failed)
C — Webster 59 pass from Ward (Ward run)
C — Arnett 1 run (Moran kick)
C — Ward 46 run (PAT failed)
C — Ward 15 run (Halling run)
C — Bruey 1 run (PAT failed)
|Sedan
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|South Haven
|20
|14
|12
|—
|46
H — Ray 5 run (Showman run)
H — Showman 13 run (run failed)
H — Showman 23 run (pass failed)
H — Ray 6 run (pass failed)
H — Ray 32 run (Hawkins from Showman)
H — Showman 6 run (run failed)
H — Ray 8 run (none attempted)
|Fairfield
|8
|8
|14
|6
|—
|36
|St. John
|8
|30
|0
|16
|—
|54
F—Pankratz 32 pass from Ewy (Basye pass from Ewy)
S—Nusser 2 run (Nusser run)
S—Nusser 3 run (Ramirez pass from Nusser)
S—Brown 4 run (Wade pass from Nusser)
S—Wade 36 pass from Nusser (Ramirez pass from Nusser)
S—Reyes 15 pass from Nusser (run failed)
F—Schoenecker 15 run (run failed)
F—Pankratz 30 pass from Ewy (Ewy run)
F—Ewy 4 run (run failed)
F—Schoenecker 5 run (Schoenecker run)
S—Brown 1 run (Brown run)
S—Reyes 7 run (Wade pass from Nusser)
|Norwich
|12
|0
|0
|0
|—
|12
|South Barber
|48
|16
|0
|0
|—
|64
N—Coleman 15 pass from Norris (run failed)
S—Yandel 16 run (run failed)
N—Doll 25 pass from Norris (pass failed)
S—Yandel 3 run (Allison run)
S—Yandel 47 run (pass failed)
S—Allison 26 run (Allison run)
S—Yandel 50 run (pass failed)
S—Allison 53 punt return (Allison pass from Yandel)
S—Yandel 13 run (pass failed)
S—Yandel 8 run (Yandel run)
S—Reeves 1 run (Allison run)
|Lincoln
|0
|12
|6
|0
|—
|18
|Pretty Prairie
|20
|22
|26
|0
|—
|68
P—Mains 28 run (run failed)
P—Broce 48 pass from Mains (run failed)
P—Schnittker 8 run (Haflich run)
L—Jacksxon 2 run (pass failed)
P—Broce 58 pass from Mains (Schnittker run)
P—Schnittker 18 run (Broce from Mains)
L—Streit 6 pass from D. Walter (pass failed)
P—Welker 42 pass from Mains (run failed)
P—Broce 42 pass from Mains (pass failed)
P—Schnittker 23 run (Mains run)
L— Jackson 55 pass from D. Walter (pass failed)
P—Mains 35 run (pass failed)
P—Goetz 3 run (not attempt)
Comments