Maize wins a shootout over Dodge City

In a game with over 60 first downs and 1,200 yards of offense, nothing could separate the prolific offenses of Maize and Dodge City.

But as the game entered its decisive minutes, it was Maize that showed desperation to escape with a 54-51 victory on Friday night.

The Eagles (5-3) were desperate for their first winning season since 2006. They were desperate for the Class 6A-District 8 win, which now breathes new life into Maize’s playoff hopes.

“We don’t just play as a team, we play as a family,” Maize senior Jordan Schultz began to explain. “It’s 11 guys fighting for each other out there. We know everybody has each other’s backs, and we knew we were going to score points.”

Scoring points is exactly what Dodge City invites its opponents to do. The Demons entered averaging five scores a game and defeated Liberal 62-48 earlier this season.

“We’re just not very good defensively and the only chance we’ve got is to get in a shootout with teams,” Dodge City coach Dave Foster said. “You win some, you lose some. That’s just the way it goes.”

Maize was prepared for the scoring deluge with strong-armed sophomore Connor Lungwitz at quarterback. The Eagles ven endured a stretch where he threw nine incompletions in 11 passes, but he finished 17 of 33 for 395 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

“He’s got an arm,” said Schultz, who hauled in a 37-yard strike from Lungwitz with no time remaining in the first half for a 28-18 lead. “You watch him and he’ll surprise some people these next few years.”

When Lungwitz hit Dane Byfield on a quick slant and the senior receiver made his defender miss to score a 57-yard touchdown, Maize looked ready to cruise, up 41-25 in the third quarter.

But Dodge City’s offense, directed by lefty quarterback Kelan Newton, never was really stopped. Paced by a quick tempo, Newton did most of what he pleased on the night. He threw 55 times and completed 36 of them for 441 yards and two scores.

Parker Davis scored five times for Dodge City on the ground and added 155 yards, which helped trim Maize’s lead to a field goal three times in the second half. Maize countered with a ground game of its own, as Chase White ran for 161 yards and four touchdowns.

Pressure mounted on both teams with each possession in the second half as they combined to score on nine of 14 possessions.

“Everybody was feeling it because we had to pretty much score every time we got it,” Lungwitz said. “We couldn’t leave it up to fate.”

Dodge City racked up 699 yards of offense and out-gained Maize by 131, but it hindered its chances throughout the night. The Demons had a muffed punt that led to a Maize touchdown, a fumble out the back of the end zone and another costly fumble late.

“It was an emotionally and physically exhausting game,” Maize coach Gary Guzman said. “There was a lot of pressure on us all night and our kids came through.”

To reach the playoffs, Maize will either have to beat Hutchinson or have Dodge City knock off Garden City, which would tie the three teams at 1-2 in district play with the tiebreaker coming on points.

But as Maize students rushed the field to celebrate, suddenly there was a feeling that there is something special about this Maize team.

“I’m so proud of our guys tonight,” Lungwitz said. “This team won’t back down from anybody.”

Dodge City 3 15 13 20 — 51 Maize 14 14 13 13 — 54

DC—Burkhard 24 field goal

M—White 2 run (Light kick)

M—Schultz 79 pass from Lungwitz (Light kick)

DC—Davis 6 run (Burkhard kick)

M—White 40 run (Light kick)

DC—Davis 18 pass from Newton (Duckett pass from Murphy)

M—Schultz 37 pass from Lungwitz (Light kick)

M—White 13 run (Light kick)

DC—Davis 15 run (Burkhard kick)

M—Byfield 57 pass from Lungwitz (Lungwitz pass failed)

DC—Davis 8 run (Davis run failed)

DC—Davis 1 run (Burkhard kick)

M—Byfield 72 pass from Lungwitz (Light kick)

DC—Davis 1 run (Burkhard kick)

M—White 33 run (Lungwitz pass failed)

DC—Murphy 11 pass from Newton (Burkhard kick failed)

Rushing—Dodge City, Davis 22-155, Middleton 5-25, Newton 7-9, Duckett 1-4, Murphy 2-3; Maize, White 26-161, Lungwitz 8-10, Nicholas 2-2.

Passing—Dodge City, Newton 36-55-0-441, Murphy 2-2-0-62; Maize, Lungwitz 17-33-0-395.

Receiving—Dodge City, Galloway 8-139, Doan 6-108, Duckett 9-66, Murphy 6-52, Middleton 1-46, Davis 3-36, Savage 3-31, Newton 1-16, Randall 1-9; Maize, Schultz 7-185, Byfield 5-172, Nicholas 2-21, Stewart 2-12, White 1-5.