Varsity Kansas

October 20, 2012 10:11 AM

Friday’s Kansas high school district football scores (Oct. 19)

Class 6A

Lawrence 57, KC Wyandotte 16

Lawrence Free State 47, Leavenworth 14

SM West 31, SM East 14

SM Northwest 42, SM North14

SM South 21, BV North 19 (Thu.)

Olathe East 33, BV Northwest 3

Gardner-Edgerton 59, Olathe North 28

Olathe South 34, Olathe Northwest 31

Topeka 39, Junction City 25

Manhattan 21, Washburn Rural 0

Derby 48, Wichita East 6

Wichita Heights 42, Wichita Southeast 18

Campus 27, Wichita South 16

Wichita Northwest 70, Wichita North 7

Maize 54, Dodge City 51

Hutchinson 56, Garden City 14

Class 5A

Topeka Seaman 34, Highland Park 6

Shawnee Heights 34, Topeka West 0

Lansing 27, KC Schlagle 26

Mill Valley 63, KC Washington 40

Bishop Miege 68, KC Harmon 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 28, KC Turner 6

Blue Valley 55, Pittsburg 0

BV West 29, BV Southwest 28

Emporia 27, Andover 10

Newton 23, Valley Center 12

Andover Central 39, Wichita West 16

Kapaun 31, Arkansas City 12

Salina Central 20, Great Bend 13

Salina South 35, Hays 6

Carroll 70, Goddard 13

Liberal 56, Eisenhower 35

Class 4A

Atchison 39, KC Ward 14

KC Piper 48, KC Sumner 13 (Thu.)

Basehor-Linwood 29, Perry-Lecompton 14

Tonganoxie 9, Jefferson West 7

St. James Academy 17, Bonner Springs 16

Spring Hill 17, DeSoto 13

Baldwin 41, Santa Fe Trail 0

Eudora 50, Ottawa 6

Louisburg 60, Osawatomie 12

Paola 49, Prairie View 8

Chanute 70, Anderson County 12

Fort Scott 34, Iola 7

Frontenac 52, Independence 16

Girard 68, Parsons 13

Labette County 34, Baxter Springs 0

Coffeyville 68, Columbus 26

Holton 27, Topeka Hayden 0

Royal Valley 26, Wamego 18

Maize South 42, Hesston 15

El Dorado 35, Circle 34

Trinity Academy 42, Augusta 21

Wichita Collegiate 41, Rose Hill 20

Clearwater 27, Winfield 13

Mulvane 33, Wellington 7

Andale 72, Nickerson 22

Buhler 21, Cheney 0

Larned-Pawnee Heights at Hugoton

Ulysses 36, Pratt 14

McPherson 47, Abilene 14

Smoky Valley 21, Chapman 14

Clay Center 25, Colby 10

Concordia 34, Goodland 24

Class 3A

Hiawatha 40, Riverside 20

Sabetha 35, Horton 0

Nemaha Valley 7, Rock Creek 6

Riley County 49, Marysville 23

Silver Lake 47, Atchison County 6

Maur Hill 46, Pleasant Ridge 38

Rossville 56, Council Grove 0

St. Marys 59, Mission Valley 6

Central Heights 12, West Franklin 0

Wellsville 52, Osage City 6

Burlington 60, Eureka 30

Humboldt 44, Fredonia 14

Caney Valley 26, Neodesha 6

Cherryvale 35, Erie 6

Galena 23, SE-Cherokee 6

Riverton 21, Pittsburg Colgan 20

Belle Plaine 19, Douglass 14

Conway Springs 84, Chaparral 56

Sedgwick 51, Bluestem 7

Wichita Independent 47, Remington 12

Garden Plain 33, Hutchinson Trinity 7

Haven 34, Kingman 27

Halstead 48, Moundridge 21

Hillsboro 40, Marion 21

Salina Sacred Heart 49, Ellsworth 0

Lyons 13, SE-Saline 0

Beloit 56, Norton 9

Phillipsburg 56, Minneapolis 7

Hoisington 42, Russell 12

Scott City 58, Thomas More Prep 0

Cimarron 56, Southwestern Heights 14

Holcomb 34, Lakin 17

Class 2-1A

Centralia 55, Doniphan West 6

Jackson Heights 26, Valley Heights 21

Troy 44, Leavenworth Immaculata 20 (ND)

Jefferson North 47, Oskaloosa 12

McLouth 36, Valley Falls 6

Olpe 53, Chase County 14 (ND)

Northern Heights 59, Herington 20

Onaga 42, Wabaunsee 0

Oswego 40, Jayhawk-Linn 20

Lyndon 70, NE-Arma 8

LaCrosse 54, Ellinwood 6

Sterling 40, Inman 0

Medicine Lodge 22, Sublette 8 (ND)

Smith Center 22, Bennington 16

Ell-Saline 40, Washington County 0

Plainville 69, Republic County 14

Ellis 14, Oberlin 7

St. Francis 52, Leoti 32

Meade 77, Elkhart 0

Stanton County 52, Syracuse 0

8-Man Division I

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Oxford

Udall 24, Central-Burden 20

South Haven 46, Sedan 0

West Elk at Hartford (ND)

Marais des Cygnes 52, St. Paul 40

Marmaton Valley 52, Yates Center 0

Uniontown 56, Pleasanton 6

Lebo 58, Burlingame 8

Centre 44, Flinthills 40

Madison-Hamilton 68, Peabody-Burns 20

Clifton-Clyde 60, Linn 12

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 26, Lakeside 6 (ND)

Pike Valley 50, Osborne 40

Rock Hills 54, Wakefield 6

Little River at Canton-Galva

Central Plains 56, Solomon 52

Pretty Prairie 68, Lincoln 18

St. John 54, Fairfield 36

South Central at Kinsley

Kiowa County 60, Attica 0 (ND)

Pratt Skyline at Macksville

Hodgeman County at Deerfield

Minneola 60, Satanta 12

Spearville 28, South Gray 20

WaKeeney at Hill City

Hoxie 54, Quinter 8

Ness City 13, Rawlins County 0

8-Man Division II

Axtell 44, BV-Randolph 26

Baileyville 52, Hanover 46

Frankfort 58, Independence Homeschool 0 (ND)

Southern Cloud 75, Burrton 30

Chase 62, St. John’s Military 14 (ND)

Goessel 44, White City 28

Hope 56, Tescott 12

Waverly 54, Chetopa 6

Crest 58, Southern Coffey 12

Caldwell 49, Argonia 0

Stafford 58, Cunningham 8

South Barber 64, Norwich 12

Natoma 47, Logan 34

Thunder Ridge 60, Northern Valley 14

Stockton 62, Palco 16

Cheylin 40, Greeley County 18

Wheatland-Grinnell 38, Golden Plains 18

Heartland Christian at Triplains-Brewster (ND)

Wallace County 56, Weskan 0

Sylvan-Lucas 50, Dighton 44

Otis-Bison 60, Wilson 0

Victoria 56, Western Plains 6

Ingalls at Ashland

Rolla 46, Bucklin 0

Fowler 57, Moscow 12

