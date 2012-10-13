Roundup: Redington rallies Mulvane past Vikings

Ty Redington had a hand in all three of Mulvane’s third-quarter touchdowns, which propelled the Wildcats to a 27-21 comeback victory on the road at Winfield on Friday night in a Class 4A district game.

Redington threw to Alex Evans for a 57-yard scoring play to tie the game, then ran in a touchdown from six yards. He then found R.J. Riegier for an 11-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats the lead for good. Redington completed 11 of 25 passes for 203 yards — 137 yards to Evans on six catches.

Other AV-CTL

Central Plains

Arkansas City 14 14 13 0 — 41 Andover Central 13 0 0 7 — 20

Andover 0 7 7 7 — 21 Valley Center 8 0 0 0 — 8

Kingman 7 13 0 0 — 20 H. Trinity 5 0 13 6 — 24

Circle 0 6 0 0 — 6 Hesston 31 14 0 6 — 51

Hillsboro 14 22 13 6 — 55 Moundridge 0 0 0 0 — 0

Garden Plain 12 16 13 0 — 41 Haven 0 6 0 0 — 6

McPherson 0 21 14 7 — 42 Smoky Valley 7 0 0 6 — 13

Clearwater 7 7 7 0 — 21 Wellington 12 0 14 8 — 34

Hutchinson 14 14 14 7 — 49 Dodge City 10 7 0 0 — 17

Augusta 0 8 6 0 — 14 Rose Hill 13 21 7 0 — 41

Mulvane 0 7 20 0 — 27 Winfield 7 7 0 7 — 21

Maize South 14 14 10 6 — 44 El Dorado 0 0 7 14 — 21

Belle Plaine 0 6 7 0 — 13 Conway 12 27 14 0 — 53

Remington 8 6 20 6 — 40 Bluestem 0 6 0 0 — 6

Emporia 14 7 13 14 — 48 Newton 7 0 20 0 — 27

Sedgwick 20 6 14 6 — 46 Independent 0 0 0 0 — 0

Hope 30 20 — 50 Burrton 0 0 — 0

H—Hostetter 15 run (Pierce run)

H—Riedy 16 run (Riedy run)

H—Pierce 16 run (Pierce run)

H—Pierce 9 run (failed)

H—Pierce 9 run (Riedy run)

H—Wood 30 run (failed)

H—Adkins 25 run (failed)

Sunrise 6 6 0 0 — 12 Community C. 6 12 15 14 — 47

S—Young 3 pass from Howell (kick failed)

C—White 18 run (kick failed)

C—Cortez 5 pass from Halor (pass failed)

S—Fager 94 pass from Howell (kick failed)

C—White 88 pass from Halor (pass failed)

C—Nelson 4 pass from Halor (Nelson pass from Halor)

C—Canaan 7 run (White kick)

C—White 1 run (White kick)

C—White 9 run (White kick)

Chase 22 16 14 8 — 60 Goessel 0 6 8 0 — 14

C—Brady 19 run (Brady run)

C—Brown 71 run

C—Brady 29 pass from Kizzar (Brown run)

C—Brady 41 run (Van Avery pass from Kizzar)

G—Schmidt 33 run

C—Clark 11 pass from Brady6 (Brown run)

G—Schmidt 4 run (Schmidt run)

C—Brady 4 run (Kizzar run)

C—Brady 14 run

C—Brady 66 run (Brady run)

Stafford 24 14 8 8 — 54 Norwich 0 14 8 0 — 22

S—Paulsen 39 run (Johnson run)

S—Johnson 20 run (Paulsen run)

S—Ceniti 2 run (Johnson run)

S—Ceniti 1 run (Johnson run)

N—Coleman 6 pass from Norris (Norris run)

N—Norris 23 run (run failed)

S—Paulsen 3 run (pass failed)

S—Johnson 39 run (Ceniti run)

N—Norris 4 (Behrens pass from Norris)

S—Paulsen 6 run (Hildebrand pass from McClure)

Canton-Galva 0 0 0 0 — 0 Pretty Prairie 30 22 0 0 — 52

PP — Schnittker 51 run (run failed)

PP — Broce 12 pass from Mains (Haflich pass from Mains)

PP — George 47 run (Schnittker run)

PP — Schnittker 22 run (Mains run)

PP — Mains 17 run (run failed)

PP — Schnittker 3 run (Schnittker run)

PP — Broce 22 pass from Mains (Bair run)

Caldwell 0 6 x x — 6 South Haven 30 22 x x — 52

S—Cully 4 run (Yunker run)

S—Yunker 51 punt return (Ray run)

S—Yunker 3 run (pass failed)

S—Blaylock 1 run (Ray run)

S—Cully 1 run (run failed)

C—Schmidt 68 run (pass failed)

S—Showman 35 run (Cully run)

S—Ray 9 run (Cully run)

Hartford 0 0 0 0 — 0 Centre 16 6 12 12 — 46

C—Deines 32 pass from Methvin (Stimpson from Deines)

C—Svoboda 35 pass from Methvin (Svoboda from Deines)

C—Thompson 5 pass from Methvin (pass failed)

C—Deines 45 pass from Methvin (run failed)

C—Svoboda 30 run (kick failed)

C—Stimpson 12 run