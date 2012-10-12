Collegiate rides big second half to win

Just like the soupy conditions that hung over the stadium before kickoff, Collegiate seemed to be in a fog in the first half Friday night, leading just 7-3.

But one senior-led halftime meeting later, Markus Phox returned the second-half kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead in a game where the start was delayed 30 minutes because of lightning.

“When I caught it, I think their whole team was going left,” Phox said of his return. “So, I just went right, and all my guys threw some good blocks, and I just went untouched.”

Collegiate coach Mike Gehrer said: “That was Markus, but we just got some key blocks.”

Junior quarterback Landon Root followed that with a 39-yard scoring run less than two minutes later, and the Spartans (6-1) had enough of a cushion to hold off Trinity Academy 28-17 in a Class 4A-District 11 game.

Phox said the tone was set during halftime.

“Me and the senior captains kind of got the team into a group, and we were like, ‘Hey, this is our year; it’s our last year. If we aren’t going to start playing now, when are we going to start playing?’” Phox said. “It’s not a switch that you can turn on and off. So, we’ve got to keep playing through these tough games we’ve got coming up. We were like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to do this now.’”

Phox — who scored the Spartans’ first touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Root — also had a hand in Collegiate’s final score. He found senior Spencer Schooler, who had missed most of the season because of injury, on a 29-yard halfback-option pass that padded the lead to 28-3.

But Trinity went down swinging. The Knights (3-4) cut the deficit to 28-10 on a Matt Jones pass to D.J. Green with 5:46 to play, then scored on their next drive on a 33-yard run by sophomore Tyler Burns, and suddenly it was 28-17.

Trinity recovered a Root fumble at the Trinity 42 with 1:03 left. Jones then promptly was intercepted, but the Knights regained possession when the ball was fumbled at the Collegiate 27. Jones then hit Burns for an apparent touchdown, but a penalty nullified the score. Trinity drove as deep as the Spartans’ 13, but Jones was picked off by Jacques Williams in the end zone with 17.2 seconds left, and the Spartans ran out the clock.

Collegiate 7 0 14 7 — 28 Trinity 0 3 0 14 — 17

C—Phox 2 pass from Root (Moxley kick)

TA—FG Miller 20

C—Phox 94 kickoff return (Moxley kick)

C—Root 39 run (Moxley kick)

C—Schooler 29 pass from Phox (Moxley kick)

TA—Green 17 pass from Jones (Miller kick)

TA—Burns 11 run (Miller kick)

Rushing—Collegiate: Root 13-123, Franklin 9-87. Trinity Academy: Burns 20-121, Green 4-6, Jones 8-5.

Passing—Collegiate: Root 5-13-1-47, Phox 1-1-0-29. Trinity Academy: Jones 16-25-1-212.

Receiving—Collegiate: Schooler 4-48, Brown 1-26, Phox 1-2. Trinity Academy: Green 5-56, Burns 4-44, Eden 3-66, Poulos 2-37, Harkness 1-6, Osborne 1-3.