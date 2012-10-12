Top-ranked Carroll routs Eisenhower

One quarter into Friday’s game, Eisenhower faced a 42-point deficit against top-ranked Bishop Carroll.

But Carroll coach Alan Schuckman and his starters took a new approach for the rest of the game, giving the bench players opportunities to play in a 55-0 victory in Class 5A-District 8.

“That’s tough on (the starters). They want to play and they want to get out there, but they understand the big picture that we’ve got to keep people healthy, and we’re not out here to embarrass people,” Schuckman said. “That’s what makes this group special, I don’t hear them complain.”

Carroll’s scored 70 seconds into the game on Tory Smith’s 37-yard touchdown. Less than a minute later, Carroll’s Mark Quaney intercepted Eisenhower quarterback Blake Ramey and ran in a 45-yard touchdown.

“It’s something that we talk about, creating turnovers and once we get a turnover turning it into points,” Schuckman said.

In the same period, Carroll quarterback Zeke Palmer ran in two touchdowns totaling 66 yards, and Anthony Troilo intercepted another pass from Ramey for a 50-yard touchdown. Finally, Palmer passed to Smith for a 70-yard touchdown to finish the first quarter.

“I came across the line and I don’t think the defense saw me because I was completely uncovered,” Smith said. “The wide receiver made a great block out there and I was gone from there.”

That’s when Schuckman started playing his reserves.

Austin Weber ran in an eight-yard touchdown with 2:26 remaining in the half to give Carroll a 49-point lead.

“When kids work hard all week in practice and have an opportunity to play on Friday night, it’s good,” Schuckman said. “Friday night is not something you can recreate in practice, but a lot of these guys deserve that opportunity.”

Only 11 seconds after the third quarter started, Carroll’s Levi Marcotte intercepted Eisenhower’s Dalton Dinkel and ran in a 35-yard touchdown. The running clock rule took effect from there.

Eisenhower held Carroll scoreless for the remainder of the game, and forced three Carroll punts. But Carroll played four quarterbacks, six running backs, and 18 players contributed to the 471 yards of offense, while limiting Eisenhower to 169.

“When you play Bishop Carroll you’re playing the best. You can’t go at your speed, you’ve got to go at their speed,” Eisenhower coach Charlie Nally said. “It’s fun to play the best, because if you play the best then hopefully you improve.”

Eisenhower 0 0 0 0 — 0 Carroll 42 7 6 0 — 55

BC — T. Smith 37 run (Ohm kick)

BC — Quaney 45 interception (Ohm kick)

BC — Palmer 34 run (Ohm kick)

BC — Troilo 50 interception (Ohm kick)

BC — Palmer 32 run (Ohm kick)

BC — T. Smith 70 pass from Palmer (Ohm kick)

BC — Weber 8 run (Martinez kick)

BC — Marcotte 35 interception (kick failed)