Varsity Kansas

October 12, 2012 11:13 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school district football scores (Oct. 12)

Class 6A

Lawrence Free State 49, KC Wyandotte 6

Lawrence 46, Leavenworth 26

SM East 34, SM Northwest 7

SM West 58, SM North 0

Olathe East 31, BV North 14

BV Northwest 28, SM South 21

Gardner-Edgerton 34, Olathe South 20

Olathe North 40, Olathe Northwest 7

Junction City 39, Washburn Rural 19

Manhattan 27, Topeka 13

Wichita Heights 42, Wichita East 27

Derby 55, Wichita Southeast 3 (Thu.)

Wichita Northwest 37, Campus 18

Wichita South 14, Wichita North 7

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Hutchinson 49, Dodge City 17

Garden City 31, Maize 26

Class 5A

Shawnee Heights 38, Highland Park 7

Topeka Seaman 44, Topeka West 6

Mill Valley 43, KC Schlagle 0

Lansing 29, KC Washington 14

Bishop Miege 40, KC Turner 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 58, KC Harmon 12

Blue Valley 28, BV Southwest 21

BV West 61, Pittsburg 21

Andover 21, Valley Center 8

Emporia 48, Newton 21

Arkansas City 41, Andover Central 20

Kapaun 39, West 28

Hays 31, Great Bend 13

Salina South 23, Salina Central 20 (OT)

Carroll 55, Eisenhower 0

Goddard 45, Liberal 21

Class 4A

KC Piper 38, Atchison 6

KC Sumner 26, KC Ward 12

Jefferson West 13, Basehor-Linwood 8

Perry-Lecompton 30, Tonganoxie 0

DeSoto 16, Bonner Springs 6

Spring Hill 41, St. James Academy 12 (Thu.)

Baldwin 35, Ottawa 0

Eudora 42, Santa Fe Trail 6

Louisburg 56, Prairie View 0

Paola 37, Osawatomie 7

Chanute 42, Iola 0

Fort Scott 48, Anderson County 6

Frontenac 52, Parsons 12

Girard 53, Independence 20

Coffeyville 55, Labette County 13

Columbus 54, Baxter Springs 8

Holton 51,Wamego 12

opeka Hayden 47, Royal Valley 14

Hesston 51, Circle 8

Maize South 38, El Dorado 14

Rose Hill 41, Augusta 14

Wichita Collegiate 28, Trinity Academy 17

Wellington 34, Clearwater 21

Mulvane 27, Winfield 21

Andale 36, Buhler 31

Nickerson 26, Cheney 20

Hugoton 21, Pratt 20

Ulysses 73, Larned-Pawnee Heights 0

Chapman 29, Abilene 28

McPherson 42, Smoky Valley 13

Concordia 37, Colby 6

Clay Center 21, Goodland 12

Class 3A

Hiawatha 55, Horton 20

Riverside at Sabetha

Riley County 28, Nemaha Valley 12

Rock Creek 35, Marysville 0

Atchison County 32, Maur Hill 15

Silver Lake 55, Pleasant Ridge 0

St. Marys 51, Council Grove 6

Rossville 42, Mission Valley 0

Wellsville 40, Central Heights 8

West Franklin at Osage City, ppd to Monday

Burlington 34, Fredonia 22

Eureka at Humboldt, ppd to Monday

Caney Valley 38, Cherryvale 0

Neodesha 42, Erie 7

Pittsburg Colgan 21, Galena 0

SE-Cherokee 48, Riverton 22

Conway Springs 53, Belle Plaine 13

Chaparral 65, Douglass 30

Remington 40, Bluestem 6

Sedgwick 46, Independent 0

Garden Plain 41, Haven 6

Hutchinson Trinity 24, Kingman 20

Hillsboro 55, Moundridge 0

Marion 40, Halstead 22

Ellsworth 27, Lyons 14

Salina Sacred Heart 33, SE-Saline 12

Beloit 32, Phillipsburg 27

Norton 42, Minneapolis 20

Scott City 36, Hoisington 0

Thomas More Prep 36, Russell 26

Cimarron 20, Lakin 17

Holcomb at Southwestern Heights

Class 2-1A

Centralia 55, Troy 0

Doniphan West at Valley Heights

Jackson Heights 44, Jefferson North 0

McLouth 51, Oskaloosa 6

Valley Falls 44, Leavenworth Immaculata 8

Chase County at Onaga, ppd to Saturday

Inman 54, Herington 24

Lenexa Christ Prep at Jayhawk-Linn (ND), Saturday

Lyndon 47, Oswego 12

NE-Arma at Olpe

LaCrosse 42, Sterling 28

Medicine Lodge 30, Ellinwood 20

Inman 54, Herington 24

Bennington 30, Washington County 29

Smith Center 23, Plainville 22

Ell-Saline 47, Republic County 0

St. Francis 32, Ellis 22

Meade 61, Leoti 14 (ND)

Oakley 16, Oberlin 6

Stanton County 40, Elkhart 14

Meade 61, Leoti 14 (ND)

Sublette 62, Syracuse 31

8-Man Division I

West Elk at Cedar Vale-Dexter

Central-Burden 14, Oxford 12

Udall 68, Sedan 60 (2OT)

South Haven 52, Caldwell 6 (ND)

Marais des Cygnes 22, Uniontown 6

Marmaton Valley 58, Pleasanton 6

St. Paul 46, Yates Center 6

Madison-Hamilton 47, Burlingame 0

Centre 46, Hartford 0

Flinthills 50, Peabody-Burns 34

Olathe Christian at Lebo (ND), canceled

Osborne 66, Clifton-Clyde 56

Rock Hills 50, Lakeside 6

Southern Cloud 37, Linn 28 (ND)

Wakefield 46, Pike Valley 20

Pretty Prairie 52, Canton-Galva 0

Central Plains 22, Lincoln 14

Solomon 52, Little River 6

Kiowa County 50, Fairfield 36

Macksville 58, South Central 34

St. John at Pratt Skyline

South Gray at Deerfield

Hodgeman County at Minneola

Spearville 64, Satanta 14

Hoxie 66, Hill City 30

Ness City 52, WaKeeney 6

Rawlins County 50, Quinter 26

8-Man Division II

Axtell at Frankfort

Hanover 58, BV-Randolph 8

Hope 50, Burrton 0

Chase at Goessel

Southern Cloud 37, Linn 28 (ND)

White City 34, Tescott 20

Crest 78, Chetopa 36

Elk Valley at Waverly, ppd. to Monday

Tyro Christian at Southern Coffey (ND)

Cunningham 70, Attica 36

South Barber 56, Argonia 6

South Haven 52, Caldwell 6 (ND)

Stafford 54, Norwich 22

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 40, Logan 26

Natoma 72, Palco 28

Northern Valley 64, Stockton 14

Thunder Ridge 54, Cheylin 0 (ND)

Thunder Ridge 54, Cheylin 0 (ND)

Wallace County at Golden Plains

Triplains-Brewster at Greeley County

Weskan 38, Wheatland-Grinnell 14

Victoria 54, Dighton 32

Otis-Bison 46, Western Plains 0

Sylvan-Lucas 66, Wilson 20

Fowler 47, Bucklin 0

Rolla 40, Ingalls 36

Moscow 42, Ashland 6

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

View More Video