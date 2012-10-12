Friday’s Kansas high school district football scores (Oct. 12)

Class 6A
Lawrence Free State 49, KC Wyandotte 6
Lawrence 46, Leavenworth 26
SM East 34, SM Northwest 7
SM West 58, SM North 0
Olathe East 31, BV North 14
BV Northwest 28, SM South 21
Gardner-Edgerton 34, Olathe South 20
Olathe North 40, Olathe Northwest 7
Junction City 39, Washburn Rural 19
Manhattan 27, Topeka 13
Wichita Heights 42, Wichita East 27
Derby 55, Wichita Southeast 3 (Thu.)
Wichita Northwest 37, Campus 18
Wichita South 14, Wichita North 7
Hutchinson 49, Dodge City 17
Garden City 31, Maize 26
Class 5A
Shawnee Heights 38, Highland Park 7
Topeka Seaman 44, Topeka West 6
Mill Valley 43, KC Schlagle 0
Lansing 29, KC Washington 14
Bishop Miege 40, KC Turner 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 58, KC Harmon 12
Blue Valley 28, BV Southwest 21
BV West 61, Pittsburg 21
Andover 21, Valley Center 8
Emporia 48, Newton 21
Arkansas City 41, Andover Central 20
Kapaun 39, West 28
Hays 31, Great Bend 13
Salina South 23, Salina Central 20 (OT)
Carroll 55, Eisenhower 0
Goddard 45, Liberal 21
Class 4A
KC Piper 38, Atchison 6
KC Sumner 26, KC Ward 12
Jefferson West 13, Basehor-Linwood 8
Perry-Lecompton 30, Tonganoxie 0
DeSoto 16, Bonner Springs 6
Spring Hill 41, St. James Academy 12 (Thu.)
Baldwin 35, Ottawa 0
Eudora 42, Santa Fe Trail 6
Louisburg 56, Prairie View 0
Paola 37, Osawatomie 7
Chanute 42, Iola 0
Fort Scott 48, Anderson County 6
Frontenac 52, Parsons 12
Girard 53, Independence 20
Coffeyville 55, Labette County 13
Columbus 54, Baxter Springs 8
Holton 51,Wamego 12
opeka Hayden 47, Royal Valley 14
Hesston 51, Circle 8
Maize South 38, El Dorado 14
Rose Hill 41, Augusta 14
Wichita Collegiate 28, Trinity Academy 17
Wellington 34, Clearwater 21
Mulvane 27, Winfield 21
Andale 36, Buhler 31
Nickerson 26, Cheney 20
Hugoton 21, Pratt 20
Ulysses 73, Larned-Pawnee Heights 0
Chapman 29, Abilene 28
McPherson 42, Smoky Valley 13
Concordia 37, Colby 6
Clay Center 21, Goodland 12
Class 3A
Hiawatha 55, Horton 20
Riverside at Sabetha
Riley County 28, Nemaha Valley 12
Rock Creek 35, Marysville 0
Atchison County 32, Maur Hill 15
Silver Lake 55, Pleasant Ridge 0
St. Marys 51, Council Grove 6
Rossville 42, Mission Valley 0
Wellsville 40, Central Heights 8
West Franklin at Osage City, ppd to Monday
Burlington 34, Fredonia 22
Eureka at Humboldt, ppd to Monday
Caney Valley 38, Cherryvale 0
Neodesha 42, Erie 7
Pittsburg Colgan 21, Galena 0
SE-Cherokee 48, Riverton 22
Conway Springs 53, Belle Plaine 13
Chaparral 65, Douglass 30
Remington 40, Bluestem 6
Sedgwick 46, Independent 0
Garden Plain 41, Haven 6
Hutchinson Trinity 24, Kingman 20
Hillsboro 55, Moundridge 0
Marion 40, Halstead 22
Ellsworth 27, Lyons 14
Salina Sacred Heart 33, SE-Saline 12
Beloit 32, Phillipsburg 27
Norton 42, Minneapolis 20
Scott City 36, Hoisington 0
Thomas More Prep 36, Russell 26
Cimarron 20, Lakin 17
Holcomb at Southwestern Heights
Class 2-1A
Centralia 55, Troy 0
Doniphan West at Valley Heights
Jackson Heights 44, Jefferson North 0
McLouth 51, Oskaloosa 6
Valley Falls 44, Leavenworth Immaculata 8
Chase County at Onaga, ppd to Saturday
Inman 54, Herington 24
Lenexa Christ Prep at Jayhawk-Linn (ND), Saturday
Lyndon 47, Oswego 12
NE-Arma at Olpe
LaCrosse 42, Sterling 28
Medicine Lodge 30, Ellinwood 20
Bennington 30, Washington County 29
Smith Center 23, Plainville 22
Ell-Saline 47, Republic County 0
St. Francis 32, Ellis 22
Meade 61, Leoti 14 (ND)
Oakley 16, Oberlin 6
Stanton County 40, Elkhart 14
Sublette 62, Syracuse 31
8-Man Division I
West Elk at Cedar Vale-Dexter
Central-Burden 14, Oxford 12
Udall 68, Sedan 60 (2OT)
South Haven 52, Caldwell 6 (ND)
Marais des Cygnes 22, Uniontown 6
Marmaton Valley 58, Pleasanton 6
St. Paul 46, Yates Center 6
Madison-Hamilton 47, Burlingame 0
Centre 46, Hartford 0
Flinthills 50, Peabody-Burns 34
Olathe Christian at Lebo (ND), canceled
Osborne 66, Clifton-Clyde 56
Rock Hills 50, Lakeside 6
Southern Cloud 37, Linn 28 (ND)
Wakefield 46, Pike Valley 20
Pretty Prairie 52, Canton-Galva 0
Central Plains 22, Lincoln 14
Solomon 52, Little River 6
Kiowa County 50, Fairfield 36
Macksville 58, South Central 34
St. John at Pratt Skyline
South Gray at Deerfield
Hodgeman County at Minneola
Spearville 64, Satanta 14
Hoxie 66, Hill City 30
Ness City 52, WaKeeney 6
Rawlins County 50, Quinter 26
8-Man Division II
Axtell at Frankfort
Hanover 58, BV-Randolph 8
Hope 50, Burrton 0
Chase at Goessel
White City 34, Tescott 20
Crest 78, Chetopa 36
Elk Valley at Waverly, ppd. to Monday
Tyro Christian at Southern Coffey (ND)
Cunningham 70, Attica 36
South Barber 56, Argonia 6
Stafford 54, Norwich 22
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 40, Logan 26
Natoma 72, Palco 28
Northern Valley 64, Stockton 14
Thunder Ridge 54, Cheylin 0 (ND)
Wallace County at Golden Plains
Triplains-Brewster at Greeley County
Weskan 38, Wheatland-Grinnell 14
Victoria 54, Dighton 32
Otis-Bison 46, Western Plains 0
Sylvan-Lucas 66, Wilson 20
Fowler 47, Bucklin 0
Rolla 40, Ingalls 36
Moscow 42, Ashland 6
