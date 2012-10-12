Derby too much for Southeast 55-3

Derby wasn’t bothered by last week’s loss to Hutchinson, its first of the season. If anything, it made the rest of the season a little easier for the Panthers.

“We don’t have that target on our back anymore,” Derby quarterback Kellen Sims said. “We weren’t going to let the loss to Hutch get us down. We didn’t want to be upset about it.”

Derby (6-1), the fourth-ranked team in Class 6A, bounced back on Thursday with a 55-3 clobbering of Southeast (3-4) at Carpenter Stadium to open district play.

With their usual starting quarterback Chandler Shantz sitting out to rest and heal, Sims, normally a wide receiver, stepped in to lead the Panthers in the rout.

And for the most part, all he had to do was hand the ball to running back Tyler West.

“Handing the ball off to Tyler, watching him go, just jogging down the field, getting high fives,” Sims said. “It was great.”

West capped off the team’s opening drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, the first of three scores for the junior.

“The line was blocking good — I was almost untouched,” West said. “They were making huge holes.”

His other scores came from 34 yards and 60 yards, all in the first half. He finished with 137 yards on eight carries.

Sims did plenty of damage as well. Derby’s second drive ended when Sims found Luke Palmer for a 31-yard score. The third drive lasted two plays, the second a 41-yard touchdown pass from Sims to DeAndre Goolsby.

“He (Sims) is probably one of the best backup quarterbacks in the state of Kansas, if not one of the best (starting) quarterbacks in the state of Kansas,” Derby coach Brandon Clark said. “He’s good, and we know he’s good.”

Not to be outdone, Derby’s Devin Peter made plenty of noise as well. With the Panthers leading 21-0 in the second quarter, Peter returned a punt 44 yards for a score after the Southeast offense went for backwards eight yards on its drive.

Peter capped off the night with a 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

“We talked all season long that our first six games were to get better,” Clark said. “Hopefully we are peaking right about now and continue to peak.”

Derby 21 27 0 7 — 55 Southeast 0 0 0 3 — 3

D—West 5 run (Moeder kick)

D—Palmer 31 pass from Sims (Moeder kick)

D—Goolsby 41 pass from Sims (Moeder kick)

D—Peter 44 punt return (Moeder kick)

D—West 34 run (kick miss)

D—Sims 6 run (Moeder kick)

D—West 60 run (Moeder kick)

SE—Haltom 32 FG

D—Peter 56 run (Moeder kick)