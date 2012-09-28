Southeast shuts out North

It’s safe to say that Southeast’s William Young led the Buffaloes’ offense Friday in a 21-0 victory over North. But Young said his 18 carries and 89 rushing yards didn’t even comprise a good performance for him.

“I didn’t think I played very well, but we got a victory and that’s all that really matters at this point when we’re coming off of two losses,” Young said.

It didn’t take long for Southeast to take control of the game. In just three plays and 1:13 into the first quarter, Young ran in a four-yard touchdown.

“Our kids just started fast in this game and they took it to (North),” Southeast coach Chris Asmussen said. “And it’s a good thing and it’s a bad thing because I think then we got relaxed a little bit.”

North did not falter afterSoutheast’s quick touchdown, and did not turn the ball over until four first downs later at Southeast’s 38-yard line. The Buffaloes moved the ball down to North’s three-yard line, and on 4th-and-1, North’s defense stopped Southeast to force a turnover.

“We’ve preached to our kids for the whole season about doing their assignment, doing their job, trusting in their teammates,” North coach Kelley Sayahnejad said.

Penalties became a problem for Southeast in the second quarter. Two personal fouls and an encroachment penalty at critical times allowed North to maintain possession, but the Redskins could not get any closer to scoring than Southeast’s 45-yard line.

“We felt like we played pretty well tonight, we just continued to make the little mistakes that just beat us,” Sayahnejad said. “We talk about battling adversity all the time and when Southeast goes and scores quick like that sometimes we just hang our head, but tonight we really responded positively.”

It wasn’t until late in the third quarter that Southeast gained its initial momentum back. With 3:40 remaining in the period, Young ran in a three-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead.

Two North plays later, Southeast intercepted the ball at the Redskins’ 47-yard line. A 26-yard run from Trey Griffin and a 15-yard North penalty set Larenz Moore up to run in a six-yard touchdown with 2:35 remaining in the third quarter, sealing Southeast’s win.

“That’s one of those things that started us up in the second half, was the interception, and our offense taking advantage of a short field. Any time we can get a turnover we want to take it in for a score,” Asmussen said.

Southeast 7 0 14 0 — 21 North 0 0 0 0 — 0

SE—Young 4 run (Haltom kick)

SE—Young 3 run (Haltom kick)

SE—Moore 6 run (Haltom kick)