Roundup: Busby’s big night leads Salina South to upset of Hutch

Salina South pulled off the 35-10 upset in Hutchinson behind a huge game from quarterback Cody Busby. Busby rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns and was 3-for-3 passing for 105 yards and one touchdown, a 46-yard scoring strike to Zach Nachbar.

Will Smith led the Salthawks with 125 rushing yards.

Other AV-CTL

Trailing 35-14 at halftime, the Indians held Collegiate to just three points in the second half, but Isaiah Franklin’s 159 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries proved to be the difference for the Spartans.

Clearwater’s Chad Reibenspies was 15-for-30 passing for 225 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, hooking up with John Becker on all three scores. Becker finished with seven catches for 100 yards.

Austin O’Bannion rushed 26 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns for McPherson, and also had a 2-yard touchdown grab.

City League

Central Plains League

Tyler Burns led Trinity with 163 rushing yards.

Dean caught a screen pass from Matt Loveland at the line of scrimmage, darted up the right side of the field and cut back across. Going down around the Chaparral 20-yard line, Dean pitched the ball back to Anderson, who ran in for the score.

Loveland threw four touchdown passes for Independent.

Pratt 0 0 6 7 — 13 Halstead 6 6 6 8 — 26

Newton 6 14 28 0 — 48 Goddard Eisenhower 0 0 0 14 — 14

Arkansas City 14 0 0 3 — 17 Valley Center 0 0 0 0 — 0

Ellinwood 6 12 0 0 — 18 Sterling 0 50 8 0 — 58

Smoky Valley 0 0 0 0 — 0 Hillsboro 0 14 6 0 — 20

Wichita Collegiate 14 21 3 0 — 38 Clearwater 7 7 7 14 — 35

Winfield 8 0 0 0 — 8 McPherson 14 20 13 0 — 47

Andale 20 22 14 8 — 64 Augusta 3 6 0 0 — 9

Salina South 7 7 7 14 — 35 Hutchinson 7 3 0 0 — 10

Rose Hill 0 3 0 10 — 13 Mulvane 14 0 6 0 — 20

El Dorado 7 0 0 14 — 21 Buhler 6 29 14 13 — 62

Salina Central 7 7 0 7 — 21 Maize 7 7 0 14 — 28

Campus 0 0 0 0 — 0 Derby 14 21 7 7 — 49

Trinity Academy 0 0 0 14 — 14 Conway Springs 7 17 14 7 — 45

Wichita South 0 6 6 0 — 12 Hays 27 28 0 0 — 55

Garden Plain 7 7 7 14 — 35 Cheney 0 6 6 0 — 12

Sunrise Academy 3 7 0 0 — 10 Marion 7 20 8 20 — 55

M — Heidebrecht 3 run (Case kick)

S — Doan 33 FG

M — Carroll 52 run (Case kick)

M — Heidebrecht 8 run (Case kick)

M — Heidebrecht 12 run (kick failed)

S — D. Lee 45 pass from Howell (Stringfield kick)

M — Carroll 2 run (Carroll run)

M — Williams 14 run (Case kick)

M — Robson 7 run (kick failed)

M — Janzen 31 run (Case kick)

Udall 58, H. Central Christian 0

H. C. Christian 0 0 — 0 Udall 26 32 — 58

U—Perez 50 pass from Propst (run failed)

U—Satterlee 45 run (run failed)

U—Propst 45 punt return (Satterlee run)

U—Perez 33 pass from Propst (kick failed)

U—Propst 5 pass from Saterlee (Norenberg kick)

U—Satterlee 28 run (Kistler run)

U—safety, Roberts blocked punt in end zone

U—Propst 3 run (Norenberg kick)

U—Peak 10 run (Kratochbil kick)

Pretty Prairie 26, Little River 8

Little River 0 8 0 0 — 8 Pretty Prairie 12 8 0 6 — 26

P—Schnittker 17 run (run failed)

P—Schnittker 2 run (pass failed)

P—Haflich 10 run (Schnittker run)

L—Harvey 67 run (pass failed)

P—Schnittker 15 run (run failed)

South Haven 54, Oxford 6

Oxford 6 0 0 0 — 6 South Haven 14 8 18 14 — 54

S—Showman 15 run (run failed)

O—Haskins 15 run (run failed)

S—Byers 37 run (Ray pass from Showman)

S—Lowe 10 pass from Showman (Harris pass from Showman)

S—Cully 9 run (run failed)

S—Yunker 1 run (pass failed)

S—Showman 7 run (run failed)

S—Ray 39 pass from Showman (Harris pass from Showman)

S—Yunker 65 run (not tried, game over)

Cunningham 78, Norwich 48

Cunningham 28 22 14 14 — 78 Norwich 22 12 8 6 — 48

C—Schaller 50 run (Westerman run)

N—DePriest 36 pass from Norris (DePriest pass from Norris)

C—Moran 7 pass from Huhman (run failed)

N—Behrens 67 punt return (run failed)

N—Behrens 36 pass from Norris (Norris run)

C—Huhman 10 run (Huhman run)

C—Huhman 1 run (Moran pass from Huhman)

N—Norris 14 run (run failed)

C—Huhman 7 run (pass failed)

C—Westerman 4 run (run failed)

N—Norris 1 run (Norris run)

C—Westerman 8 run (Schaller pass from Huhman)

C—Westerman 10 pass from Huhman (Huhman run)

N—Mace 1 pass from DePriest (pass failed)

C—Schaller 10 run (not tried, game over)

Central Plains 56, Stafford 12

Central Plains 0 16 8 32 — 56 Stafford 6 0 6 0 — 12

CG—Unruh 34 pass from Savage (pass failed)

CP—Woolf 5 run (Barton pass from Steiner)

CP—Barton 4 interception return (Woolf run)

CP—Woolf 15 run (Steiner run)

CG—Savage 5 run (pass failed)

CP—Steiner 27 run (Liebl pass from Steiner)

CP—Steiner 20 run (Zink run)

CP—Liebl 6 punk block return (Price run)

CP—Biberle 55 punt return (Hammeke run)

Marion 7 20 8 19 — 54 Sunrise 3 7 0 0 — 10

Sedgwick 31, Hutchinson Trinity 14

Sedgwick 13 6 0 12 — 31 Hutchinson Trinity 0 7 0 7 — 14

S—Ware 1 run (kick failed)

S—Thompson 9 run (Thompson kick)

S—Thompson 47 run (kick failed)

T—Christenson 65 pass (Truman kick)

T—Eisenbarth 65 fumble (Truman kick)

S—Thompson 74 (kick failed)

S—Brandt 6 run (kick failed)