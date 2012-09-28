Varsity Kansas

September 28, 2012 11:11 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 28)

City League

Bishop Carroll 61, Northwest 14

East 14, Kapaun 7

Heights 30, West 7 (Thu.)

Hays 55, South 12

Southeast 21, North 0

Andale 64, Augusta 9

Andover 17, Andover Central 14

Arkansas City 17, Valley Center 0

Derby 49, Campus 0

Collegiate 38, Clearwater 35

Buhler 62, El Dorado 21

Maize 28, Salina Central 21

Maize South 42, Goddard 0

McPherson 47, Winfield 8

Mulvane 20, Rose Hill 13

Newton 48, Eisenhower 14

Salina South 35, Hutchinson 10

Wellington 36, Circle 12

Conway Springs 45, Trinity 14

Douglass 30, Bluestem 8

Garden Plain 34, Cheney 12

Haven 49, Belle Plaine 18

Independent 61, Chaparral 58

Inman 35, Medicine Lodge 22

Halstead 26, Pratt 13

Hesston 54, Kingman 20

Hillsboro 20, Smoky Valley 0

Nickerson 36, Lyons 12

Sterling 50, Ellinwood 18

Attica 42, Argonia 24

Caldwell 22, Stafford 6

Caney Valley 58, Eureka 12

Central Plains 56, Canton-Galva 12 (OT)

Central Burden 54, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0

Chase 56, Burrton 6

Cunningham 78, Norwich 48

Fairfield 32, Pratt Skyline 6

Goessel 82, Tescott 50

Lebo 74, Flinthills 54

Macksville 64, South Barber 50

Marion 55, Sunrise 10

Moundridge 45, Remington 26

Peabody-Burns 62, Centre 28

Pretty Prairie 26, Little River 8

Sedgwick 31, Hutchinson Trinity 14

South Haven 54, Oxford 6

Udall 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 0

West Elk at Sedan

Madison-Hamilton 61, Wichita Homeschool 6

Ashland 22, Bucklin 14

Atchison 39, KC Harmon 6

Baileyville 32, Axtell 14

Baldwin 19, DeSoto 6

Beloit 68, Ellsworth 10

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 32, Northern Valley 28

Bennington at Republic County

Burlington 44, Osawatomie 21

BV Northwest 21, Blue Valley 14

BV Randolph 70, Frankfort 52

BV Southwest 24, Bishop Miege 21

Centralia 42, Valley Heights 6

Chase County at Herington

Chetopa 62, Tyro Christian 6

Cheylin 62, Golden Plains 6

Cimarron 20, Pawnee Heights-Larned 19

Chapman 19, Clay Center 7

Clifton-Clyde 56, Lakeside 6

Coffeyville 20, Chanute 14

Columbus 19, Galena 14

Concordia 53, Marysville 0

Ell-Saline 22, Plainville 0

Elkhart 35, Sublette 8

Emporia 36, Topeka Hayden 35

Frontenac 56, Erie 0

Eudora 28, Spring Hill 0

Fort Scott 48, Independence 9

Fowler 47, Rolla 0

Garden City 37, Liberal 14

Gardner-Edgerton 27, BV West 20

Girard 29, Pittsburg Colgan 0

Great Bend 24, Dodge City 7

Hanover 76, Independence Homeschool 0

Hartford 46, Burlingame 30

Holcomb 31, Colby 3

Holton 56, Perry-Lecompton 19

Hoxie 34, WaKeeney 28

Humboldt 21, Cherryvale 16

Ingalls 34, Moscow 22

Iola 34, Central Heights 6

Jefferson North 18, Immaculata 0

Jefferson West 20, Royal Valley 8

Junction City 62, Topeka Highland Park 29

KC Piper 21, Lansing 14

KC Turner 28, Basehor-Linwood 22

KC Washington 26, KC Sumner 21

KC Wyandotte 19, KC Schlagle 13

Kiowa County 38, South Central 30

La Crosse 50, Thomas More Prep 0

Lawrence Free State 55, SM North 14 (Thurs.)

Lawrence 34, Olathe South 27

Logan 33, Palco 12

Lyndon 40, Olpe 6

Marmaton Valley at Marais des Cygnes

Manhattan 64, Topeka West 0

Maur Hill 36, Doniphan West 12

Meade 28, Stanton County 6

McLouth 47, Pleasant Ridge 20

Mill Valley 49, Bonner Springs 12

Minneola 54, Deerfield 6

Mission Valley 44, West Franklin 22

NE-Arma 22, Jayhawk-Linn 14

Nemaha Valley 27, Hiawatha 21

Ness City 48, Quinter 0

Neodesha 46, Fredonia 20

Norton 39, Ellis 8

Oakley at Leoti

Oberlin 33, St. Francis 8

Olathe North 33, Leavenworth 6

Olathe Northwest 49, SM Northwest 23

Onaga 43, Northern Heights 20

Osborne 52, Stockton 6

Osage City 17, Council Grove 6

Otis-Bison 50, Dighton 34

Paola 24, Ottawa 0

Pittsburg 69, Parsons 6

Phillipsburg 27, Hoisington 6

Pleasanton 56, Yates Center 8

Prairie View 20, Labette County 13

Rawlins County at Hill City

Riley County 48, Wabaunsee 0

Riverton 43, Baxter Springs 14

Riverside at Atchison County

Rock Hills 52, Pike Valley 28

Rossville 36, Rock Creek 33

Sabetha 21, Santa Fe Trail 6

Salina Sacred Heart 30, Minneapolis 16

Scott City 41, Hugoton 0

Silver Lake 27, St. Marys 6

SE-Cherokee 44, Oswego 30

SE-Saline 49, Russell 22

SM East 41, Olathe East 21

SM West 28, SM South 17(Thurs.)

Smith Center 30, Washington County 0

Solomon 70, Lincoln 20

South Gray 70, Satanta 20

Southern Cloud 42, White City 36

Southern Coffey 58, Elk Valley 6

Southwestern Heights 69, Syracuse 22

Spearville at Hodgeman County

St. James 12, Louisburg 6

St. John 56, Kinsley 34

St. Paul 54, Uniontown 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 28, BV North 7

Stratford, Texas 57, Lakin 0

Thunder Ridge 56, Natoma 0

Tonganoxie 30, KC Ward 16

Topeka 34, Topeka Seaman 13

Troy 8, Jackson Heights 6

Ulysses 38, Goodland 13

Valley Falls 38, Oskaloosa 12

Veritas 60, St. John’s Military 12

Victoria 58, Sylvan-Lucas 12

Wakefield 62, Linn 12

Wamego 49, Abilene 20

Washburn Rural 27, Shawnee Heights 20

Waverly 70, Crest 56

Wellsville 30, Anderson County 25

Weskan at Triplains-Brewster

Wheatland-Grinnell 30, Greeley County 6

Wilson 40, Western Plains 28

