Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 28)

City League
Bishop Carroll 61, Northwest 14
East 14, Kapaun 7
Heights 30, West 7 (Thu.)
Hays 55, South 12
Southeast 21, North 0
Andale 64, Augusta 9
Andover 17, Andover Central 14
Arkansas City 17, Valley Center 0
Derby 49, Campus 0
Collegiate 38, Clearwater 35
Buhler 62, El Dorado 21
Maize 28, Salina Central 21
Maize South 42, Goddard 0
McPherson 47, Winfield 8
Mulvane 20, Rose Hill 13
Newton 48, Eisenhower 14
Salina South 35, Hutchinson 10
Wellington 36, Circle 12
Conway Springs 45, Trinity 14
Douglass 30, Bluestem 8
Garden Plain 34, Cheney 12
Haven 49, Belle Plaine 18
Independent 61, Chaparral 58
Inman 35, Medicine Lodge 22
Halstead 26, Pratt 13
Haven 49, Belle Plaine 18
Hesston 54, Kingman 20
Hillsboro 20, Smoky Valley 0
Nickerson 36, Lyons 12
Sterling 50, Ellinwood 18
Attica 42, Argonia 24
Caldwell 22, Stafford 6
Caney Valley 58, Eureka 12
Central Plains 56, Canton-Galva 12 (OT)
Central Burden 54, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0
Chase 56, Burrton 6
Cunningham 78, Norwich 48
Fairfield 32, Pratt Skyline 6
Goessel 82, Tescott 50
Lebo 74, Flinthills 54
Macksville 64, South Barber 50
Marion 55, Sunrise 10
Moundridge 45, Remington 26
Peabody-Burns 62, Centre 28
Pretty Prairie 26, Little River 8
Sedgwick 31, Hutchinson Trinity 14
South Haven 54, Oxford 6
Udall 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 0
West Elk at Sedan
Madison-Hamilton 61, Wichita Homeschool 6
Ashland 22, Bucklin 14
Atchison 39, KC Harmon 6
Baileyville 32, Axtell 14
Baldwin 19, DeSoto 6
Beloit 68, Ellsworth 10
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 32, Northern Valley 28
Bennington at Republic County
Burlington 44, Osawatomie 21
BV Northwest 21, Blue Valley 14
BV Randolph 70, Frankfort 52
BV Southwest 24, Bishop Miege 21
Centralia 42, Valley Heights 6
Chase County at Herington
Chetopa 62, Tyro Christian 6
Cheylin 62, Golden Plains 6
Cimarron 20, Pawnee Heights-Larned 19
Chapman 19, Clay Center 7
Clifton-Clyde 56, Lakeside 6
Coffeyville 20, Chanute 14
Columbus 19, Galena 14
Concordia 53, Marysville 0
Ell-Saline 22, Plainville 0
Elkhart 35, Sublette 8
Emporia 36, Topeka Hayden 35
Frontenac 56, Erie 0
Eudora 28, Spring Hill 0
Fort Scott 48, Independence 9
Fowler 47, Rolla 0
Garden City 37, Liberal 14
Gardner-Edgerton 27, BV West 20
Girard 29, Pittsburg Colgan 0
Great Bend 24, Dodge City 7
Hanover 76, Independence Homeschool 0
Hartford 46, Burlingame 30
Holcomb 31, Colby 3
Holton 56, Perry-Lecompton 19
Hoxie 34, WaKeeney 28
Humboldt 21, Cherryvale 16
Ingalls 34, Moscow 22
Iola 34, Central Heights 6
Jefferson North 18, Immaculata 0
Jefferson West 20, Royal Valley 8
Junction City 62, Topeka Highland Park 29
KC Piper 21, Lansing 14
KC Turner 28, Basehor-Linwood 22
KC Washington 26, KC Sumner 21
KC Wyandotte 19, KC Schlagle 13
Kiowa County 38, South Central 30
La Crosse 50, Thomas More Prep 0
Lawrence Free State 55, SM North 14 (Thurs.)
Lawrence 34, Olathe South 27
Logan 33, Palco 12
Lyndon 40, Olpe 6
Marmaton Valley at Marais des Cygnes
Manhattan 64, Topeka West 0
Maur Hill 36, Doniphan West 12
Meade 28, Stanton County 6
McLouth 47, Pleasant Ridge 20
Mill Valley 49, Bonner Springs 12
Minneola 54, Deerfield 6
Mission Valley 44, West Franklin 22
NE-Arma 22, Jayhawk-Linn 14
Nemaha Valley 27, Hiawatha 21
Ness City 48, Quinter 0
Neodesha 46, Fredonia 20
Norton 39, Ellis 8
Oakley at Leoti
Oberlin 33, St. Francis 8
Olathe North 33, Leavenworth 6
Olathe Northwest 49, SM Northwest 23
Onaga 43, Northern Heights 20
Osborne 52, Stockton 6
Osage City 17, Council Grove 6
Otis-Bison 50, Dighton 34
Paola 24, Ottawa 0
Pittsburg 69, Parsons 6
Phillipsburg 27, Hoisington 6
Pleasanton 56, Yates Center 8
Prairie View 20, Labette County 13
Rawlins County at Hill City
Riley County 48, Wabaunsee 0
Riverton 43, Baxter Springs 14
Riverside at Atchison County
Rock Hills 52, Pike Valley 28
Rossville 36, Rock Creek 33
Sabetha 21, Santa Fe Trail 6
Salina Sacred Heart 30, Minneapolis 16
Scott City 41, Hugoton 0
Silver Lake 27, St. Marys 6
SE-Cherokee 44, Oswego 30
SE-Saline 49, Russell 22
SM East 41, Olathe East 21
SM West 28, SM South 17(Thurs.)
Smith Center 30, Washington County 0
Solomon 70, Lincoln 20
South Gray 70, Satanta 20
Southern Cloud 42, White City 36
Southern Coffey 58, Elk Valley 6
Southwestern Heights 69, Syracuse 22
Spearville at Hodgeman County
St. James 12, Louisburg 6
St. John 56, Kinsley 34
St. Paul 54, Uniontown 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 28, BV North 7
Stratford, Texas 57, Lakin 0
Thunder Ridge 56, Natoma 0
Tonganoxie 30, KC Ward 16
Topeka 34, Topeka Seaman 13
Troy 8, Jackson Heights 6
Ulysses 38, Goodland 13
Valley Falls 38, Oskaloosa 12
Veritas 60, St. John’s Military 12
Victoria 58, Sylvan-Lucas 12
Wakefield 62, Linn 12
Wamego 49, Abilene 20
Washburn Rural 27, Shawnee Heights 20
Waverly 70, Crest 56
Wellsville 30, Anderson County 25
Weskan at Triplains-Brewster
Wheatland-Grinnell 30, Greeley County 6
Wilson 40, Western Plains 28
