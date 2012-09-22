Varsity Kansas

September 22, 2012 6:50 AM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 21)

City League

Carroll 59, West 13

East 34, South 7

Great Bend 41, North 0

Heights 14, Kapaun 12

Northwest 56, Southeast 28 (Thu.)

Andale 62, Circle 6

Andover 48, Independence 0

Arkansas City 49, Eisenhower 0

Clearwater 28, Augusta 20

Collegiate 42, Wellington 6

Derby 47, Salina Central 13

Hutchinson 48, Newton 29

Maize 62, Goddard 19

Maize South 33, Andover Central 21

McPherson 44, Buhler 28

Mulvane 42, El Dorado 7

Rose Hill 28, Winfield 12

Salina South 49, Campus 7

Valley Center 52, Sunrise Christian 0

Belle Plaine 37, Bluestem 14

Conway Springs 27, Cheney 14

Garden Plain 57, Trinity 21

Independent 27, Douglass 6

Chaparral 50, Medicine Lodge 0

Halstead 48, Sterling 16

Haven 21, Smoky Valley 13

Hillsboro 33, Hesston 17

Nickerson 30, Kingman 14

Pratt 40, Lyons 12

Caldwell 54, Attica 20

Central-Burden 60, Yates Center 6

Cunningham 56, Argonia 20

Fairfield 42, South Central 38

Goessel 58, Burrton 6

Hoisington 54, Ellinwood 0

Hutchinson Trinity 49, Remington 6

Little River 72, Hutchinson Central Christian 28

Madison-Hamilton 59, Flinthills 6

Marion at Inman

Moundridge at Bennington

Otis-Bison 58, Pratt-Skyline 18

Peabody-Burns at Canton-Galva

Pretty Prairie 60, Norwich 26

Sedan 50, Cedar Vale-Dexter 8

Sedgwick 19, Ell-Saline 12

South Barber 54, Stafford 8

South Haven 46, West Elk 0

Udall 47, Oxford 21

Anderson County 56, Central Heights 6

Atchison 21, KC Wyandotte 6

Atchison County 26 Valley Falls 22

Axtell 52, St. John’s Military 6

Baileyville 51, Independence Home School 0

Basehor-Linwood 44, Lansing 20

Beloit 70, Sacred Heart 20

Blue Valley 21, Bishop Miege 12

Burlington 21, Cherryvale 13

BV North 31, BV Southwest 28

BV Northwest 28, Gardner-Edgerton 21 (Thu.)

Centralia 42, Onaga 0

Centre 64, Burlingame 22

Chetopa 58, Uniontown 56

Cheylin at Wallace County

Clay Center 28, Marysville -

Clifton-Clyde 42, Rock Hills 22

Colby 21, Hugoton 0

Columbus 56, Riverton 27

Concordia 44, Abilene 21

Deerfield at Fowler

Dodge City 62, Liberal 49

Doniphan West 12, Horton 6

Ellis 36, Larned 0

Ellsworth 50, Thomas More Prep 35

Emporia 21, Topeka Seaman 19

Erie 17, Baxter Springs 8

Eudora 35, Paola 7

Fort Scott 12, Coffeyville 0

Fredonia at Caney Valley

Frontenac 26, Pittsburg Colgan 25 (OT)

Galena 57, NE-Arma 24

Girard 42, SE-Cherokee 0

Greeley County 38, Natoma 22

Hanover 46, Cair Paravel 12

Hays 29, Garden City 21

Hill City at Satanta

Holcomb 28, Goodland 0

Holton 61, Hiawatha 14

Hope 48, White City 44

Hoxie 1, Dighton 0 (injury forfeit)

Iola 27, Prairie View 16

Jackson Heights 24, Maur Hill 7

Jefferson North 29, Jayhawk-Linn 14

Jefferson West 31, Santa Fe Trail 0

Junction City 14, Topeka Hayden 13

KC Piper 29, Bonner Springs 23

KC Schlagle 53, KC Sumner 20

KC Turner 49, KC Ward 7

KC Washington 32, KC Harmon 0

Kiowa County at Kinsley

Labette County 49, Parsons 9

LaCrosse 42, Plainville 22

Lakeside 32, Linn 22

Lakin 49, Sublette 7

Lawrence 46, SM North 20

Lawrence Free State 34, Olathe North 28

Leavenworth 30, Olathe Northwest 23

Lebo 54, Hartford 8

Leoti at Elkhart

Louisburg 28, DeSoto 14

Lyndon 53, Council Grove 0

Manhattan 61, Highland Park 6

Marmaton Valley 46, Elk Valley 0

Meade 56, Cimarron 0

Mill Valley 59, Tonganoxie 0

Minneapolis 27, SE-Saline 7

Minneola 52, Bucklin 0

Mission Valley 43, Chase County 8

Nemaha Valley 21, Perry-Lecompton 7

Neodesha 52, Eureka 17

Ness City 58, Hodgeman County 12

Northern Valley 62, Logan 12

Norton 35, Oberlin 2

Oakley 62, Syracuse 0

Olpe 13, McLouth 12

Osage City at Northern Heights

Osborne 50, Wakefield 40

Oskaloosa at KC Christ Prep

Oswego at Humboldt

Phillipsburg 28, Smith Center 6

Lincoln 50, Pike Valley 14

Pittsburg 26, Chanute 21

Pleasant Ridge 20, Immaculata 14

Rawlins County 14, Quinter 12

Riverside 6, Troy 0

Rolla 28, South Gray 26

Rossville 27, Riley County 14

Royal Valley 20, Sabetha 14 (OT)

Russell 42, Republic County 14

St. John 54, Macksville 28

Scott City 49, Ulysses 13

Silver Lake 42, Rock Creek 6

SM East 3, Olathe South 0 (Thu.)

SM South 21, SM Northwest 17

SM West 18, Olathe East 9

Solomon 46, Sylvan-Lucas 0

Southern Cloud 70, Chase 50

Southern Coffey at Pleasanton

Spearville at Ashland

Spring Hill 14, Baldwin 12

Stanton County 35, SW Heights 0

Stockton 38, Natoma 22

St. James Academy 35, Ottawa 18

St. Marys 41, Wabaunsee 0

St. Paul 50, Crest 40

St. Thomas Aquinas 38, BV West 35

Thunder Ridge 46, St. John’s-Tipton 12

Topeka 19, Shawnee Heights 13

Veritas at Blue Valley Randolph

Victoria 40, Central Plains 22

WaKeeney at Ingalls

Wamego 31, Chapman 28

Washburn Rural 55, Topeka West 7

Washington County 34, Valley Heights 20

Waverly 42, Marais des Cygnes Valley 28

Wellsville 38, Osawatomie 29

Weskan 56, Golden Plains 6

Western Plains 52, Palco 20

West Franklin 60, Herington 32

Wheatland-Grinnell 64, Triplains-Brewster 17

Wilson 82, Tescott 34

Wray, Colo., at St. Francis

