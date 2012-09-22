Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 21)

City League
Carroll 59, West 13
East 34, South 7
Great Bend 41, North 0
Heights 14, Kapaun 12
Northwest 56, Southeast 28 (Thu.)
Andale 62, Circle 6
Andover 48, Independence 0
Arkansas City 49, Eisenhower 0
Clearwater 28, Augusta 20
Collegiate 42, Wellington 6
Derby 47, Salina Central 13
Hutchinson 48, Newton 29
Maize 62, Goddard 19
Maize South 33, Andover Central 21
McPherson 44, Buhler 28
Mulvane 42, El Dorado 7
Rose Hill 28, Winfield 12
Salina South 49, Campus 7
Valley Center 52, Sunrise Christian 0
Belle Plaine 37, Bluestem 14
Conway Springs 27, Cheney 14
Garden Plain 57, Trinity 21
Independent 27, Douglass 6
Chaparral 50, Medicine Lodge 0
Halstead 48, Sterling 16
Haven 21, Smoky Valley 13
Hillsboro 33, Hesston 17
Nickerson 30, Kingman 14
Pratt 40, Lyons 12
Caldwell 54, Attica 20
Central-Burden 60, Yates Center 6
Cunningham 56, Argonia 20
Fairfield 42, South Central 38
Goessel 58, Burrton 6
Hoisington 54, Ellinwood 0
Hutchinson Trinity 49, Remington 6
Little River 72, Hutchinson Central Christian 28
Madison-Hamilton 59, Flinthills 6
Marion at Inman
Moundridge at Bennington
Otis-Bison 58, Pratt-Skyline 18
Peabody-Burns at Canton-Galva
Pretty Prairie 60, Norwich 26
Sedan 50, Cedar Vale-Dexter 8
Sedgwick 19, Ell-Saline 12
South Barber 54, Stafford 8
South Haven 46, West Elk 0
Udall 47, Oxford 21
Anderson County 56, Central Heights 6
Atchison 21, KC Wyandotte 6
Atchison County 26 Valley Falls 22
Axtell 52, St. John’s Military 6
Baileyville 51, Independence Home School 0
Basehor-Linwood 44, Lansing 20
Beloit 70, Sacred Heart 20
Blue Valley 21, Bishop Miege 12
Burlington 21, Cherryvale 13
BV North 31, BV Southwest 28
BV Northwest 28, Gardner-Edgerton 21 (Thu.)
Centralia 42, Onaga 0
Centre 64, Burlingame 22
Chetopa 58, Uniontown 56
Cheylin at Wallace County
Clay Center 28, Marysville -
Clifton-Clyde 42, Rock Hills 22
Colby 21, Hugoton 0
Columbus 56, Riverton 27
Concordia 44, Abilene 21
Deerfield at Fowler
Dodge City 62, Liberal 49
Doniphan West 12, Horton 6
Ellis 36, Larned 0
Ellsworth 50, Thomas More Prep 35
Emporia 21, Topeka Seaman 19
Erie 17, Baxter Springs 8
Eudora 35, Paola 7
Fort Scott 12, Coffeyville 0
Fredonia at Caney Valley
Frontenac 26, Pittsburg Colgan 25 (OT)
Galena 57, NE-Arma 24
Girard 42, SE-Cherokee 0
Greeley County 38, Natoma 22
Hanover 46, Cair Paravel 12
Hays 29, Garden City 21
Hill City at Satanta
Holcomb 28, Goodland 0
Holton 61, Hiawatha 14
Hope 48, White City 44
Hoxie 1, Dighton 0 (injury forfeit)
Iola 27, Prairie View 16
Jackson Heights 24, Maur Hill 7
Jefferson North 29, Jayhawk-Linn 14
Jefferson West 31, Santa Fe Trail 0
Junction City 14, Topeka Hayden 13
KC Piper 29, Bonner Springs 23
KC Schlagle 53, KC Sumner 20
KC Turner 49, KC Ward 7
KC Washington 32, KC Harmon 0
Kiowa County at Kinsley
Labette County 49, Parsons 9
LaCrosse 42, Plainville 22
Lakeside 32, Linn 22
Lakin 49, Sublette 7
Lawrence 46, SM North 20
Lawrence Free State 34, Olathe North 28
Leavenworth 30, Olathe Northwest 23
Lebo 54, Hartford 8
Leoti at Elkhart
Louisburg 28, DeSoto 14
Lyndon 53, Council Grove 0
Manhattan 61, Highland Park 6
Marmaton Valley 46, Elk Valley 0
Meade 56, Cimarron 0
Mill Valley 59, Tonganoxie 0
Minneapolis 27, SE-Saline 7
Minneola 52, Bucklin 0
Mission Valley 43, Chase County 8
Nemaha Valley 21, Perry-Lecompton 7
Neodesha 52, Eureka 17
Ness City 58, Hodgeman County 12
Northern Valley 62, Logan 12
Norton 35, Oberlin 2
Oakley 62, Syracuse 0
Olpe 13, McLouth 12
Osage City at Northern Heights
Osborne 50, Wakefield 40
Oskaloosa at KC Christ Prep
Oswego at Humboldt
Phillipsburg 28, Smith Center 6
Lincoln 50, Pike Valley 14
Pittsburg 26, Chanute 21
Pleasant Ridge 20, Immaculata 14
Rawlins County 14, Quinter 12
Riverside 6, Troy 0
Rolla 28, South Gray 26
Rossville 27, Riley County 14
Royal Valley 20, Sabetha 14 (OT)
Russell 42, Republic County 14
St. John 54, Macksville 28
Scott City 49, Ulysses 13
Silver Lake 42, Rock Creek 6
SM East 3, Olathe South 0 (Thu.)
SM South 21, SM Northwest 17
SM West 18, Olathe East 9
Solomon 46, Sylvan-Lucas 0
Southern Cloud 70, Chase 50
Southern Coffey at Pleasanton
Spearville at Ashland
Spring Hill 14, Baldwin 12
Stanton County 35, SW Heights 0
Stockton 38, Natoma 22
St. James Academy 35, Ottawa 18
St. Marys 41, Wabaunsee 0
St. Paul 50, Crest 40
St. Thomas Aquinas 38, BV West 35
Thunder Ridge 46, St. John’s-Tipton 12
Topeka 19, Shawnee Heights 13
Veritas at Blue Valley Randolph
Victoria 40, Central Plains 22
WaKeeney at Ingalls
Wamego 31, Chapman 28
Washburn Rural 55, Topeka West 7
Washington County 34, Valley Heights 20
Waverly 42, Marais des Cygnes Valley 28
Wellsville 38, Osawatomie 29
Weskan 56, Golden Plains 6
Western Plains 52, Palco 20
West Franklin 60, Herington 32
Wheatland-Grinnell 64, Triplains-Brewster 17
Wilson 82, Tescott 34
Wray, Colo., at St. Francis
