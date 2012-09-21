Varsity Kansas

September 21, 2012 7:28 AM

Thursday's high school results scoreboard (Sept. 20)

High Schools

Girls Tennis

Boys soccer

Salina South 1, Goddard 1

Salina South 0 1 0 0 1
Goddard 1 0 0 0 1

Independent 2, Circle 1

Circle 1 0 1
Independent 0 2 2

Bishop Carroll 1, Emporia 0

Bishop Carroll 0 1 1
Emporia 0 0 0

Trinity 3, Berean 2 (2OT)

Berean 0 2 0 2
Trinity Academy 2 0 1 3

East 2, North 1

East 0 2 2
North 1 0 1

Buhler 2, Hays 1

Buhler 0 2 2
Hays 0 1 1

Campus 6, Mulvane 2

Mulvane 1 1 2
Campus 4 2 6

Winfield 2, Eisenhower 0

Eisenhower 0 0 0
Winfield 0 2 2

Derby 3, Maize South 2

Maize South 0 2 2
Derby 2 1 3

Carroll 1, Northwest 0

Carroll 1 0 0
Northwest 0 0 0

St. Mary’s 3,

Sunrise Christian 0

Sunrise 0 0 0
St. Mary’s 2 1 3

Maize 0, Andover 0

Andover 0 0 0 0 0
Maize 0 0 0 0 0

Kapaun 5, Heights 1

Kapaun 2 3 5
Heights 1 0 1

Volleyball

Independent def. Bluestem 25-23, Bluestem def. Independent 25-18, Bluestem def. Independent 25-17, Independent def. Bluestem 25-17, Independent def. Bluestem 15-13.

Hoisington def. Nickerson 25-7, 25-8. Hoisington def. Hays 25-10, 25-18. Hays def. Nickerson 25-13, 25-21.

Cross Country

McPherson Invitational

Girls Golf

Buhler Invitational

Ark City Invitational

Top Individuals — 1. Katie Wells, KMC, 80; 2. Madison Walden, BC, 84; 3. Carly Hill, BC, 87; 4. Jessie Burtnett, Win., 89; 5. Hannah Perkins, KMC, 90; 6. Abby Bertholf, Win., 91; 7. Abbi Moulton, AC, 93; 8. Hannah Johnston, KMC, 94; 9. (tie) Sydney Murray, Der., and Shelbie Stuckey, BC, 95; 11. Manuela Nivia, KMC, 97; 12. Kelsey Estrada, Win., 98; 13. Alex Lashley, BC, 99; 14. Holly Hottinger, Win., 100; 15. Alex Jennings, KMC, 101.

Football

Leaders

Rushing Att Yds Avg
Thompson, Northwest 69 473 6.8
Hughes, Northwest 44 459 10.4
Heiland, Kapaun 57 354 6.2
Whitten, Heights 50 317 6.3
Sparr, East 37 287 7.8
Young, Southeast 65 284 4.3
Smith, Carroll 21 268 12.8
Reed, Heights 23 238 10.4
Patrick, West 45 231 5.1
Byrd, Heights 38 228 6.0
Passing C-A-I Pct. Yds Int
Palmer, Carroll 22-36 61.1 327 2
Sparr, East 16-41 39.0 264 3
Jones, West 15-31 48.4 210 3
Tekie, Southeast 14-36 26.3 208 4
McCullouch, South 17-46 37.0 202 3
Hughes, Northwest 12-24 50.0 166 2
Reed, Heights 8-20 40.0 114 0
Beard, North 14-26 53.9 106 0
Parker, Heights 3-6 50.0 92 0
Rasmussen, Kapaun 7-16 43.8 53 0
Receiving Rec Yds YPC
Normore, East 8 180 22.5
Whitten, Heights 5 128 25.6
Gonzalez, North 14 113 8.1
Glover, Southeast 4 107 26.7
Brazel, Northwest 6 103 17.2
Denning, Carroll 7 103 14.7
Adkins, South 4 73 18.3
Singleton, Heights 5 60 12.0
Bongartz, Carroll 3 57 19.0
Brobst, West 2 56 28.0
Malcome, West 4 54 13.5
Rushing Att Yds Avg
Busby, S. South 56 360 6.4
Jones, S. South 40 293 7.3
Cookson, S. Central 53 268 5.1
Stonebraker, S. South 53 268 5.1
J. Kingsley, Newton 32 266 8.3
Shantz, Derby 50 253 5.1
C. Kingsley, Newton 62 236 3.8
White, Maize 40 229 5.7
Smith, Hutchinson 31 201 6.5
West, Derby 30 185 6.2
Passing C-A-I Pct. Yds Int
Lungwitz, Maize 55-93 59.1 701 5
Becker, Campus 41-85 48.2 480 3
Turner, Hutchinson 11-17 64.7 302 1
Stonebrakr, S.South 18-38 47.4 238 3
Shantz, Derby 28-45 62.2 216 2
C. Kingsley 20-45 44.4 146 2
Maidaner, S. Central 11-33 33.3 106 0
Receiving Rec Yds YPC
Harlamon, Campus 14 228 16.3
Chavez, Campus 9 197 21.9
Nachbar, S. South 11 184 16.7
Jobe, Maize 8 181 22.6
McGuire, Maize 12 172 14.3
White, Maize 19 134 7.1
Sims, Derby 6 132 22.0
Byfield, Maize 8 129 16.1
Kossow, S. Central 6 101 16.8
Schultz, Maize 10 98 9.8
Rushing Att Yds Avg
Ogden, Andover 66 399 6.1
Rogers, M. South 56 322 5.8
Bultmann, Goddard 45 208 4.6
Dowler, Ark City 62 193 3.1
Nevill, Goddard 35 146 4.2
Milner, A. Central 42 139 3.2
Holdaway, Valley Center 45 113 2.5
Gumeringer, Andover 17 96 5.7
Phillips, M. South 10 85 8.5
Olson, Andover 14 85 6.1
Passing C-A-I Pct. Yds Int
Nevill, Goddard 28-55 50.9 404 2
Meier, A. Central 22-58 37.9 346 1
Dowler, Ark City 23-52 44.2 270 1
Hughes, Eisenhower 11-27 40.7 254 0
Tormey, Valley Ctr. 19-36 52.8 171 6
Bell, M. South 11-26 42.3 162 1
Gumeringer, Ando. 9-12 75.0 155 0
Receiving Rec Yds YPC
Holinde, A. Central 11 216 19.6
Richardson, Eisenhower 5 175 35.0
Douglas, Goddard 7 173 24.7
Ternes, Ark City 9 155 17.2
Chippeaux, Goddard 5 90 18.0
Phillips, M. South 6 81 13.5
Nichols, Andover 7 78 11.1
Balthazor, Valley Center 4 66 16.5
SanMiguel, Goddard 7 65 9.3
Starks, Andover 2 60 30.0
Stemple, Eisenhower 5 60 12.0
Rushing Att Yds Avg
Allen, Buhler 88 584 6.6
Mason, Mulvane 34 278 8.2
Redington, Mulvane 33 272 8.2
Johnson, Winfield 50 258 5.2
O’Bannon, McPherson 59 231 3.9
Mays, Winfield 22 216 9.8
Kinnamon, McPherson 25 216 8.6
Clark, McPherson 15 207 13.8
Camp, Winfield 39 200 5.1
Pearson, Rose Hill 33 146 4.4
Passing C-A-I Pct. Yds Int
Redington, Mulvane 50-83 60.2 827 1
Kinnamon, McP 29-51 56.9 460 5
Slade, Rose Hill 39-67 58.2 449 1
House, El Dorado 41-79 51.9 447 7
Camp, Winfield 22-30 73.3 410 0
Berblinger, Buhler 23-36 63.9 334 2
Receiving Rec Yds YPC
Evans, Mulvane 24 516 21.5
Smith, Mulvane 19 266 14.0
Schmidt, Buhler 12 221 18.4
Mays, Winfield 10 214 21.4
Waddell, Rose Hill 14 214 15.3
Sorenson, McPherson 7 175 25.0
Houghton, McPherson 11 155 14.1
Hughey, El Dorado 9 151 16.8
Macy, El Dorado 15 129 8.6
Crain, El Dorado 11 115 10.5
Rushing Att Yds Avg
Franklin, Collegiate 45 334 7.4
Finch, Augusta 41 268 6.5
Knoblauch, Andale 32 261 8.2
Reibenspies, Clearwater 51 228 4.5
Probst, Andale 30 216 7.2
Goken, Augusta 43 206 4.8
Smarsh, Andale 34 203 6.0
Clift, Wellington 27 172 6.4
Hutson, Circle 35 150 4.3
May, Andale 27 131 3.6
Root, Collegiate 38 128 3.4
Passing C-A-I Pct. Yds Int
Root, Collegiate 29-42 69.1 478 1
Reibenspies, Clear. 25-55 45.5 456 4
Hutson, Circle 18-38 47.4 305 2
Becker, Wellington 15-35 42.9 194 4
Finch, Augusta 9-33 27.3 186 1
Smarsh, Andale 8-24 33.3 137 0
Receiving Rec Yds YPC
Phox, Collegiate 14 363 25.9
Becker, Clearwater 15 275 18.3
Hurst, Augusta 5 126 25.2
Nelson, Circle 4 103 25.8
Macias, Wellington 3 85 28.3
Frickey, Clearwater 6 84 14.0
Richard, Circle 7 80 11.4
Smith, Circle 5 67 13.4
Seiler, Andale 3 65 21.7
Castillo, Augusta 4 60 15.0
Rushing Att Yds Avg
Wood, Conway Springs 51 601 11.8
Burns, Trinity 46 568 12.4
Doyle, Garden Plain 29 310 10.7
Bodine, Conway Springs 41 282 6.9
Clark, Garden Plain 27 268 9.9
Hill, Cheney 44 260 5.9
Price, Cheney 40 259 6.5
Chadic, Douglass 84 231 2.8
Duwe, Chaparral 18 193 10.7
Balestracci, Garden Plain 21 184 9.9
Passing C-A-I Pct. Yds Int
Jones, Trinity 42-63 66.7 562 3
Arnold, G. Plain 16-32 50.0 410 2
Loveland, Ind. 14-36 38.9 349 3
Hightree, Chaparral 12-25 48.0 308 2
Hageman, Cheney 19-29 65.5 263 1
Throop, Belle Plaine 23-53 43.4 254 5
Duwe, Chaparral 21-41 51.2 253 0
Wornkey, M.Lodge 12-24 50.0 125 1
Receiving Rec Yds YPC
Copenhaver, Chaparral 10 350 35.0
Green, Trinity 14 209 14.9
Jarvis, Independent 5 143 28.6
Poulos, Trinity 13 132 10.2
Clark, Garden Plain 5 130 26.0
Bringer, Chaparral 3 125 41.7
Bugner, Garden Plain 5 116 23.2
Eden, Trinity 7 116 16.6
Weiss, Chaparral 6 93 15.5
Williams, Independent 4 92 23.0
Rushing Att Yds Avg
Armendariz, Halstead 82 504 6.2
Schadler, Hesston 49 354 7.2
Loder, Smoky Valley 63 342 5.4
Bangert, Kingman 38 311 8.2
McKee, Halstead 37 245 6.6
Dean, Pratt 40 228 5.7
Cannata, Pratt 28 210 7.5
Andersen, Kingman 30 192 6.4
Galyon, Sterling 54 181 3.4
Proffitt, Hillsboro 33 174 5.3
Passing C-A-I Pct. Yds Int
Proffitt, Hillsboro 37-65 56.9 762 6
McKinney, Hesston 4291 46.2 633 4
Loder, Smoky Valley 31-51 60.8 453 0
Dean, Pratt 40-83 48.8 312 5
Hendrixson, Haven 21-50 42.0 280 2
O’Toole, Nickerson 15-38 39.5 275 3
McKee, Halstead 17-32 53.1 260 3
Galyon, Sterling 6-18 33.3 135 1
Packard, Kingman 7-29 24.1 96 2
Receiving Rec Yds YPC
S. Thiessen, Hillsboro 11 366 33.3
Hendricks, Smoky Valley 13 294 22.6
McCartney, Hesston 10 224 22.4
Bohling, Halstead 11 224 20.4
Ramos, Pratt 16 134 8.4
Wiebe, Hillsboro 6 124 20.7
Gehrer, Hesston 7 124 17.7
Ollenburger, Hillsboro 11 124 11.3
Owen, Nickerson 7 123 17.6
T. Thiessen, Hillsboro 7 122 17.4

