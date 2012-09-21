Thursday's high school results scoreboard (Sept. 20)

High Schools
Girls Tennis
Boys soccer
Salina South 1, Goddard 1
|Salina South
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Goddard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
Independent 2, Circle 1
|Circle
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Independent
|0
|2
|—
|2
Bishop Carroll 1, Emporia 0
|Bishop Carroll
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Emporia
|0
|0
|—
|0
Trinity 3, Berean 2 (2OT)
|Berean
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Trinity Academy
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
East 2, North 1
|East
|0
|2
|—
|2
|North
|1
|0
|—
|1
Buhler 2, Hays 1
|Buhler
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Hays
|0
|1
|—
|1
Related stories from The Wichita Eagle
Campus 6, Mulvane 2
|Mulvane
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Campus
|4
|2
|—
|6
Winfield 2, Eisenhower 0
|Eisenhower
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Winfield
|0
|2
|—
|2
Derby 3, Maize South 2
|Maize South
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Derby
|2
|1
|—
|3
Carroll 1, Northwest 0
|Carroll
|1
|0
|—
|0
|Northwest
|0
|0
|—
|0
St. Mary’s 3,
Sunrise Christian 0
|Sunrise
|0
|0
|—
|0
|St. Mary’s
|2
|1
|—
|3
Maize 0, Andover 0
|Andover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Maize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Kapaun 5, Heights 1
|Kapaun
|2
|3
|—
|5
|Heights
|1
|0
|—
|1
Volleyball
Independent def. Bluestem 25-23, Bluestem def. Independent 25-18, Bluestem def. Independent 25-17, Independent def. Bluestem 25-17, Independent def. Bluestem 15-13.
Hoisington def. Nickerson 25-7, 25-8. Hoisington def. Hays 25-10, 25-18. Hays def. Nickerson 25-13, 25-21.
Cross Country
McPherson Invitational
Girls Golf
Buhler Invitational
Ark City Invitational
Top Individuals — 1. Katie Wells, KMC, 80; 2. Madison Walden, BC, 84; 3. Carly Hill, BC, 87; 4. Jessie Burtnett, Win., 89; 5. Hannah Perkins, KMC, 90; 6. Abby Bertholf, Win., 91; 7. Abbi Moulton, AC, 93; 8. Hannah Johnston, KMC, 94; 9. (tie) Sydney Murray, Der., and Shelbie Stuckey, BC, 95; 11. Manuela Nivia, KMC, 97; 12. Kelsey Estrada, Win., 98; 13. Alex Lashley, BC, 99; 14. Holly Hottinger, Win., 100; 15. Alex Jennings, KMC, 101.
Football
Leaders
| Rushing
| Att
| Yds
| Avg
|Thompson, Northwest
|69
|473
|6.8
|Hughes, Northwest
|44
|459
|10.4
|Heiland, Kapaun
|57
|354
|6.2
|Whitten, Heights
|50
|317
|6.3
|Sparr, East
|37
|287
|7.8
|Young, Southeast
|65
|284
|4.3
|Smith, Carroll
|21
|268
|12.8
|Reed, Heights
|23
|238
|10.4
|Patrick, West
|45
|231
|5.1
|Byrd, Heights
|38
|228
|6.0
| Passing
| C-A-I
| Pct.
| Yds
| Int
|Palmer, Carroll
|22-36
|61.1
|327
|2
|Sparr, East
|16-41
|39.0
|264
|3
|Jones, West
|15-31
|48.4
|210
|3
|Tekie, Southeast
|14-36
|26.3
|208
|4
|McCullouch, South
|17-46
|37.0
|202
|3
|Hughes, Northwest
|12-24
|50.0
|166
|2
|Reed, Heights
|8-20
|40.0
|114
|0
|Beard, North
|14-26
|53.9
|106
|0
|Parker, Heights
|3-6
|50.0
|92
|0
|Rasmussen, Kapaun
|7-16
|43.8
|53
|0
| Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|YPC
|Normore, East
|8
|180
|22.5
|Whitten, Heights
|5
|128
|25.6
|Gonzalez, North
|14
|113
|8.1
|Glover, Southeast
|4
|107
|26.7
|Brazel, Northwest
|6
|103
|17.2
|Denning, Carroll
|7
|103
|14.7
|Adkins, South
|4
|73
|18.3
|Singleton, Heights
|5
|60
|12.0
|Bongartz, Carroll
|3
|57
|19.0
|Brobst, West
|2
|56
|28.0
|Malcome, West
|4
|54
|13.5
| Rushing
| Att
| Yds
| Avg
|Busby, S. South
|56
|360
|6.4
|Jones, S. South
|40
|293
|7.3
|Cookson, S. Central
|53
|268
|5.1
|Stonebraker, S. South
|53
|268
|5.1
|J. Kingsley, Newton
|32
|266
|8.3
|Shantz, Derby
|50
|253
|5.1
|C. Kingsley, Newton
|62
|236
|3.8
|White, Maize
|40
|229
|5.7
|Smith, Hutchinson
|31
|201
|6.5
|West, Derby
|30
|185
|6.2
| Passing
| C-A-I
| Pct.
| Yds
| Int
|Lungwitz, Maize
|55-93
|59.1
|701
|5
|Becker, Campus
|41-85
|48.2
|480
|3
|Turner, Hutchinson
|11-17
|64.7
|302
|1
|Stonebrakr, S.South
|18-38
|47.4
|238
|3
|Shantz, Derby
|28-45
|62.2
|216
|2
|C. Kingsley
|20-45
|44.4
|146
|2
|Maidaner, S. Central
|11-33
|33.3
|106
|0
| Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|YPC
|Harlamon, Campus
|14
|228
|16.3
|Chavez, Campus
|9
|197
|21.9
|Nachbar, S. South
|11
|184
|16.7
|Jobe, Maize
|8
|181
|22.6
|McGuire, Maize
|12
|172
|14.3
|White, Maize
|19
|134
|7.1
|Sims, Derby
|6
|132
|22.0
|Byfield, Maize
|8
|129
|16.1
|Kossow, S. Central
|6
|101
|16.8
|Schultz, Maize
|10
|98
|9.8
| Rushing
| Att
| Yds
| Avg
|Ogden, Andover
|66
|399
|6.1
|Rogers, M. South
|56
|322
|5.8
|Bultmann, Goddard
|45
|208
|4.6
|Dowler, Ark City
|62
|193
|3.1
|Nevill, Goddard
|35
|146
|4.2
|Milner, A. Central
|42
|139
|3.2
|Holdaway, Valley Center
|45
|113
|2.5
|Gumeringer, Andover
|17
|96
|5.7
|Phillips, M. South
|10
|85
|8.5
|Olson, Andover
|14
|85
|6.1
| Passing
| C-A-I
| Pct.
| Yds
| Int
|Nevill, Goddard
|28-55
|50.9
|404
|2
|Meier, A. Central
|22-58
|37.9
|346
|1
|Dowler, Ark City
|23-52
|44.2
|270
|1
|Hughes, Eisenhower
|11-27
|40.7
|254
|0
|Tormey, Valley Ctr.
|19-36
|52.8
|171
|6
|Bell, M. South
|11-26
|42.3
|162
|1
|Gumeringer, Ando.
|9-12
|75.0
|155
|0
| Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|YPC
|Holinde, A. Central
|11
|216
|19.6
|Richardson, Eisenhower
|5
|175
|35.0
|Douglas, Goddard
|7
|173
|24.7
|Ternes, Ark City
|9
|155
|17.2
|Chippeaux, Goddard
|5
|90
|18.0
|Phillips, M. South
|6
|81
|13.5
|Nichols, Andover
|7
|78
|11.1
|Balthazor, Valley Center
|4
|66
|16.5
|SanMiguel, Goddard
|7
|65
|9.3
|Starks, Andover
|2
|60
|30.0
|Stemple, Eisenhower
|5
|60
|12.0
| Rushing
| Att
| Yds
| Avg
|Allen, Buhler
|88
|584
|6.6
|Mason, Mulvane
|34
|278
|8.2
|Redington, Mulvane
|33
|272
|8.2
|Johnson, Winfield
|50
|258
|5.2
|O’Bannon, McPherson
|59
|231
|3.9
|Mays, Winfield
|22
|216
|9.8
|Kinnamon, McPherson
|25
|216
|8.6
|Clark, McPherson
|15
|207
|13.8
|Camp, Winfield
|39
|200
|5.1
|Pearson, Rose Hill
|33
|146
|4.4
| Passing
| C-A-I
| Pct.
| Yds
| Int
|Redington, Mulvane
|50-83
|60.2
|827
|1
|Kinnamon, McP
|29-51
|56.9
|460
|5
|Slade, Rose Hill
|39-67
|58.2
|449
|1
|House, El Dorado
|41-79
|51.9
|447
|7
|Camp, Winfield
|22-30
|73.3
|410
|0
|Berblinger, Buhler
|23-36
|63.9
|334
|2
| Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|YPC
|Evans, Mulvane
|24
|516
|21.5
|Smith, Mulvane
|19
|266
|14.0
|Schmidt, Buhler
|12
|221
|18.4
|Mays, Winfield
|10
|214
|21.4
|Waddell, Rose Hill
|14
|214
|15.3
|Sorenson, McPherson
|7
|175
|25.0
|Houghton, McPherson
|11
|155
|14.1
|Hughey, El Dorado
|9
|151
|16.8
|Macy, El Dorado
|15
|129
|8.6
|Crain, El Dorado
|11
|115
|10.5
| Rushing
| Att
| Yds
| Avg
|Franklin, Collegiate
|45
|334
|7.4
|Finch, Augusta
|41
|268
|6.5
|Knoblauch, Andale
|32
|261
|8.2
|Reibenspies, Clearwater
|51
|228
|4.5
|Probst, Andale
|30
|216
|7.2
|Goken, Augusta
|43
|206
|4.8
|Smarsh, Andale
|34
|203
|6.0
|Clift, Wellington
|27
|172
|6.4
|Hutson, Circle
|35
|150
|4.3
|May, Andale
|27
|131
|3.6
|Root, Collegiate
|38
|128
|3.4
| Passing
| C-A-I
| Pct.
| Yds
| Int
|Root, Collegiate
|29-42
|69.1
|478
|1
|Reibenspies, Clear.
|25-55
|45.5
|456
|4
|Hutson, Circle
|18-38
|47.4
|305
|2
|Becker, Wellington
|15-35
|42.9
|194
|4
|Finch, Augusta
|9-33
|27.3
|186
|1
|Smarsh, Andale
|8-24
|33.3
|137
|0
| Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|YPC
|Phox, Collegiate
|14
|363
|25.9
|Becker, Clearwater
|15
|275
|18.3
|Hurst, Augusta
|5
|126
|25.2
|Nelson, Circle
|4
|103
|25.8
|Macias, Wellington
|3
|85
|28.3
|Frickey, Clearwater
|6
|84
|14.0
|Richard, Circle
|7
|80
|11.4
|Smith, Circle
|5
|67
|13.4
|Seiler, Andale
|3
|65
|21.7
|Castillo, Augusta
|4
|60
|15.0
| Rushing
| Att
| Yds
| Avg
|Wood, Conway Springs
|51
|601
|11.8
|Burns, Trinity
|46
|568
|12.4
|Doyle, Garden Plain
|29
|310
|10.7
|Bodine, Conway Springs
|41
|282
|6.9
|Clark, Garden Plain
|27
|268
|9.9
|Hill, Cheney
|44
|260
|5.9
|Price, Cheney
|40
|259
|6.5
|Chadic, Douglass
|84
|231
|2.8
|Duwe, Chaparral
|18
|193
|10.7
|Balestracci, Garden Plain
|21
|184
|9.9
| Passing
| C-A-I
| Pct.
| Yds
| Int
|Jones, Trinity
|42-63
|66.7
|562
|3
|Arnold, G. Plain
|16-32
|50.0
|410
|2
|Loveland, Ind.
|14-36
|38.9
|349
|3
|Hightree, Chaparral
|12-25
|48.0
|308
|2
|Hageman, Cheney
|19-29
|65.5
|263
|1
|Throop, Belle Plaine
|23-53
|43.4
|254
|5
|Duwe, Chaparral
|21-41
|51.2
|253
|0
|Wornkey, M.Lodge
|12-24
|50.0
|125
|1
| Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|YPC
|Copenhaver, Chaparral
|10
|350
|35.0
|Green, Trinity
|14
|209
|14.9
|Jarvis, Independent
|5
|143
|28.6
|Poulos, Trinity
|13
|132
|10.2
|Clark, Garden Plain
|5
|130
|26.0
|Bringer, Chaparral
|3
|125
|41.7
|Bugner, Garden Plain
|5
|116
|23.2
|Eden, Trinity
|7
|116
|16.6
|Weiss, Chaparral
|6
|93
|15.5
|Williams, Independent
|4
|92
|23.0
| Rushing
| Att
| Yds
| Avg
|Armendariz, Halstead
|82
|504
|6.2
|Schadler, Hesston
|49
|354
|7.2
|Loder, Smoky Valley
|63
|342
|5.4
|Bangert, Kingman
|38
|311
|8.2
|McKee, Halstead
|37
|245
|6.6
|Dean, Pratt
|40
|228
|5.7
|Cannata, Pratt
|28
|210
|7.5
|Andersen, Kingman
|30
|192
|6.4
|Galyon, Sterling
|54
|181
|3.4
|Proffitt, Hillsboro
|33
|174
|5.3
| Passing
| C-A-I
| Pct.
| Yds
| Int
|Proffitt, Hillsboro
|37-65
|56.9
|762
|6
|McKinney, Hesston
|4291
|46.2
|633
|4
|Loder, Smoky Valley
|31-51
|60.8
|453
|0
|Dean, Pratt
|40-83
|48.8
|312
|5
|Hendrixson, Haven
|21-50
|42.0
|280
|2
|O’Toole, Nickerson
|15-38
|39.5
|275
|3
|McKee, Halstead
|17-32
|53.1
|260
|3
|Galyon, Sterling
|6-18
|33.3
|135
|1
|Packard, Kingman
|7-29
|24.1
|96
|2
| Receiving
|Rec
|Yds
|YPC
|S. Thiessen, Hillsboro
|11
|366
|33.3
|Hendricks, Smoky Valley
|13
|294
|22.6
|McCartney, Hesston
|10
|224
|22.4
|Bohling, Halstead
|11
|224
|20.4
|Ramos, Pratt
|16
|134
|8.4
|Wiebe, Hillsboro
|6
|124
|20.7
|Gehrer, Hesston
|7
|124
|17.7
|Ollenburger, Hillsboro
|11
|124
|11.3
|Owen, Nickerson
|7
|123
|17.6
|T. Thiessen, Hillsboro
|7
|122
|17.4
Comments