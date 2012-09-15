Varsity Kansas

September 15, 2012 8:57 AM

Football roundup: Augusta breaks 12-game losing streak

Eagle staff

Trae Goken rushed for two touchdowns and 90 yards as Augusta ended a 12-game losing streak, beating Wellington 14-6 on Friday night in Wellington.

Trailing 6-0 in the second period, Goken scored from 15 yards near the end of the first half, then sealed the win with a two-yard run with 3:27 to play. Tristan Finch added 79 yards for the Orioles.

Other AV-CTL

City League

Central Plains League

Arkansas City 0 0 0 0 0
KC (Mo) Center 14 7 0 7 28
Andover 10 7 21 0 38
Eisenhower 0 0 0 8 8
Nickerson 6 0 0 0 6
Hillsboro 7 14 7 0 28
Haven 6 3 0 0 9
Hesston 7 14 8 13 42
Maize South 0 7 6 12 25
Valley Center 0 0 0 0 0
Andale 22 6 14 6 48
Clearwater 7 0 0 7 14
Augusta 0 7 0 7 14
Wellington 6 0 0 0 6
McPherson 7 12 0 14 33
Rose Hill 0 0 7 8 15
El Dorado 0 13 0 0 13
Winfield 13 8 7 7 35
Belle Plaine 0 13 7 0 20
Garden Plain 20 21 20 7 68

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Chaparral 0 20 22 12 54
Bluestem 0 0 6 0 6
Newton 7 9 0 0 16
Campus 0 0 0 6 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 7 20 8 0 35
Salina Central 7 6 0 7 20
Wichita Collegiate 28 7 24 0 59
Circle 0 0 6 0 6

South Barber 50, Attica 0

S. Barber 14 24 12 50
Attica 0 0 0 00

S - Yandel 27 run (Donaldson run)

S - Thurman 23 pass from Yandel (run failed)

S - Allison 37 punt return (Allison pass from Yandel)

S - Yandel 1 run (Allison run)

S- safety

S- Girty 20 pass from Yandel (run failed)

S - Yandel 30 run (run failed)

S - Thurman 21 pass from Yandel (no try)

Udall 30, West Elk 0

Udall 14 16 0 0 30
West Elk 0 0 0 0 00

U - Propst 2 run (run failed)

U - Stiner 8 pass from Propst (Stiner pass from Propst)

U - Satterlee 3 run (Satterlee run)

U - Satterlee 4 run (Satterlee run)

Hoisington 49, Sunrise 32

Hoisington 21 14 14 0 49
Sunrise 0 13 6 13 32

H - Hanzlick 17 run (Ball kick)

H - Urban 18 pass from Hanzlick (Ball kick)

H - Hanzlick 20 run (Ball kick)

S - Young 5 pass from Howell (Stringfield kick)

S - D. Lee 19 pass from Howell (kick blocked)

H - Hanzlick 11 run (kick blocked)

H - Demel 14 run (Stetler pass from Hanzlick)

H - Hanzlick 2 run (Ball kick)

S - Howell 1 run (kick failed)

H - Demel 5 run (Ball kick)

S - M. Lee 10 run (Stringfield kick)

S - Howell 4 run (pass failed)

Norwich 32, Argonia 28

Norwich 8 8 16 0 32
Argonia 0 14 8 6 28

N - Behrens 14 pass from Coleman (DePriest pass from Coleman)

N - Behrens 70 punt return (DePriest pass from Coleman)

A - G. Tracy 21 pass from Gaddie (pass failed)

A - A. Tracy 12 interception return (Gaddie run)

N - DePriest 38 pass from Coleman (DePriest pass from Coleman)

A - G. Tracy 1 run (G. Tracy run)

N - DePriest 15 pass from Coelan (DePriest pass from Coleman)

A - G. Tracy 2 run (run failed)

Hutch Trinity 14 0 0 7 21
Inman 0 6 0 0 6

HT—Eisenbarth 36 run (Truman run)

HT—Truman 44 run (Truman run)

I—Miller 19 run (run failed)

HT—Christianson 55 pass from Doeden (Truman run)

Rushing—Trinity, Truman 18-120, Eisenbarth 2-57, Jasso 12-54, Banning 6-29; Inman, Miller 27-168, Cottam 4-14, Seiler 1-9, Friesen 7-8.

Passing—Trinity, Doeden 3-6-85-0, Strecker 2-6-25-0; Inman, Friesen 3-9-65-2.

Receiving—Trinity, Christenson 2-70, Watson 1-10, Flores 1-30; Inman, Cottam 1-41.

Tescott 62, Burrton 24

Tescott 22 16 8 16 62
Burrton 0 0 16 8 24

T — Colton 21 run (Ash from Herbel)

T — Ash 35 fumble ret. (Comstock from Herbel)

T — Combstock 6 run (PAT failed)

T — Safety (blocked punt)

T — Huerta 40 run (PAT failed)

T — Comstock 78 run (Huerta run)

T — Comstock 8 run (Huerta run)

B — Bingham 10 run (Hurst run)

B — Bingham 27 pass from Hurst (Hurst run)

T — Ash 34 pass from Colton (Ash from Herbel)

B — DeMaris 1 run (Hurst run)

T — Colton 6 run (Herbel run)

Sacred Heart 31, Sedgwick 28

Sacred Heart 7 0 14 7 3 31
Sedgwick 0 6 14 8 0 28

SH — Richards 5 pass from Wuthnow (Bonilla kick)

SG — Thompson 52 pass from Ware (PAT failed)

SH — Wuthnow 45 run (Bonilla kick)

SH — D. Diederich 46 run (Bonilla kick)

SG — Brandt 66 run (kick good)

SG — Brandt 28 run (kick good)

SH — Butts 5 run (Bonilla kick)

SG — Thompson 85 pass from Brandt (conversion good)

SH — Bonilla 25 FG.

South Haven 62, Cedar Vale 14

Cedar Vale 0 14 0 0 14
South Haven 30 18 14 0 62

S — Byers 1 run (Byers run)

S — Hawkins 14 int. ret. (Ray run)

S — Yunker 10 blocked punt ret. (Hawkins from Blaylock)

S — Pounds 7 run (run failed)

S — Pounds 1 run (pass failed)

C — Boatman 41 run (Ames run)

S — Yunker 50 run (run failed)

C — Boatman 34 run (pass failed)

S — Showman 46 run (run failed)

S — Yunker 13 run (Blaylock run)

S — Blaylock 6 run (not attempted)

Caldwell 40, Cunningham 14

Cunningham 0 6 0 8 14
Caldwell 8 24 8 0 40

CA — Ward 6 run (Ward run)

CA — Ward 1 run (Ward run)

CA — Arnett 13 run (Halling run)

CA — Webster 35 pass from Ward (Lee run)

CU — Schaller 69 KO ret. (PAT failed)

CA — Webster 30 pass from Ward (Ward run)

CU — Huhman 6 run (Schaller from Huhman)

South Central 48, Pratt Skyline 0

Pratt Skyline 0 0 0 0 0
South Central 26 22 0 0 48

S — Alexander 48 pass from Underwood (conversion failed)

S — Lindsay 38 run (Underwood run)

S — Lindsay 28 run (conversion failed)

S — Brooks 3 run (PAT no good)

S — Alexander 18 pass from Underwood (Lindsay run)

S — Cook 19 pass from Underwood (PAT failed)

S — Lindsay 11 run (Underwood run)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor 0:59

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor
JD Martinez reacts to being traded from Detroit Tigers to Arizona Diamondbacks 0:17

JD Martinez reacts to being traded from Detroit Tigers to Arizona Diamondbacks
Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

View More Video