Football roundup: Augusta breaks 12-game losing streak

Trae Goken rushed for two touchdowns and 90 yards as Augusta ended a 12-game losing streak, beating Wellington 14-6 on Friday night in Wellington.
Trailing 6-0 in the second period, Goken scored from 15 yards near the end of the first half, then sealed the win with a two-yard run with 3:27 to play. Tristan Finch added 79 yards for the Orioles.
Other AV-CTL
City League
Central Plains League
|Arkansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|KC (Mo) Center
|14
|7
|0
|7
|—
|28
|Andover
|10
|7
|21
|0
|—
|38
|Eisenhower
|0
|0
|0
|8
|—
|8
|Nickerson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|—
|6
|Hillsboro
|7
|14
|7
|0
|—
|28
|Haven
|6
|3
|0
|0
|—
|9
|Hesston
|7
|14
|8
|13
|—
|42
|Maize South
|0
|7
|6
|12
|—
|25
|Valley Center
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Andale
|22
|6
|14
|6
|—
|48
|Clearwater
|7
|0
|0
|7
|—
|14
|Augusta
|0
|7
|0
|7
|—
|14
|Wellington
|6
|0
|0
|0
|—
|6
|McPherson
|7
|12
|0
|14
|—
|33
|Rose Hill
|0
|0
|7
|8
|—
|15
|El Dorado
|0
|13
|0
|0
|—
|13
|Winfield
|13
|8
|7
|7
|—
|35
|Belle Plaine
|0
|13
|7
|0
|—
|20
|Garden Plain
|20
|21
|20
|7
|—
|68
|Chaparral
|0
|20
|22
|12
|—
|54
|Bluestem
|0
|0
|6
|0
|—
|6
|Newton
|7
|9
|0
|0
|—
|16
|Campus
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|7
|20
|8
|0
|—
|35
|Salina Central
|7
|6
|0
|7
|—
|20
|Wichita Collegiate
|28
|7
|24
|0
|—
|59
|Circle
|0
|0
|6
|0
|—
|6
South Barber 50, Attica 0
|S. Barber
|14
|24
|12
|—
|50
|Attica
|0
|0
|0
|—
|00
S - Yandel 27 run (Donaldson run)
S - Thurman 23 pass from Yandel (run failed)
S - Allison 37 punt return (Allison pass from Yandel)
S - Yandel 1 run (Allison run)
S- safety
S- Girty 20 pass from Yandel (run failed)
S - Yandel 30 run (run failed)
S - Thurman 21 pass from Yandel (no try)
Udall 30, West Elk 0
|Udall
|14
|16
|0
|0
|—
|30
|West Elk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|00
U - Propst 2 run (run failed)
U - Stiner 8 pass from Propst (Stiner pass from Propst)
U - Satterlee 3 run (Satterlee run)
U - Satterlee 4 run (Satterlee run)
Hoisington 49, Sunrise 32
|Hoisington
|21
|14
|14
|0
|—
|49
|Sunrise
|0
|13
|6
|13
|—
|32
H - Hanzlick 17 run (Ball kick)
H - Urban 18 pass from Hanzlick (Ball kick)
H - Hanzlick 20 run (Ball kick)
S - Young 5 pass from Howell (Stringfield kick)
S - D. Lee 19 pass from Howell (kick blocked)
H - Hanzlick 11 run (kick blocked)
H - Demel 14 run (Stetler pass from Hanzlick)
H - Hanzlick 2 run (Ball kick)
S - Howell 1 run (kick failed)
H - Demel 5 run (Ball kick)
S - M. Lee 10 run (Stringfield kick)
S - Howell 4 run (pass failed)
Norwich 32, Argonia 28
|Norwich
|8
|8
|16
|0
|—
|32
|Argonia
|0
|14
|8
|6
|—
|28
N - Behrens 14 pass from Coleman (DePriest pass from Coleman)
N - Behrens 70 punt return (DePriest pass from Coleman)
A - G. Tracy 21 pass from Gaddie (pass failed)
A - A. Tracy 12 interception return (Gaddie run)
N - DePriest 38 pass from Coleman (DePriest pass from Coleman)
A - G. Tracy 1 run (G. Tracy run)
N - DePriest 15 pass from Coelan (DePriest pass from Coleman)
A - G. Tracy 2 run (run failed)
|Hutch Trinity
|14
|0
|0
|7
|—
|21
|Inman
|0
|6
|0
|0
|—
|6
HT—Eisenbarth 36 run (Truman run)
HT—Truman 44 run (Truman run)
I—Miller 19 run (run failed)
HT—Christianson 55 pass from Doeden (Truman run)
Rushing—Trinity, Truman 18-120, Eisenbarth 2-57, Jasso 12-54, Banning 6-29; Inman, Miller 27-168, Cottam 4-14, Seiler 1-9, Friesen 7-8.
Passing—Trinity, Doeden 3-6-85-0, Strecker 2-6-25-0; Inman, Friesen 3-9-65-2.
Receiving—Trinity, Christenson 2-70, Watson 1-10, Flores 1-30; Inman, Cottam 1-41.
Tescott 62, Burrton 24
|Tescott
|22
|16
|8
|16
|—
|62
|Burrton
|0
|0
|16
|8
|—
|24
T — Colton 21 run (Ash from Herbel)
T — Ash 35 fumble ret. (Comstock from Herbel)
T — Combstock 6 run (PAT failed)
T — Safety (blocked punt)
T — Huerta 40 run (PAT failed)
T — Comstock 78 run (Huerta run)
T — Comstock 8 run (Huerta run)
B — Bingham 10 run (Hurst run)
B — Bingham 27 pass from Hurst (Hurst run)
T — Ash 34 pass from Colton (Ash from Herbel)
B — DeMaris 1 run (Hurst run)
T — Colton 6 run (Herbel run)
Sacred Heart 31, Sedgwick 28
|Sacred Heart
|7
|0
|14
|7
|3
|—
|31
|Sedgwick
|0
|6
|14
|8
|0
|—
|28
SH — Richards 5 pass from Wuthnow (Bonilla kick)
SG — Thompson 52 pass from Ware (PAT failed)
SH — Wuthnow 45 run (Bonilla kick)
SH — D. Diederich 46 run (Bonilla kick)
SG — Brandt 66 run (kick good)
SG — Brandt 28 run (kick good)
SH — Butts 5 run (Bonilla kick)
SG — Thompson 85 pass from Brandt (conversion good)
SH — Bonilla 25 FG.
South Haven 62, Cedar Vale 14
|Cedar Vale
|0
|14
|0
|0
|—
|14
|South Haven
|30
|18
|14
|0
|—
|62
S — Byers 1 run (Byers run)
S — Hawkins 14 int. ret. (Ray run)
S — Yunker 10 blocked punt ret. (Hawkins from Blaylock)
S — Pounds 7 run (run failed)
S — Pounds 1 run (pass failed)
C — Boatman 41 run (Ames run)
S — Yunker 50 run (run failed)
C — Boatman 34 run (pass failed)
S — Showman 46 run (run failed)
S — Yunker 13 run (Blaylock run)
S — Blaylock 6 run (not attempted)
Caldwell 40, Cunningham 14
|Cunningham
|0
|6
|0
|8
|—
|14
|Caldwell
|8
|24
|8
|0
|—
|40
CA — Ward 6 run (Ward run)
CA — Ward 1 run (Ward run)
CA — Arnett 13 run (Halling run)
CA — Webster 35 pass from Ward (Lee run)
CU — Schaller 69 KO ret. (PAT failed)
CA — Webster 30 pass from Ward (Ward run)
CU — Huhman 6 run (Schaller from Huhman)
South Central 48, Pratt Skyline 0
|Pratt Skyline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|South Central
|26
|22
|0
|0
|—
|48
S — Alexander 48 pass from Underwood (conversion failed)
S — Lindsay 38 run (Underwood run)
S — Lindsay 28 run (conversion failed)
S — Brooks 3 run (PAT no good)
S — Alexander 18 pass from Underwood (Lindsay run)
S — Cook 19 pass from Underwood (PAT failed)
S — Lindsay 11 run (Underwood run)
