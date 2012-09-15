Football roundup: Augusta breaks 12-game losing streak

Trae Goken rushed for two touchdowns and 90 yards as Augusta ended a 12-game losing streak, beating Wellington 14-6 on Friday night in Wellington.

Trailing 6-0 in the second period, Goken scored from 15 yards near the end of the first half, then sealed the win with a two-yard run with 3:27 to play. Tristan Finch added 79 yards for the Orioles.

Other AV-CTL

City League

Central Plains League

Arkansas City 0 0 0 0 — 0 KC (Mo) Center 14 7 0 7 — 28

Andover 10 7 21 0 — 38 Eisenhower 0 0 0 8 — 8

Nickerson 6 0 0 0 — 6 Hillsboro 7 14 7 0 — 28

Haven 6 3 0 0 — 9 Hesston 7 14 8 13 — 42

Maize South 0 7 6 12 — 25 Valley Center 0 0 0 0 — 0

Andale 22 6 14 6 — 48 Clearwater 7 0 0 7 — 14

Augusta 0 7 0 7 — 14 Wellington 6 0 0 0 — 6

McPherson 7 12 0 14 — 33 Rose Hill 0 0 7 8 — 15

El Dorado 0 13 0 0 — 13 Winfield 13 8 7 7 — 35

Belle Plaine 0 13 7 0 — 20 Garden Plain 20 21 20 7 — 68

Chaparral 0 20 22 12 — 54 Bluestem 0 0 6 0 — 6

Newton 7 9 0 0 — 16 Campus 0 0 0 6 — 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 7 20 8 0 — 35 Salina Central 7 6 0 7 — 20

Wichita Collegiate 28 7 24 0 — 59 Circle 0 0 6 0 — 6

South Barber 50, Attica 0

S. Barber 14 24 12 — 50 Attica 0 0 0 — 00

S - Yandel 27 run (Donaldson run)

S - Thurman 23 pass from Yandel (run failed)

S - Allison 37 punt return (Allison pass from Yandel)

S - Yandel 1 run (Allison run)

S- safety

S- Girty 20 pass from Yandel (run failed)

S - Yandel 30 run (run failed)

S - Thurman 21 pass from Yandel (no try)

Udall 30, West Elk 0

Udall 14 16 0 0 — 30 West Elk 0 0 0 0 — 00

U - Propst 2 run (run failed)

U - Stiner 8 pass from Propst (Stiner pass from Propst)

U - Satterlee 3 run (Satterlee run)

U - Satterlee 4 run (Satterlee run)

Hoisington 49, Sunrise 32

Hoisington 21 14 14 0 — 49 Sunrise 0 13 6 13 — 32

H - Hanzlick 17 run (Ball kick)

H - Urban 18 pass from Hanzlick (Ball kick)

H - Hanzlick 20 run (Ball kick)

S - Young 5 pass from Howell (Stringfield kick)

S - D. Lee 19 pass from Howell (kick blocked)

H - Hanzlick 11 run (kick blocked)

H - Demel 14 run (Stetler pass from Hanzlick)

H - Hanzlick 2 run (Ball kick)

S - Howell 1 run (kick failed)

H - Demel 5 run (Ball kick)

S - M. Lee 10 run (Stringfield kick)

S - Howell 4 run (pass failed)

Norwich 32, Argonia 28

Norwich 8 8 16 0 — 32 Argonia 0 14 8 6 — 28

N - Behrens 14 pass from Coleman (DePriest pass from Coleman)

N - Behrens 70 punt return (DePriest pass from Coleman)

A - G. Tracy 21 pass from Gaddie (pass failed)

A - A. Tracy 12 interception return (Gaddie run)

N - DePriest 38 pass from Coleman (DePriest pass from Coleman)

A - G. Tracy 1 run (G. Tracy run)

N - DePriest 15 pass from Coelan (DePriest pass from Coleman)

A - G. Tracy 2 run (run failed)

Hutch Trinity 14 0 0 7 — 21 Inman 0 6 0 0 — 6

HT—Eisenbarth 36 run (Truman run)

HT—Truman 44 run (Truman run)

I—Miller 19 run (run failed)

HT—Christianson 55 pass from Doeden (Truman run)

Rushing—Trinity, Truman 18-120, Eisenbarth 2-57, Jasso 12-54, Banning 6-29; Inman, Miller 27-168, Cottam 4-14, Seiler 1-9, Friesen 7-8.

Passing—Trinity, Doeden 3-6-85-0, Strecker 2-6-25-0; Inman, Friesen 3-9-65-2.

Receiving—Trinity, Christenson 2-70, Watson 1-10, Flores 1-30; Inman, Cottam 1-41.

Tescott 62, Burrton 24

Tescott 22 16 8 16 — 62 Burrton 0 0 16 8 — 24

T — Colton 21 run (Ash from Herbel)

T — Ash 35 fumble ret. (Comstock from Herbel)

T — Combstock 6 run (PAT failed)

T — Safety (blocked punt)

T — Huerta 40 run (PAT failed)

T — Comstock 78 run (Huerta run)

T — Comstock 8 run (Huerta run)

B — Bingham 10 run (Hurst run)

B — Bingham 27 pass from Hurst (Hurst run)

T — Ash 34 pass from Colton (Ash from Herbel)

B — DeMaris 1 run (Hurst run)

T — Colton 6 run (Herbel run)

Sacred Heart 31, Sedgwick 28

Sacred Heart 7 0 14 7 3 — 31 Sedgwick 0 6 14 8 0 — 28

SH — Richards 5 pass from Wuthnow (Bonilla kick)

SG — Thompson 52 pass from Ware (PAT failed)

SH — Wuthnow 45 run (Bonilla kick)

SH — D. Diederich 46 run (Bonilla kick)

SG — Brandt 66 run (kick good)

SG — Brandt 28 run (kick good)

SH — Butts 5 run (Bonilla kick)

SG — Thompson 85 pass from Brandt (conversion good)

SH — Bonilla 25 FG.

South Haven 62, Cedar Vale 14

Cedar Vale 0 14 0 0 — 14 South Haven 30 18 14 0 — 62

S — Byers 1 run (Byers run)

S — Hawkins 14 int. ret. (Ray run)

S — Yunker 10 blocked punt ret. (Hawkins from Blaylock)

S — Pounds 7 run (run failed)

S — Pounds 1 run (pass failed)

C — Boatman 41 run (Ames run)

S — Yunker 50 run (run failed)

C — Boatman 34 run (pass failed)

S — Showman 46 run (run failed)

S — Yunker 13 run (Blaylock run)

S — Blaylock 6 run (not attempted)

Caldwell 40, Cunningham 14

Cunningham 0 6 0 8 — 14 Caldwell 8 24 8 0 — 40

CA — Ward 6 run (Ward run)

CA — Ward 1 run (Ward run)

CA — Arnett 13 run (Halling run)

CA — Webster 35 pass from Ward (Lee run)

CU — Schaller 69 KO ret. (PAT failed)

CA — Webster 30 pass from Ward (Ward run)

CU — Huhman 6 run (Schaller from Huhman)

South Central 48, Pratt Skyline 0

Pratt Skyline 0 0 0 0 — 0 South Central 26 22 0 0 — 48

S — Alexander 48 pass from Underwood (conversion failed)

S — Lindsay 38 run (Underwood run)

S — Lindsay 28 run (conversion failed)

S — Brooks 3 run (PAT no good)

S — Alexander 18 pass from Underwood (Lindsay run)

S — Cook 19 pass from Underwood (PAT failed)

S — Lindsay 11 run (Underwood run)