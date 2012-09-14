Carroll shuts out South

The only thing that separated Bishop Carroll’s football starters from the cheerleaders on Friday was pompons.

Carroll (3-0) saw most of its key players sent to the bench early in its 42-0 win over South (0-3). Their only remaining task to support the younger players.

“We just try to keep our other guys going,” said senior defensive tackle Breyer Martin. “Congratulate them when they make good plays.”

The Carroll starters made easy work of the South defense. The Eagles scored a touchdown on all six of their first-half possessions to take a 42-point lead into the locker room.

Neither team scored in the second half, which saw mostly second- and third-string Eagle players.

Senior quarterback Zeke Palmer led the Carroll passing attack, going 8 of 12 for 147 yards with two touchdowns in only four drives.

Carroll went 68 yards on its opening drive, which ended when Palmer found senior wideout Matt Denning for a 14-yard score.

The second Carroll drive lasted three plays, all runs, including Palmer’s seven-yard touchdown run.

Palmer and Denning hooked up for another score on the third Carroll drive early in the second quarter. Palmer ended his night with a second touchdown run to make it 28-0.

“Kids played hard. They came out ready to play,” Carroll coach Alan Schuckman said. “I don’t know where we are at as a football team yet, but I think we are getting better.”

Carroll knew its offense was going to be solid entering the season, but there were questions about the inexperienced defense.

But after holding South to 111 yards of offense and earning its second consecutive shutout, Schuckman believes his young defense only needs a little nurturing before those worries will go away.

“Defensively, the kids played hard and rallied to the football and created some turnovers tonight,” he said. “We are getting better. We are playing a lot of young kids on defense. We’ve got to become better tacklers, get more physical. I think a lot of that will come with maturity.”

South 0 0 0 0 — 0 Carroll 14 28 0 0 — 42

C—Denning 14 pass from Palmer (Ohm kick)

C—Palmer 18 run (Ohm kick)

C—Denning 10 pass from Palmer (Ohm kick)

C—Palmer 1 run (Ohm kick)

C—Skilling 2 run (Ohm kick)

C—Skilling 1 run (Ohm kick)