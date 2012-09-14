Andover Central beats Goddard

A good way to describe Andover Central’s offense is variety. Many facets were showed off in the Jaguars’ 19-12 victory over Goddard on Friday night.

“I thought we matched up with them well, we just didn’t make plays when we should have and they just killed us with the bootleg,” Goddard coach Scott Vang said.

By halftime, Andover Central quarterback Blake Meier had thrown the ball the same number of times the offense had rushed it. By the end of the game, Andover Central totaled 26 passing plays for 136 yards, and 40 carries for 200 yards.

“I thought we had a lot of stuff that would work on (Goddard), we just didn’t cash in,” Andover Central coach Tom Audley said. “We had some balance and we could pass and run.”

Goddard took immediate control. After moving the ball all the way down the field from its own 15-yard line, quarterback Collin Nevil ran in a three-yard touchdown.

Andover Central answered right away on its next possession, and moved the ball almost identically to Goddard’s first drive. With 1:47 remaining in the first quarter, Lucas Milner ran in a nine-yard touchdown to tie the game.

“The line came out and blocked really well and it opened up holes,” Milner said. “We kept moving the chains, moving the chains and that allowed us to get some points on the board.”

Andover Central took control in the third quarter. With 8:34 left in the period, Meier threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Milner to take the lead on its first drive.

Only three plays later for Goddard, Andover Central’s Zane Downing intercepted a pass from Nevil. The Jaguars moved the ball down to Goddard’s 14-yard line before turning the ball back over to the Lions. But six plays later, Central’s Zach Schulte intercepted another pass from Nevil, and scored from 31 yards.

“(Schulte’s) not waiting for them to catch the ball so he can go tackle them, he’s making a play on the ball and putting himself in the right position,” Audley said.

Goddard regained some control in the fourth quarter, and scored a final touchdown with 4:58 remaining, when Beau Fisher made a one-yard run. But Goddard’s effort wasn’t enough to hold off the Jaguars, and Andover Central maintained possession of the ball to run down the clock.

“I felt like we were going to win the game, but we didn’t make very good adjustments, we did a poor job coaching,” Vang said. “We lost the game for the kids, the kids didn’t lose it, we didn’t get them in the position to be successful.”

Goddard 6 0 0 6 — 12 A. Central 6 0 13 0 — 19

G—Nevil 3 run (kick failed)

AC—Milner 9 run (kick blocked)

AC—Milner 35 pass from Meier (Harris kick)

AC—Schulte 31 interception return (kick failed)

G—Fisher 1 run (kick blocked)