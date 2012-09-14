West moves to 2-1 with win over Southeast

In the three games since Weston Schartz returned to the West sideline, the Pioneers have won twice.

But unlike West’s first victory Aug. 31 over South, the Pioneers didn’t need double overtime. In fact, the entire game lasted a little more than two hours.

“We should be 3-0,” a jubilant Schartz said Friday night after West’s 24-6 victory over Southeast at Carpenter Stadium.

“We’re a better team than we were the first week. All I’m doing is trying to instill a will to win. That’s all I’m doing, and they’re doing that.”

Junior Terez Patrick, who gained 111 yards in the season-opening triumph, gained 120 on Friday, darting through holes in the Buffaloes’ defense.

As a team, West (2-1, 2-1) ground it out on Southeast (1-2, 1-1), using 47 rushing plays and an occasional pass – quarterback D.J. Jones attempted seven. But Jones was efficient, completing five, two for touchdowns.

The Pioneers’ final touchdown came on Jones’ 1-yard run. His path to the end zone was pretty easy, lining up behind senior center Blake Legleiter (6-foot, 300 pounds).

Meanwhile, the West defense was shutting down a Southeast team that shut down Kapaun Mount Carmel a week ago. Take away the Buffaloes’ lone score, on a 65-yard run by junior Trey Griffin, and Southeast gained 72 yards on 30 carries.

West established its game plan on its opening possession. Patrick began with a 13-yard gain, then caught an 11-yard pass from Jones. A Jones-to-Marcus Malcolme pass put West at the Southeast 10, and Jones hit Jesse Oliver from 12 yards out three plays later.

West found the end zone again when Jones connected with Malcolme on an 11-yard scoring pass with 27 seconds in the half for a 17-0 lead.

But on the ensuing Southeast possession, Griffin took the handoff on the first play from scrimmage and out-ran the West defenders to the end zone. That would be the Buffaloes’ best offensive play all night.

“They just outplayed us,” Buffaloes coach Chris Asmussen said. “We’re going to reload, re-gather, fix any problems we might have and go after (Northwest) next week.”

West 7 10 7 0 — 24 Southeast 0 6 0 0 — 6

W – Oliver 12 pass from Jones (Daignault kick)

W – Brobst 30 FG

W – Malcolme 25 pass from DJ Jones (Brobst kick)

SE – Griffin 65 run (kick failed)

W – D.J. Jones 1 run (Daignault kick)