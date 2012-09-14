Thursday's high school result scoreboard (Sept. 13)

Football
|League
|Overall
|Carroll
|2-0
|2-0
|East
|2-0
|2-0
|Northwest
|1-0
|1-1
|Southeast
|1-0
|1-1
|Heights
|1-1
|1-1
|West
|1-1
|1-1
|Kapaun
|0-2
|0-2
|North
|0-2
|0-2
|South
|0-2
|0-2
|League
|Overall
|Hutchinson
|2-0
|2-0
|Derby
|1-0
|2-0
|Maize
|1-1
|1-1
|Salina Central
|1-1
|1-1
|Salina South
|1-1
|1-1
|Campus
|0-1
|0-2
|Newton
|0-2
|0-2
|League
|Overall
|Maize South
|2-0
|2-0
|Goddard
|1-0
|2-0
|Andover Central
|1-0
|1-1
|Arkansas City
|1-1
|1-1
|Andover
|0-1
|1-1
|Eisenhower
|0-1
|1-1
|Valley Center
|0-2
|0-2
|League
|Overall
|Buhler
|1-0
|2-0
|McPherson
|1-0
|1-1
|Mulvane
|0-0
|2-0
|Winfield
|0-0
|2-0
|El Dorado
|0-1
|0-2
|Rose Hill
|0-1
|0-2
|League
|Overall
|Circle
|1-0
|1-1
|Collegiate
|1-0
|1-1
|Clearwater
|0-0
|1-1
|Wellington
|0-0
|0-2
|Andale
|0-1
|0-2
|Augusta
|0-1
|0-2
|League
|Overall
|Cheney
|2-0
|2-0
|Garden Plain
|2-0
|2-0
|Trinity Academy
|2-0
|2-0
|Conway Springs
|1-0
|2-0
|Bluestem
|1-1
|1-1
|Independent
|1-1
|1-1
|Douglass
|0-1
|1-1
|Belle Plaine
|0-2
|0-2
|Chaparral
|0-2
|0-2
|Medicine Lodge
|0-2
|0-2
|League
|Overall
|Hillsboro
|2-0
|2-0
|Halstead
|1-0
|2-0
|Smoky Valley
|1-0
|2-0
|Lyons
|0-2
|0-2
|Sterling
|0-2
|0-2
|League
|Overall
|Nickerson
|2-0
|2-0
|Pratt
|1-1
|1-1
|Kingman
|0-0
|1-1
|Haven
|0-1
|1-1
|Hesston
|0-1
|0-2
East at Northwest
Heights at Dodge City
South at Carroll
Andover at Eisenhower
Augusta at Wellington
El Dorado at Winfield
Goddard at Andover Central
KC (Mo.) Center at Arkansas City
Mulvane at Buhler
KC (Mo.) Rockhurst at Hutchinson
Salina Central at St. Thomas Aquinas
Salina South at Blue Valley
Belle Plaine at Garden Plain
Lyons at Sterling
Bennington at Marion
Cedar Vale-Dexter at South Haven
Central-Burden at Sedan
Centre at Lebo
Cunningham at Caldwell
Ell-Saline at Moundridge
Fairfield at Kinsley
Flinthills at Oxford
Goessel at Southern Cloud
Hoisington at Sunrise Christian
Hutch Central Christian at Stafford
Inman at Hutchinson Trinity
Madison at Hartford
NE-Arma at Eureka
Norwich at Argonia
Otis-Bison at Pratt SKyline
Peabody-Burns at Burlingame
Pretty Prairie vs. Baileyville at Solomon
Sacred Heart at Sedgwick
SE-Saline at Remington
South Barber at Attica
St. John’s Military at Canton-Galva
Tescott at Burrton
Udall at West Elk
Pittsburg Colgan 23, Anderson County 12
Volleyball
Garden Plain def. Cheney 20-25, 25-20, 27-25.
Cheney def. Great Bend 25-17, 25-18.
Rose Hill def. Cheney 25-20, 25-21.
Boys Soccer
Valley Center 2, Campus 1
|Valley Center 1
|1
|—
|2
|Campus 0
|1
|—
|1
|South
|2
|1
|—
|3
|North
|0
|0
|—
|0
West 0, Heights 0
|Heights
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Berean 6, St. John’s Military 0
|Berean
|1
|5
|—
|6
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|—
|0
Andover 1, Derby 0
|Derby
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Andover
|0
|1
|—
|1
Newton 2, Goddard 1
|Newton
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Goddard
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
.
Salina Central 8, Eisenhower 1
|S. Central
|3
|5
|—
|8
|Eisenhower
|1
|0
|—
|1
Buhler 5, Thomas More 0
|Thomas More
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Buhler
|3
|2
|—
|5
