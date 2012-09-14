Varsity Kansas

September 14, 2012 7:54 AM

Thursday's high school result scoreboard (Sept. 13)

Football

League Overall
Carroll 2-0 2-0
East 2-0 2-0
Northwest 1-0 1-1
Southeast 1-0 1-1
Heights 1-1 1-1
West 1-1 1-1
Kapaun 0-2 0-2
North 0-2 0-2
South 0-2 0-2
League Overall
Hutchinson 2-0 2-0
Derby 1-0 2-0
Maize 1-1 1-1
Salina Central 1-1 1-1
Salina South 1-1 1-1
Campus 0-1 0-2
Newton 0-2 0-2
League Overall
Maize South 2-0 2-0
Goddard 1-0 2-0
Andover Central 1-0 1-1
Arkansas City 1-1 1-1
Andover 0-1 1-1
Eisenhower 0-1 1-1
Valley Center 0-2 0-2
League Overall
Buhler 1-0 2-0
McPherson 1-0 1-1
Mulvane 0-0 2-0
Winfield 0-0 2-0
El Dorado 0-1 0-2
Rose Hill 0-1 0-2
League Overall
Circle 1-0 1-1
Collegiate 1-0 1-1
Clearwater 0-0 1-1
Wellington 0-0 0-2
Andale 0-1 0-2
Augusta 0-1 0-2
League Overall
Cheney 2-0 2-0
Garden Plain 2-0 2-0
Trinity Academy 2-0 2-0
Conway Springs 1-0 2-0
Bluestem 1-1 1-1
Independent 1-1 1-1
Douglass 0-1 1-1
Belle Plaine 0-2 0-2
Chaparral 0-2 0-2
Medicine Lodge 0-2 0-2
League Overall
Hillsboro 2-0 2-0
Halstead 1-0 2-0
Smoky Valley 1-0 2-0
Lyons 0-2 0-2
Sterling 0-2 0-2
League Overall
Nickerson 2-0 2-0
Pratt 1-1 1-1
Kingman 0-0 1-1
Haven 0-1 1-1
Hesston 0-1 0-2

East at Northwest

Heights at Dodge City

South at Carroll

Andover at Eisenhower

Augusta at Wellington

El Dorado at Winfield

Goddard at Andover Central

KC (Mo.) Center at Arkansas City

Mulvane at Buhler

KC (Mo.) Rockhurst at Hutchinson

Salina Central at St. Thomas Aquinas

Salina South at Blue Valley

Belle Plaine at Garden Plain

Lyons at Sterling

Bennington at Marion

Cedar Vale-Dexter at South Haven

Central-Burden at Sedan

Centre at Lebo

Cunningham at Caldwell

Ell-Saline at Moundridge

Fairfield at Kinsley

Flinthills at Oxford

Goessel at Southern Cloud

Hoisington at Sunrise Christian

Hutch Central Christian at Stafford

Inman at Hutchinson Trinity

Madison at Hartford

NE-Arma at Eureka

Norwich at Argonia

Otis-Bison at Pratt SKyline

Peabody-Burns at Burlingame

Pretty Prairie vs. Baileyville at Solomon

Sacred Heart at Sedgwick

SE-Saline at Remington

South Barber at Attica

St. John’s Military at Canton-Galva

Tescott at Burrton

Udall at West Elk

Pittsburg Colgan 23, Anderson County 12

Volleyball

Garden Plain def. Cheney 20-25, 25-20, 27-25.

Cheney def. Great Bend 25-17, 25-18.

Rose Hill def. Cheney 25-20, 25-21.

Boys Soccer

Valley Center 2, Campus 1

Valley Center 1 1 2
Campus 0 1 1
South 2 1 3
North 0 0 0

West 0, Heights 0

Heights 0 0 0 0 0
West 0 0 0 0 0

Berean 6, St. John’s Military 0

Berean 1 5 6
St. John’s 0 0 0

Andover 1, Derby 0

Derby 0 0 0
Andover 0 1 1

Newton 2, Goddard 1

Newton 0 1 1 2
Goddard 1 0 0 1

Salina Central 8, Eisenhower 1

S. Central 3 5 8
Eisenhower 1 0 1

Buhler 5, Thomas More 0

Thomas More 0 0 0
Buhler 3 2 5

