Kapaun’s offense erupts in first football win

Kapaun football coach Dan Adelhardt was a happy guy Thursday night.

It wasn’t just because his team got its first win of the season — a 61-0 tromping of North at Carpenter Stadium — but because Nick Heiland finally got to reap the fruits of his labor.

“He has been the workhorse for us,” Adelhardt said. “It was good to see him get rewarded for that.”

Heiland led a dominant Crusader rushing attack with 168 yards on 17 carries and found the end zone twice for his first scores of the season.

“It was definitely a good feeling,” Heiland said. “We have been working hard on the little things that have been killing us in the past and obviously it showed.”

Kapaun (1-2) entered the contest having been held scoreless its previous six quarters, but quickly put those troubles in the past.

It took the Crusadersfour plays to march 73 yards for a score on their first drive, a 46-yard touchdown run by junior Devin Dempsey.

The second possession also ended in the end zone after sophomore quarterback Coen Rasmussen broke free for a 26-yard touchdown run.

Rasmussen struck again early in the second quarter, shrugging off tacklers for a 40-yard touchdown run to give the Crusaders a 26-0 lead.

North (0-3) had no answer for the Kapaun ground attack. Heiland added his second touchdown of the half via a 30-yard rush before Austin Dougherty added his own 5-yard score less than a minute later to give Kapaun a 41-0 halftime lead.

The win erases memories of Kapaun’s 0-2 start, most of which Adelhardt will credit to his own team’s mistakes.

“Those first two weeks were frustrating,” Adelhardt said. “Southeast did some good things against us, Northwest did some good things, but Kapaun did some bad things. We just shot ourselves in the foot.”

Thursday was a different story.

“This group has yet to jell. I hope we are getting close to that mentality where we can count on each other thick and thin,” Adelhardt said. “We needed a win like this.”

Kapaun (1-2) 19 22 14 6 — 61 North (0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0

K—Dempsey 46 run (kick failed)

K—Rasmussen 26 run (conversion failed)

K—Heiland 1 rush (Bombardier kick)

K—Rasmussen 40 rush (Bombardier kick)

K—Safety, Williams tackled in end zone

K—Heiland 30 rush (Bombardier kick)

K—Dougherty 1 rush (kick failed)

K—Rott 4 interception (Bombardier kick)

K—McGrath fumble recovery in end zone (Hickerson kick)

K—Monty 53 rush (no attempt)