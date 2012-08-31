Varsity Kansas

August 31, 2012 5:00 AM

Thursday's high school result scoreboard (Aug. 30)

HIgh Schools

Boys Soccer

Dodge City 3, South 1

Dodge City 1 2 3
South 1 0 1

Rose Hill 6, Ark City 0

Rose Hill 4 2 6
Ark City 0 0 0

Eisenhower 3, S. South 2

Salina South 1 1 2
Eisenhower 1 2 3

Berean 1, Independent 0

Independent 0 0 0
Berean 0 1 1

W. Homeschool 5, Sunrise 1

Homeschool 2 3 5
Sunrise 1 0 1

Northwest 4, Emporia 0

Northwest 1 3 4
Emporia 0 0 0

Goddard 1, Southeast 0

Southeast 0 0 0
Goddard 0 1 1

Andover 1, Hutchinson 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0
Andover 0 1 1

Maize South 6, Campus 2

Campus 2 0 2
Maize South 5 1 6

Maize 2, Andover Central 0

And. Central 0 0 0
Maize 1 1 2

Volleyball

Hillsboro def. SE-Saline 21-25, 25-18, 25-14. Moundridge def. Marion 25-19, 25-11. Hillsboro def. Moundridge 25-8, 25-19. SE-Saline def. Marion 25-16, 25-20. Hillsboro def. Marion 25-16, 25-15. Moundridge def. SE-Saline 23-25, 25-13, 25-20.

Boys Tennis

. Nickerson Invitational

.

