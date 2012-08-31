Thursday's high school result scoreboard (Aug. 30)

HIgh Schools
Boys Soccer
Dodge City 3, South 1
|Dodge City
|1
|2
|—
|3
|South
|1
|0
|—
|1
Rose Hill 6, Ark City 0
|Rose Hill
|4
|2
|—
|6
|Ark City
|0
|0
|—
|0
Eisenhower 3, S. South 2
|Salina South
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Eisenhower
|1
|2
|—
|3
Berean 1, Independent 0
|Independent
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Berean
|0
|1
|—
|1
W. Homeschool 5, Sunrise 1
|Homeschool
|2
|3
|—
|5
|Sunrise
|1
|0
|—
|1
Northwest 4, Emporia 0
|Northwest
|1
|3
|—
|4
|Emporia
|0
|0
|—
|0
Goddard 1, Southeast 0
|Southeast
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Goddard
|0
|1
|—
|1
Andover 1, Hutchinson 0
|Hutchinson
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Andover
|0
|1
|—
|1
Maize South 6, Campus 2
|Campus
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Maize South
|5
|1
|—
|6
Maize 2, Andover Central 0
|And. Central
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Maize
|1
|1
|—
|2
Volleyball
Hillsboro def. SE-Saline 21-25, 25-18, 25-14. Moundridge def. Marion 25-19, 25-11. Hillsboro def. Moundridge 25-8, 25-19. SE-Saline def. Marion 25-16, 25-20. Hillsboro def. Marion 25-16, 25-15. Moundridge def. SE-Saline 23-25, 25-13, 25-20.
Boys Tennis
. Nickerson Invitational
.
Comments