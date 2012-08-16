A look at El Dorado football

At a glance
Coach: Dustin Dooley, second season, 1-8
Last season: 1-8
Last five seasons: 8-37
Projected playoff team? No
Top skill players
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
|Travis House
|6-1
|190
|QB
|Jr.
|Tyson Jones
|5-10
|170
|RB
|Sr.
|Trevor Crain
|6-2
|200
|WR-FS
|Sr.
|Seth Head
|5-10
|185
|FB-LB
|Jr.
Top linemen
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
|Manny Martinez
|5-10
|225
|OT-DT
|Sr.
|Zack Ruff
|6-0
|190
|DE
|So.
|Marcus Walker
|6-2
|215
|G-DE
|Sr.
|Matt Harvey
|5-10
|160
|LB
|Jr.
2011 results
Mulvane L,60-20
at Maize South L,7-0
Buhler L,60-7
at Baldwin L,41-14
Andover Central L,45-14
Winfield L,28-20
Circle L,41-23
at Augusta W,33-28
at Rose Hill L,46-6
2012 schedule
Aug. 31 at McPherson
Sept. 7 Clearwater
Sept. 14 at Winfield
Sept. 21 Mulvane
Sept. 28 at Buhler
Oct. 5 Rose Hill
Oct. 12 Maize South
Oct. 19 at Circle
Oct. 25 at Hesston
TREVOR CRAIN ON HIS TEAM
“Everybody’s returning, we’ve got a lot of experience, and we’ve become closer – like a family. Everybody gets along, and we have better attitudes.”
