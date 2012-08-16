A look at El Dorado football

At a glance

Coach: Dustin Dooley, second season, 1-8

Last season: 1-8

Last five seasons: 8-37

Projected playoff team? No

Top skill players

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr Travis House 6-1 190 QB Jr. Tyson Jones 5-10 170 RB Sr. Trevor Crain 6-2 200 WR-FS Sr. Seth Head 5-10 185 FB-LB Jr.

Top linemen

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr Manny Martinez 5-10 225 OT-DT Sr. Zack Ruff 6-0 190 DE So. Marcus Walker 6-2 215 G-DE Sr. Matt Harvey 5-10 160 LB Jr.

2011 results

Mulvane L,60-20

at Maize South L,7-0

Buhler L,60-7

at Baldwin L,41-14

Andover Central L,45-14

Winfield L,28-20

Circle L,41-23

at Augusta W,33-28

at Rose Hill L,46-6

2012 schedule

Aug. 31 at McPherson

Sept. 7 Clearwater

Sept. 14 at Winfield

Sept. 21 Mulvane

Sept. 28 at Buhler

Oct. 5 Rose Hill

Oct. 12 Maize South

Oct. 19 at Circle

Oct. 25 at Hesston

TREVOR CRAIN ON HIS TEAM

“Everybody’s returning, we’ve got a lot of experience, and we’ve become closer – like a family. Everybody gets along, and we have better attitudes.”