A look at Collegiate football

At a glance

Coach: Mike Gehrer, first season

Last season: 8-3, lost in second round of Class 3A playoffs

Last five seasons: 45-11

Projected 2012 playoff team? Yes

Top skill players

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr Markus Phox 6-0 185 WR-S Sr. Spenser Schooler 6-2 170 WR-CB Sr. Isaiah Franklin 5-8 175 RB-CB Sr. Landon Root 6-3 205 QB-S Jr.

Top linemen

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr Hunter Cusick 5-8 160 OG-DT Sr. Brandon Lee 6-3 260- OT-DT Sr. Mitch Copeland 6-2 260 OT-DT Jr. David Scheffer 6-2 275 C-DT Jr.

2011 results

at Clearwater L,23-7

Rose Hill L,34-12

at Wellington W,35-7

Andale W,41-0

at Circle W,41-7

Maize South W,44-14

at Belle Plaine W,62-14

Independent W,63-0

at Douglass W,48-12

2012 schedule

Aug. 31 at Andale

Sept. 7 Buhler

Sept. 14 at Circle

Sept. 21 Wellington

Sept. 28 at Clearwater

Oct. 5 Maize South

Oct. 12 Trinity (at Circle)

Oct. 19 Rose Hill

Oct. 25 Augusta

SPENSER SCHOOLER ON HIS TEAM