A look at Clearwater football

At a glance
Coach: Dirk Ankerholz, fourth season, 16-13
Last season: 8-2, lost in first round of 4A playoffs
Last five seasons: 26-24
Projected 2012 playoff team? No
Top skill players
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
|Dakota Vaughn
|5-8
|200
|FB-DT
|Sr.
|Johnny Becker
|6-0
|185
|HB-CB
|Jr.
|Trynt Dunnegan
|6-0
|200
|OLB
|Sr.
|Chad Reibenspies
|6-2
|175
|FS
|Sr.
Top linemen
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
|Colin Frickey
|6-2
|215
|TE-DE
|Sr.
|Alex Smith
|5-11
|190
|C
|Jr.
|Joe Cordell
|5-10
|230
|G
|Jr.
|Brett Lukert
|6-1
|180
|DE
|Sr.
2011 results
Collegiate W, 23-7
at Augusta W,28-7
at Circle W,12-9 (OT)
Maize South W,35-27
at Andale W,36-31
at Council Grove W,41-0
Winfield W,20-12
at Mulvane L,49-7
Wellington W,34-14
2012 schedule
Aug. 31 at Eisenhower
Sept. 7 at El Dorado
Sept. 14 Andale
Sept. 21 at Augusta
Sept. 28 Collegiate
Oct. 5 Circle
Oct. 12 at Wellington
Oct. 19 Winfield
Oct. 25 Mulvane
COLIN FRICKEY ON HIS TEAM
