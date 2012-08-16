Trynt Dunnegan. Clearwater. (Aug. 12, 2012)
Varsity Kansas

August 16, 2012 12:00 AM

A look at Clearwater football

At a glance

Coach: Dirk Ankerholz, fourth season, 16-13

Last season: 8-2, lost in first round of 4A playoffs

Last five seasons: 26-24

Projected 2012 playoff team? No

Top skill players

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr
Dakota Vaughn 5-8 200 FB-DT Sr.
Johnny Becker 6-0 185 HB-CB Jr.
Trynt Dunnegan 6-0 200 OLB Sr.
Chad Reibenspies 6-2 175 FS Sr.

Top linemen

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr
Colin Frickey 6-2 215 TE-DE Sr.
Alex Smith 5-11 190 C Jr.
Joe Cordell 5-10 230 G Jr.
Brett Lukert 6-1 180 DE Sr.

2011 results

Collegiate W, 23-7

at Augusta W,28-7

at Circle W,12-9 (OT)

Maize South W,35-27

at Andale W,36-31

at Council Grove W,41-0

Winfield W,20-12

at Mulvane L,49-7

Wellington W,34-14

2012 schedule

Aug. 31 at Eisenhower

Sept. 7 at El Dorado

Sept. 14 Andale

Sept. 21 at Augusta

Sept. 28 Collegiate

Oct. 5 Circle

Oct. 12 at Wellington

Oct. 19 Winfield

Oct. 25 Mulvane

COLIN FRICKEY ON HIS TEAM

