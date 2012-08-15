Chandler Ayer. Derby. (Aug. 12, 2012)
August 15, 2012 5:00 AM

A look at Derby football

At a glance

Coach: Brandon Clark, seventh season, 37-28

Last season: 8-4, lost in semifinals of 6A playoffs

Last five seasons: 36-20

Projected 2012 playoff team? Yes

Top skill players

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr
Tyler West 6-1 210 RB Jr.
Chandler Shantz 6-4 215 QB Sr.
Travis Young 6-1 195 DB Jr.
Kellen Sims 5-11 185 WR Sr.

Top linemen

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr
DeAndre Goolsby 6-5 225 TE Jr.
Cole Hansen 6-3 265 OL Jr.
Tanner Anderson 6-4 235 OL Jr.
Quentin Cox 5-10 240 OL Jr.

2011 results

at Salina Central L,30-27

at Hutchinson L,34-13

Maize W,35-14

Campus W,41-6

at Andover W,42-0

at Salina South W,42-14

Southeast W,41-26

East W,57-13

Heights L,49-35

2012 schedule

Aug. 30 at Salina South

Sept. 7 Andover Central

Sept. 14 at Maize

Sept. 21 Salina Central

Sept. 28 Campus

Oct. 5 at Hutchinson

Oct. 11 Southeast (at Carpenter)

Oct. 19 East

Oct. 26 at Heights

KELLEN SIMS ON HIS TEAM

