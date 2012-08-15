A look at Derby football

At a glance
Coach: Brandon Clark, seventh season, 37-28
Last season: 8-4, lost in semifinals of 6A playoffs
Last five seasons: 36-20
Projected 2012 playoff team? Yes
Top skill players
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
|Tyler West
|6-1
|210
|RB
|Jr.
|Chandler Shantz
|6-4
|215
|QB
|Sr.
|Travis Young
|6-1
|195
|DB
|Jr.
|Kellen Sims
|5-11
|185
|WR
|Sr.
Top linemen
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
|DeAndre Goolsby
|6-5
|225
|TE
|Jr.
|Cole Hansen
|6-3
|265
|OL
|Jr.
|Tanner Anderson
|6-4
|235
|OL
|Jr.
|Quentin Cox
|5-10
|240
|OL
|Jr.
2011 results
at Salina Central L,30-27
at Hutchinson L,34-13
Maize W,35-14
Campus W,41-6
at Andover W,42-0
at Salina South W,42-14
Southeast W,41-26
East W,57-13
Heights L,49-35
2012 schedule
Aug. 30 at Salina South
Sept. 7 Andover Central
Sept. 14 at Maize
Sept. 21 Salina Central
Sept. 28 Campus
Oct. 5 at Hutchinson
Oct. 11 Southeast (at Carpenter)
Oct. 19 East
Oct. 26 at Heights
KELLEN SIMS ON HIS TEAM
