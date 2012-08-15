A look at Northwest football

At a glance

Coach: Steve Martin, first season

Last season: 7-3, lost in first round of 6A playoffs

Last five seasons: 32-18

Projected 2012 playoff team? Yes

Top skill players

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr Chris Hughes 6-3 190 WR-QB Sr. Deron Thompson 5-9 175 RB Jr. Dakota Dilsaver 5-9 155 DB Sr. Erin Gaither 6-0 190 WR-QB Jr.

Top linemen

Player Ht. Wt. Pos Yr Kyle Lee 6-0 260 OL Sr. Alex Lee 6-0 260 OL Sr. Bryce Morgan 6-0 230 OL Sr. Isaiah Wattree 5-11 240 OL Sr.

2011 results

Kapaun W,28-6

at Dodge City W,14-7

East W,34-6

Carroll L,31-7

at Heights L,41-21

Southeast W,35-14

Campus W,40-10

North W,55-0

South W,63-16

2012 schedule

Aug. 31 Kapaun (at WSU)

Sept. 7 Dodge City

Sept. 14 East

Sept. 20 Southeast (at Carpenter)

Sept. 28 Carroll

Oct. 5 at Heights

Oct. 12 at Campus

Oct. 19 North

Oct. 25 at South

ALEX LEE ON HIS TEAM

What Northwest does well: “Our speed, definitely that’s our strength. We don’t have the 6-3, 6-5 players that a lot of teams will have, so we have to outmaneuver them with our speed. Speed kills, especially on our defense. Dakota Dilsaver is a returning starter, and … he’s getting them tougher.”

What has to improve: “There’s always room to condition because right when you get into that playoff time, everybody’s beat up. You just have to keep moving forward. You just have to want it.”