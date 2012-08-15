A look at Northwest football

At a glance
Coach: Steve Martin, first season
Last season: 7-3, lost in first round of 6A playoffs
Last five seasons: 32-18
Projected 2012 playoff team? Yes
Top skill players
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
|Chris Hughes
|6-3
|190
|WR-QB
|Sr.
|Deron Thompson
|5-9
|175
|RB
|Jr.
|Dakota Dilsaver
|5-9
|155
|DB
|Sr.
|Erin Gaither
|6-0
|190
|WR-QB
|Jr.
Top linemen
|Player
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos
|Yr
|Kyle Lee
|6-0
|260
|OL
|Sr.
|Alex Lee
|6-0
|260
|OL
|Sr.
|Bryce Morgan
|6-0
|230
|OL
|Sr.
|Isaiah Wattree
|5-11
|240
|OL
|Sr.
2011 results
Kapaun W,28-6
at Dodge City W,14-7
East W,34-6
Carroll L,31-7
at Heights L,41-21
Southeast W,35-14
Campus W,40-10
North W,55-0
South W,63-16
2012 schedule
Aug. 31 Kapaun (at WSU)
Sept. 7 Dodge City
Sept. 14 East
Sept. 20 Southeast (at Carpenter)
Sept. 28 Carroll
Oct. 5 at Heights
Oct. 12 at Campus
Oct. 19 North
Oct. 25 at South
ALEX LEE ON HIS TEAM
What Northwest does well: “Our speed, definitely that’s our strength. We don’t have the 6-3, 6-5 players that a lot of teams will have, so we have to outmaneuver them with our speed. Speed kills, especially on our defense. Dakota Dilsaver is a returning starter, and … he’s getting them tougher.”
What has to improve: “There’s always room to condition because right when you get into that playoff time, everybody’s beat up. You just have to keep moving forward. You just have to want it.”
