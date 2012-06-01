Heights senior Perry Ellis is announced at the McDonald's All-American game in Chicago's United Center. (March 28, 2012)
Heights senior Perry Ellis is announced at the McDonald's All-American game in Chicago's United Center. (March 28, 2012) The Wichita Eagle
Heights senior Perry Ellis is announced at the McDonald's All-American game in Chicago's United Center. (March 28, 2012) The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Kansas

June 01, 2012 5:00 AM

Heights’ Ellis named national boys basketball player of the year

By Joanna Chadwick - The Wichita Eagle

Perry Ellis’ list of honors reached a new level — the nation’s best.

Ellis, who graduated from Heights last month and has signed with Kansas, was named senior boys basketball player of the year by the National High School Coaches Association.

Ellis was a McDonald’s All-America selection and played in the game in March in Chicago. He also was a four-time Wichita Eagle All-State player, four-time Kansas Gatorade player of the year and led Heights to four straight Class 6A titles.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward, dominated opponents through his career. He used his strength down low and an ability to score from inside the lane or on the perimeter to average 25.8 points and 9.4 rebounds as a senior and set a City League scoring record with 2,231 career points. He passed Kapaun Mount Carmel’s Greg Dreiling, who had held the record for 31 years.

He’ll have a chance to play for Kansas as early as August, when the Jayhawks travel to Switzerland and France for four exhibition games.

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor 0:59

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor
JD Martinez reacts to being traded from Detroit Tigers to Arizona Diamondbacks 0:17

JD Martinez reacts to being traded from Detroit Tigers to Arizona Diamondbacks
Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

View More Video