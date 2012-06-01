Heights’ Ellis named national boys basketball player of the year

Perry Ellis’ list of honors reached a new level — the nation’s best.

Ellis, who graduated from Heights last month and has signed with Kansas, was named senior boys basketball player of the year by the National High School Coaches Association.

Ellis was a McDonald’s All-America selection and played in the game in March in Chicago. He also was a four-time Wichita Eagle All-State player, four-time Kansas Gatorade player of the year and led Heights to four straight Class 6A titles.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward, dominated opponents through his career. He used his strength down low and an ability to score from inside the lane or on the perimeter to average 25.8 points and 9.4 rebounds as a senior and set a City League scoring record with 2,231 career points. He passed Kapaun Mount Carmel’s Greg Dreiling, who had held the record for 31 years.

He’ll have a chance to play for Kansas as early as August, when the Jayhawks travel to Switzerland and France for four exhibition games.