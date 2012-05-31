2012 All-Metro softball team

The Selection Process

This is the eighth year for All-Metro teams selected by The Eagle, recognizing the best high school athletes in team sports throughout Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties. Nomination ballots were sent to softball coaches at high schools in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.

Coaches were asked to return the ballots with nominations of the best players within those counties that they saw this season, including their own players.

The team was selected by Joanna Chadwick after tabulating nominations, her own evaluation of the players and additional input from coaches and other media members.

Kaci Copeland

Copeland helped lead Northwest to a 19-4 record and the Class 6A tournament. She moved from hitting in the nine-hole as a sophomore to batting second. She made the move pay off, hitting .617, including a 6-for-7 showing against Maize to end the regular season. Copeland had just one error in center field and used her speed to track down anything hit her way.

Sydnee Eck

Eck, a three-time selection, continued her dominance as she led Andale-Garden Plain to its third straight title, the last two in Class 4A. She struck out 21 in a win over Buhler during the regular season, allowing only one batter to reach base. Eck had a 0.41 ERA, struck out 203, walked 10 and had eight shutouts. She also had a .474 batting average, 38 RBis and had 14 home runs en route to a 1.184 slugging percentage.

Emily Griggs

Griggs, who moved from second base to center field, hit .507 and had a .563 on-base percentage. She had 40 runs, 24 RBIs, seven doubles and two triples. She struck out twice and didn’t have a fielding error. She has an accurate and strong arm, and threw out two at home.

Jessi Haffner

Haffner helped lead Carroll to its second straight Class 5A title, getting a run-rule shutout in the first round of the 5A tournament and then throwing five scoreless innings in the title game. She went 13-1 with a 1.74 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 68 innings. She also hit .535 with a .930 slugging percentage.

Kelsey Harlow

Harlow helped lead Andale-Garden Plain to its third straight state title, including the last two in 4A. She was a steady presence at first base who could scoop up the tough throws. She moved to batting cleanup and excelled, hitting 37 RBIs with four home runs and a .541 batting average.

Taylor Hatfield

Hatfield, a two-time selection, led Mulvane to the Class 4A tournament and an 18-6 record. She’s a sure-handed third baseman with quick reflexes and an accurate and strong arm. She hit .387 and scored 31 runs with 19 RBIs and nine stolen bases.

Hunter Hogan

Hogan hit .476 and had two home runs in the Eagles’ Class 5A semifinal game, helping to lead Carroll to its second straight 5A title. She had a .902 slugging percentage, scored 36 runs, had 11 doubles and 20 RBIs. She reads the ball well in the outfield and also has speed to get to any hits. She had a team-high 18 stolen bases.

Kate James

James, a two-time All-Metro selection, hit .462 as she helped lead Maize to a 22-2 record and the 6A semifinals. James, who had a 1.025 slugging percentage, had 46 RBIs, 29 runs, nine doubles and 12 home runs. She was a leader at catcher and was vocal about directing her team on defense.

Jody Larson

Larson, also a two-time All-Metro volleyball selection, had a .435 batting average with 33 RBIs as she helped Maize South to a 17-3 record. Larson, who had one error at shortstop, also was a pitcher. She had a 9-2 record and a 1.42 ERA with 62 strikeouts and one save.

Kennedy Long

Long is the rare player who can succeed at any position. While mainly a second baseman, she was at shortstop last season and played third base and in the outfield this season. She helped lead Derby to an 18-5 record and a Class 6A tourney berth. She hit .479 and had 25 stolen bases. The Panthers’ leadoff hitter, she was a threat to bunt or hit home runs.

Megan Sorlie

Sorlie is a two-time All-Metro selection, who has signed to play at Notre Dame. She hit .667 with a .985 slugging percentage. She also had 23 RBIs and nine doubles, three triples and two homers. She added 12 stolen bases. She played a key role in the Jaguars winning 9 of 10 late in the season.

Kelsey Stewart

Stewart, who transferred from Arkansas City for her senior season, has signed to play at Florida. She had a .649 batting average, 52 runs, 65 RBIs, eight doubles, five triples and 12 home runs. She had no strikeouts, 15 walks and 17 stolen bases. She had nine errors at short, but was quick to fill the gap and has a strong, accurate arm.

Kayla Valentine

Valentine entered the Class 5A tournament with a 16-3 record, 128 strikeouts and just eight walks. She helped lead Eisenhower to a fourth-place finish in 5A, striking out 17 and walking two in three games. Coach Charlie Nally most appreciated that Valentine, the AV-CTL Division II MVP, was highly competitive with an intense presence on the mound.

Angie Dal Pozzo

Dal Pozzo led Carroll to its second straight Class 5A title and a 23-2 record. In her third season, Dal Pozzo, who played at Kentucky, is 66-9, including a second-place finish in 2010. The Eagles have won two straight City League titles.