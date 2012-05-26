2-1A baseball: Medicine Lodge beats Sedan for championship

Medicine Lodge’s appearance at the Class 2-1A baseball tournament Friday and Saturday could be summed up in one word: upsets. The Indians began the tournament as the sixth seed and beat Little River (third seed) and St. Paul (second) to reach the championship game.

When Medicine Lodge faced Sedan — top seed and defending champion — for the championship, its streak of upsets did not end, defeating the Blue Devils 11-2.

“We play a lot of big 3A and 4A teams throughout the year, we just know our competition that we play has really reflected on the way that we’ve played in the state tournament, it really prepared us,” Medicine Lodge coach Chuck Dirks said.

The first inning began with Medicine Lodge’s Scott Beecher striking out, but a passed ball on the final strike led to Beecher advancing to first base. A passed ball and a sacrifice fly scored two runs.

With the bases loaded, another sacrifice brought in a run for Medicine Lodge to give it a 3-0 lead – the smallest lead the Indians had throughout the game.

The offense didn’t stop for Medicine Lodge, scoring runs in four of the remaining six innings.

“That’s always been a strength for us. All nine of them are able to hit the ball,” Dirks said. “They’re all patient hitters, they know what they want and they hit just what they want to hit.”

Sedan scored its runs in the fifth inning. Shon Pinard singled to center field, followed by a Medicine Lodge error, putting two runners on base. Trae Smith singled to center field to bring in one run, and a passed ball scored another.

“I knew they were the team to beat, that’s how it worked out this year,” Sedan coach Rick Chrisman said. “We were the top seed, and it got us to the final, but I’ve got to give them all the credit.”

Medicine Lodge pitcher Zachary Larkin pitched five innings, finishing with 11 strikeouts on four walks and one hit batter. Relief pitcher Bryan Hellman closed the game.

“(Larkin) pitched seven innings last night, and he came in today and said he wanted the ball, so we gave it to him,” Dirks said.

Sedan started Pinard on the mound, but three runs on two Medicine Lodge hits brought Zane Mills in from the second inning to the fifth. Austin Filtingberger pitched 1 2/3 innings, and Michael Cunningham closed for Sedan.

“We’ve only got two (pitchers), so they threw until they couldn’t throw anymore,” Chrisman said. “We don’t have the luxury of having three or four pitchers, we only have two.”

M. Lodge 11, Sedan 2

M. Lodge 301 202 3 — 11 11 2 Sedan 000 020 0 — 2 4 3

W—Larkin. L—Pinard.

St. Paul 8, Valley Falls 3

V. Falls 100 010 1 — 3 7 6 St. Paul 220 400 x — 8 10 0

W—Norris. L—Burns.

Sedan 14, Valley Falls 11

V. Falls 410 150 0 — 11 8 0 Sedan 162 203 x — 14 14 5

W—Filtingberger. L—Cook. HR—Sedan, Filtingberger.

M. Lodge 12, St. Paul 1

M. Lodge 340 23 — 12 9 0 St. Paul 110 00 — 1 6 4

W—Hellman. L—O’Brien.x