Boys track: Southeast’s Calloway has a day to remember

The attention Southeast senior Steven Calloway draws is initially because of his hair. He’s got a high fade, in a Kid ’n’ Play style. He’s added a dash of bleached blonde across the front middle, drawing even more looks.

Calloway, who has a quiet demeanor and soft voice, brought more attention to himself by winning the 200 and 400 meters in Class 6A and was part of the winning 400 relay and 1600 relay teams at Cessna Stadium during Saturday’s final day of the state track and field meet.

“It’s outstanding,” Southeast coach Mark Lamb said of Calloway’s wins. “… He’s done everything we asked him to do, and he’s worked hard.”

Calloway wasn’t the only City League sprinter drawing attention to himself. The City League dominated the Class 6A sprints.

Behind Calloway’s winning 200 of 22.15, Heights senior Skylarr Gatson finished second in 22.18. South’s Davonte Harris (22.75) was third, Northwest’s Zach Franklin (22.76) sixth.

And behind Calloway’s winning time in the 400 (48.26), teammate Bradan Smith (49.10) finished fourth.

Behind Calloway’s anchor leg of the 400 relay win (42.74), Heights (42.78) was second, Northwest (43.11) fourth.

In the 100 meters, six of the top eight were from the City League. Gatson won the 100 in 10.67, while Harris (10.83) was third, Franklin fourth (10.85), Northwest’s Deron Thompson (10.91) fifth, East’s Calil Burnett (10.92) sixth and Heights’ Aaron Johnson (10.93) eighth.

The race was so close that when they got to the podium for medals and a picture, they needed clarification on who had finished where so they would know where to stand.

“There’s been some really good years (from the City League), but probably not this strong,” Lamb said. “It’s impressive. It was a strong year. Those don’t come by very often – and I’ve been around a long time.”

He laughed.

The last time the 100 champ came from the City League was in 2004, when Heights’ Mikey Moore won. But this years’ sprinters were confident such domination could happen.

It’s why they sat around at meets throughout the season, discussing what they were going to do at state.

“We said it don’t matter who’s first, City League better be (the) top five,” Calloway recalled the sprinters saying.

They got close. As the sprinters came out of their blocks in the 100, the domination of the City League schools represented across their chests was eye-catching.

“I knew it would be a City race,” Gatson said. “I’m proud I could bring it home for us.”

Gatson had struggled through the course of the season, failing to get below 11.2 when he had gone 10.56 last season. He was allowing issues outside of track to derail his focus, and his line of site on a title wavered.

“He came on at El Dorado,” Heights coach Steve Crosley said of a meet midway through the season. “That was the meet w here we loaded him up in four events. He had some success, and that’s what he needed. He needed success, and things went from there.”

Northwest’s duo of Franklin and Thompson had outstanding seasons. While Thompson has battled a hip flexor injury, Franklin’s times late in the season were worthy of a state title.

“We really thought we could possibly go 1-2 (in the 100),” Northwest coach Ron Russell said. “But I’m not unhappy at all. They’re competitive kids, great to be around.”

The sprinters agreed on that. Gatson noted how this group, despite being at different schools, pushed each other, never bickering.

Calloway called this group humble and hard working guys who aren’t arrogant.

Um, these are sprinters, right?

“We’re confident,” Franklin said with a smile. “We’re not cocky.”

And while they got along through the season, through the competitions, they made each other better with their intense races.

South’s Harris is one who benefited. He’s had a good year, but his finishing third in the 100 is a tribute to a strong, improved finish to his season.

“I get to run with all those guys all through the years, so I know exactly where I needed to be and I know exactly where they are and I know where I need to compete and need to push at the end,” Harris said.

The best thing for Harris?

“It’s a really good group of guys and the best thing is we get to run against each other all throughout the year,” Harris said.

“And at state, we still get to run against each other.”