4A baseball: St. James routs Concordia; Mulvane takes fourth

The numbers don’t quite do St. James Academy justice. On the way to a second straight Class 4A baseball title it was the Thunder and then it was everybody else, up to and including Saturday’s 17-0 run-rule win over Concordia in a championship game that lasted three innings.

“Our pitching has been great all year, but our bats really came alive the last two weeks or so,” St. James coach Brian Bucklin said. “I’m as surprised as anybody that we were able to win like we did.”

St. James outscored its three opponents 36-2 and was never more dominating than in the championship, when the Thunder ran Wichita State signee Garrett Brummett in one inning as Brummett gave up four hits and four runs.

“We haven’t had these kind of spreads where we’re winning by this much until we got (to Salina),” Bucklin said. “It was a pleasant surprise to see us start hitting the ball like we did.

Third baseman Alex King led the Thunder in the championship, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. King’s first inning RBI double started the scoring. Christian Bednar picked up the win for the Thunder.

St. James, which opened in 2005, finished the season 19-6.

Myears didn’t want to blame the pitching or the hitting or the defense – nothing worked.

More than that, however, Myears refused to take anything away from the two teams that routed the Wildcats (21-5).

“Sometimes they scorched it, sometimes they dinked it, but no matter what the other team was hitting the ball,” Myears said. “We had struggles at the plate, too, but once the other team gets on a roll hitting the ball it’s contagious.”

Against St. James, Mulvane fell behind 10-0 before avoiding a run-rule defeat with two runs in the fifth inning. Alex Evans led the Wildcats at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a home run.

Playing Ottawa for third place, the Cyclones exploded for eight runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to end the game early. Ottawa dotted the Wildcats for 23 hits spread out over four different Mulvane pitchers.

Ottawa shortstop Taylor Grant led the charge, going 3 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs. Third baseman Conor Goedert hit his second home run of the state tournament.

St. James 17, Concordia 0

St. James 458 — 17 12 0 Concordia 000 — 0 5 4

W — Bednar. L — Brummett.

Ottawa 24, Mulvane 9

Ottawa 041 388 — 24 23 2 Mulvane 020 232 — 9 12 2

W — Roth. L — Evans.

St. James 10, Mulvane 2

St. James 133 030 0 — 10 14 1 Mulvane 000 020 0 — 2 3 2

W — Reyes. L — Duncan.

Concordia 10, Ottawa 5

Ottawa 120 101 0 — 5 7 0 Concordia 031 042 X — 10 11 2

W — Gieber. L — Farrell.