3A softball: Hillsboro wins title in wacky 13th

In the 13th inning, asking a player to bunt with one out and a runner on first wasn’t Stephanie Sinclair’s idea of the game-winning play in Saturday’s Class 3A softball final.

Hillsboro’s coach was trying to get speedy Stephanie Sanders to second base, but she made it to third when Allie Weber’s bunt drew in both Rock Creek corner infielders, enabling Sanders to get to third.

She scored when a high throw got past the covering left fielder and gave Hillsboro a 3-2 victory.

Sanders’ awareness on the bases didn’t come as a surprise to Sinclair.

“She’s the kind of kid that watches for that opportunity,” Sinclair said. “We talk about that, if nobody is covering third, we need to try to get there. I know the left fielder was coming in on that, but she was a little bit late. I was very proud of Steph to see that and have the heads-up play to get there.”

Sanders says it was a practiced opportunity and once it presented itself, she was able to make the play.

“Honestly, when I round second I always look for my coach,” Sanders said. “When I looked I couldn’t even see her and then noticed how far away the third baseman was, and the left fielder was going to attempt to cover. I saw the chance and I went for it.”

The chance to make the play wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of Weber on the mound. The freshman pitched all 20 innings Saturday.

Considering Rock Creek had scored 21 runs in the two games leading up to the championship, the effort from Weber went a long way into preserving a championship.

“She’s a tough kid and just a freshman,” Sinclair said. “I guess I never lost any doubts in her. She was throwing hard and tried to keep them off balance by going on corners and mixing pitches. They had some really good hitters, so we had to be careful with what she’d throw.”

Weber says she began to tire a little bit toward the end, but the intensity of the game and trusting in her older teammates’ ability to make a play gave her the proper mindset.

“I was getting a little tired toward the end, but the adrenaline helped a lot,” Weber said. “It was hard to keep going, but I just knew all the seniors had been here before and they were going to help get us a win.”

The group of five seniors leaves Hillsboro with four state tournament appearances and Sanders says to cap it off with a championship is a definite highlight.

“This feels great,” Sanders said. “Us seniors have played together probably since we were 4 years old and to go out with a win like this is an incredible feeling.”

Hillsboro 3, Rock Creek 2 (13)

Rock Creek 000 010 100 000 0 — 2 14 2 Hillsboro 001 100 000 000 1 — 3 8 0

W — A. Weber. L — Campbell.

Silver Lake 10, Chaparral 1

Chaparral 000 100 0 — 1 2 1 Silver Lake 001 144 X — 10 11 2

W -- Lane. L -- Hatfield. HR -- Silver Lake, Lane.

Rock Creek 10, Silver Lake 4

Rock Creek 202 401 1 — 10 7 2 Silver Lake 100 300 0 — 4 5 6

W -- Hodges. L -- Deiter.

Hillsboro 9, Chaparral 3

Chaparral 002 010 0 — 3 10 0 Hillsboro 010 053 X — 9 12 0

W -- A. Weber. L -- Hatfield. HR -- Chaparral, Hatfield 2; Hillsboro, Koons.