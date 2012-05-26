2-1A softball: Udall’s perfection ends in final

The Udall softball team was perfect, heading into the Class 2-1A championship game with a 25-0 record after a semifinal victory over Oskaloosa.

But Udall’s perfection ended when it fell to Chase County 6-0 to surrender its state champion status.

“We knew we were going to be up against a good team,” Udall coach Jack Kistler said. “We just got beat today, (Taylor Heins) threw a heck of a ballgame against us.”

Heins’ seven strikeouts on two walks and one hit batter carried Chase County.

A short, scoreless first inning brought Udall pitcher Victoria Benvin back to the pitcher’s circle for the second inning. Benvin walked the first two batters, and after two outs, walked two more for Chase County’s first run.

“I thought that the one run wasn’t going to be enough, I was pretty confident it wasn’t. I was glad to get the run, though, definitely glad to get that run,” Chase County coach Brian Potter said. “I thought we needed to score a lot more to win that ballgame.”

Chase County continued in the third inning, scoring two more on two hits and one Udall error. The Bulldogs scored another run in the fifth inning when Brianna Potter singled, and a Udall error brought in Mikala Potts.

Chase County scored two more in the seventh inning on a double from Potter. Potter totaled four RBIs Saturday.

“I was excited to see her get those hits,” Brian Potter said. “She actually struggled a little at the beginning of the tournament, but with runners in scoring position this year she had done well.”

Chase County’s defense helped Heins hold Udall to less than five batters each inning and two total hits.

“I knew they could make amazing plays, they always make amazing plays,” Heins said. “I didn’t expect anything less. I knew if I made a mistake, it’s OK.”

Heins pitched in the semifinal game for Chase County as it defeated Ell-Saline 5-4 in eight innings. Benvin pitched in the semifinal game for Udall as well.

“We’ve been strong offensively all year, we don’t face a lot of pitchers like that,” Kistler said. “But we gave it a shot, we just came up a little short this time.”

As for the end of Udall’s perfect season, Kistler is trying to focus on another attempt at a state title next year with an identical team.

“You’re always disappointed when you don’t win the big one,” Kistler said. “But having no seniors on the team, just three juniors, I’m very happy. We only started the season with two returning girls this year.”

Chase County 6, Udall 0

Chase Co. 012 010 2 — 6 9 1 Udall 000 000 0 — 0 2 2

W — Heins. L — Benvin.

Ell-Saline 11, Oskaloosa 0

Oskaloosa 000 00 — 0 4 3 Ell-Saline 342 2x — 11 14 0

W — Wikoff. L — Thompson. HR — Ell-Saline, Clancy.

Udall 7, Oskaloosa 0

Oskaloosa 002 000 0 — 2 3 4 Udall 200 212 x — 7 9 2

W — Benvin. L — Thompson.

Chase Co. 5, Ell-Saline 4

Chase Co. 002 000 03 — 5 7 2 Ell-Saline 020 000 02 — 4 7 4

W — Heins. L — Wikoff.