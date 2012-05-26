4A softball: Andale-Garden Plain sends Hein out as three-time champ

Andale-Garden Plain softball coach Doris Hein stood to the side of the ponytailed, crying mass of players she’d guided to another state title on Saturday and dipped her head when she smiled, as if to hide her joy. To not be blatant about how she felt about all the things happening around her.

Her face, kissed from the sun of her final spring as a coach, hid mostly behind a large pair of sunglasses and a ballcap as she talked about how the Indians had won their third straight state championship, this one a 3-1 Class 4A victory over DeSoto.

Aware of what would now ultimately define her career — a dynasty built on the right arm of star pitcher Sydnee Eck — she admitted what she knew in her heart.

“I wanted this just as bad as any of them,” Hein said. “For the end of me as a coach … for the end of my career this is a great way to go out. I wouldn’t have been disappointed if we’d have lost two times today, but this is special.”

After rallying to beat undefeated Labette County 5-2 in Saturday’s semifinal, Andale-Garden Plain trotted Eck out for the third time in two days to face DeSoto.

“I was a little worried that last game about her,” Hein said. “But I’d hate take the ball out of her hands. Not now.”

Eck, with a heavily taped right forearm from stress fractures, got an early lead in the second inning thanks to an RBI double from fellow senior Bailey VenJohn and an RBI single from Julie Lies.

“It’s hard to explain how we approach (championships),” VenJohn said. “The best way I could put it is we always play like champions. We play like we’ve already won.”

DeSoto answered back in the third with an RBI double from Cassidy Berry.

“We just couldn’t string together hits when we needed to,” DeSoto coach Junelle Woolery said. “(Andale) is just a great team with a great pitcher.”

Andale scored the game’s final run in the fifth when Hein’s daughter, Molly, led off with a single and scored on a fielder’s choice.

“I’m happy for my daughter, of course,” Hein said. “But when they’re on the ballfield, I feel like they all classify as my kids.”

Eck closed out the title in the seventh with a pair of a strikeouts and a groundout. And as Hein’s career came to a close, Eck admitted to a change of heart when it came to her career — she’d previously stated that she didn’t want to play softball in college.

The weekend run to the state title, however, may have sparked something.

“It does make me feel differently … it makes me want to play,” Eck said. “But nobody has called me.”

Andale-GP 3, DeSoto 1

DeSoto 001 000 0 — 1 6 1 Andale-GP 020 010 x — 3 10 0

W — Eck. L — Templin.

Basehor-Linwood 5, Labette County 1

Basehor 000 010 0004 — 5 10 0 Labette Co. 100 000 0000 — 1 12 1

W — Redmond. L — Reynolds.

Andale-GP 5, Labette Co. 2

Andale-GP 000 004 1 — 5 8 0 Labette Co. 010 000 1 — 2 5 3

W — Eck. L — Reynolds.

DeSoto 7, Basehor 0

Basehor 000 000 0 — 0 DeSoto 001 240 X — 7

W — Templin. L — Redmond.