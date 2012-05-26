5A girls soccer: Carroll wins by shutout again

Bishop Carroll’s Jessica Rogers may be an experienced senior soccer player, but nerves still overwhelmed her when she had a chance to shine Saturday afternoon.

Until late in the second half, the Eagles and Hays were stuck in a defensive stalemate in the Class 5A third-place game. That is, until Rogers faced a penalty kick with 14:49 remaining.

“I was so nervous because it’s like, this could be the game-winning goal,” Rogers said. “It’s a weight on your shoulders.”

Rogers remained poised and her shot easily flew past goalkeeper Laura Truman and into the left side of the net. Her goal brought the team an overall sense of relief and ultimately a 1-0 victory.

“I don’t know if I could have made it to the overtime. I’m tired,” Carroll coach Greg Rauch said. “It was definitely nice to just end that game because that’s a solid Hays team. They could’ve poked one in anytime in overtime.”

Hays (16-5) ended its season with the most wins in school history, but that wasn’t the only impressive feat achieved by a team in the third-place game. Carroll (18-2) gave up three goals over the course of the season, two to eventual state champion St. Thomas Aquinas.

“To give up three goals in a season … I’ve never seen something like that myself,” Rauch said. “That’s something we’ve got to hang out hats on, and I’m very proud of them for what they’ve done.”

Carroll 1, Hays 0

Hays 0 0 — 0 Carroll 0 1 — 1

Aquinas 4, Mill Valley 1